Barrie McKay rounded off the move that he started in his own half for the winner

A delightful Barrie McKay goal handed St Mirren a first defeat in seven games and strengthened Hearts' hold on third place in the Scottish Premiership.

McKay drove at the visitors and finished a fine move to cleave open a six-point gap over Aberdeen.

However, the hosts, who had boss Robbie Neilson red carded, had to cling on while under intense pressure late on.

Jonah Ayunga hit the post and Zander Clark made a superb double save from Greg Kiltie to guard Hearts' lead.

St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson will also be aggravated at his team not being awarded a late penalty when the ball struck Hearts defender Kye Rowles on the arm inside the penalty box.

The Tynecastle defeat means the visitors miss the chance to move up from sixth to fourth in the table.

St Mirren had shown ambition early in the match when Curtis Main's cross flashed past the head of his fellow attacker Alex Greive six yards from goal.

Main and Keanu Baccus also tried their luck before Hearts found their rhythm, so often prompted by the influential midfielder Robert Snodgrass and with Alex Cochrane ever eager to advance down the flank.

McKay proved to be the difference between the teams, his goal beautifully worked. He picked up possession in his own half and drove at the St Mirren defence, drawing three black and white jerseys towards him before playing a one-two with skipper Lawrence Shankland, then a one-two with Andy Halliday, whose lay-off was perfectly weighted for McKay to sweep home from the edge of the box.

St Mirren looked aggrieved to be behind and fought hard for an equaliser. On occasion, they were too physical as Baccus caught Snodgrass with a late challenge and Declan Gallagher made a cynical block on McKay as he galloped down the left wing.

After Andy Halliday had blazed over the bar from Cochrane's drive into the box, Kiltie did likewise at the other end before he drew a magnificent double save from Clark, the keeper stopping his first effort with his left hand and the second with his right leg.

A measure of the tension in the stadium was Neilson being sent to the stand where he endured the last agonising minutes beside injured goalkeeper Craig Gordon.

And it was a worrying watch for the Hearts boss as Scott Tanser's ball into the box struck the arm of Rowles, but much to the fury and astonishment of the visiting players, referee David Munro was not summoned to the monitor.

New signing Garang Kuol, came on for McKay for the last 13 minutes and had the fans on their feet as he set up Stephen Humphrys for what ought to have put the result beyond doubt in the 89th minute. However, with only Carson to beat, the striker appeared to stub his foot as he shot wide.

Player of the match - Barrie McKay

Alex Cochrane and Robert Snodgrass were in good form but Barrie McKay offered so much to Hearts. He demanded the ball from his team-mates, his cross-field passing kept Saints on the back foot, his ability to run with the ball under control through midfield carried a threat and his goal was utterly sumptuous.

What's next?

Hearts have another game at Tynecastle in midweek, Aberdeen the league visitors on Wednesday, the same night St Mirren travel to Celtic Park, also in the Premiership.

