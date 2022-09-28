Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Chelsea WomenChelsea Women3West Ham WomenWest Ham United Women1

Chelsea 3-1 West Ham: Blues come from behind to beat West Ham

Chelsea recovered from an early setback to beat West Ham in the Women's Super League at Kingsmeadow.

West Ham captain Dagny Brynjarsdottir was left unmarked as she headed the visitors in front after two minutes.

Defending champions Chelsea responded when Fran Kirby scooped in an equaliser before half-time.

Striker Sam Kerr, who hit the post twice, eventually scored Chelsea's second, before Millie Bright's header made it 3-1 to the hosts.

Chelsea dominated the second half and should have scored more as substitute Lauren James won a penalty but could not beat goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold from the spot.

"I was really encouraged by the team's response and calmness. We grew into the game. It should have been more [goals] but it wasn't," said Chelsea manager Emma Hayes.

"But I don't want to reflect on the things we didn't do. The season has just begun, I think we're performing like a team [in a season that] has just begun, trying to figure ourselves out."

There were positives for Chelsea as James, watched by brother and fellow England international Reece, was impressive again in a short appearance from the bench.

Kerr, meanwhile, had a frustrating evening, but she caused plenty of problems for the West Ham defence.

Lucy Parker, who earned her first England call-up on Tuesday, did well to keep her at bay for large periods but Kerr's quality was evident when she twice struck powerfully against the post.

The Australia international eventually got her first goal of the season when West Ham failed to clear the ball in the box and it dropped kindly for Kerr to poke in from close range.

Chelsea midfielder Guro Reiten had also came close, while Bright sent a header wide before netting the final goal in what ended up being a comfortable victory for the Blues.

It was a second successive defeat for West Ham and manager Paul Konchesky said it was "tough to take" after conceding "disappointing" goals.

"You know Chelsea's attacking power that they've got. We spoke about it before the game," he told BBC Sport.

"I thought Fran Kirby's goal was a little bit fluky, then [conceding] two set-plays was very disappointing on our behalf.

"But we're playing Chelsea and maybe we have to take that."

Line-ups

Chelsea Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Berger
  • 15PérissetSubstituted forCharlesat 63'minutes
  • 4Bright
  • 26Buchanan
  • 16Eriksson
  • 17Fleming
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 13SvitkováSubstituted forEnglandat 63'minutes
  • 14KirbySubstituted forJamesat 63'minutes
  • 11ReitenSubstituted forRytting Kanerydat 72'minutes
  • 20KerrSubstituted forCankovicat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Musovic
  • 3Nouwen
  • 5Ingle
  • 7Carter
  • 9England
  • 10James
  • 19Rytting Kaneryd
  • 21Charles
  • 28Cankovic

West Ham Women

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arnold
  • 15ParkerBooked at 76mins
  • 23CissokoBooked at 48mins
  • 22Fisk
  • 3Shimizu
  • 10Brynjarsdóttir
  • 12Longhurst
  • 4StringerSubstituted forKyvagat 69'minutes
  • 2SmithSubstituted forZiuat 69'minutesBooked at 74mins
  • 7EvansSubstituted forFlanneryat 87'minutes
  • 26AsseyiSubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Snerle
  • 9Walker
  • 11Atkinson
  • 16Ziu
  • 17Filis
  • 20Kyvag
  • 28Hillyerd
  • 33Houssein
  • 41Flannery
Referee:
Tom Reeves
Attendance:
2,842

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea WomenAway TeamWest Ham Women
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home19
Away4
Shots on Target
Home8
Away2
Corners
Home13
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away15

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chelsea Women 3, West Ham United Women 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lauren James (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic following a corner.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Lucy Parker.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea Women).

  6. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea Women. Conceded by Mackenzie Arnold.

  9. Post update

    Lauren James (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Lucy Parker (West Ham United Women).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Keira Flannery replaces Lisa Evans.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Women).

  13. Post update

    Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Johanna Rytting Kaneryd (Chelsea Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Lisa Evans (West Ham United Women).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Claudia Walker (West Ham United Women) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thea Kyvag.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United Women. Claudia Walker replaces Viviane Asseyi.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Chelsea Women) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Jelena Cankovic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Niamh Charles (Chelsea Women) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Bethany England.

  20. Post update

    Penalty saved! Lauren James (Chelsea Women) fails to capitalise on this great opportunity, right footed shot saved in the bottom right corner.

