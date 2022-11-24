Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Reading earned just their second win of the season

Sanne Troelsgaard headed home an 89th-minute equaliser as Reading held Liverpool to continue the Reds' winless run in the Women's Super League.

In a thrilling encounter Katie Stengel gave visitors Liverpool the lead before Tia Primmer's leveller on half-time.

Natasha Dowie put Reading in front, but Stengal and Rhiannon Roberts struck to put the Reds 3-2 up.

But Troelsgaard denied Liverpool a first WSL win since the opening day as her towering header was deflected in.

