Hearts v St Mirren - team news, stats & selectors

Hearts hope to welcome back Stephen Kingsley and Andy Halliday after the pair missed recent matches following head knocks.

New signing James Hill could come straight into the squad, while Garang Kuol will need international clearance before featuring. Manager Robbie Neilson says Yutaro Oda will be introduced gradually having not played since November.

Peter Haring (concussion) and Gary Mackay-Steven (foot) are expected to remain sidelined, along with long-term injury victims Beni Baningime, Liam Boyce, Craig Halkett (all knee) and Craig Gordon (broken leg).

St Mirren have three players suspended - defenders Charles Dunne and Marcus Fraser and midfielder Ethan Erhahon.

Declan Gallagher and Ryan Strain are carrying knocks and will be assessed while full-back Richard Tait has only just resumed training after groin surgery.

Did you know? Hearts have only won one of their last eight Scottish Premiership games played on a Friday (D1 L6), a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock in February 2019. This will be their first such home game since losing 1-0 to Aberdeen in December 2016.

