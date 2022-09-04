Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

A goalkeeper was sent off for urinating in a hedge during an FA Cup match

As red cards go, they don't come any stranger - but sometimes nature calls.

In what might be an FA Cup first, a goalkeeper was sent off for "urinating in a hedge" during a match.

The keeper in question is Connor Maseko of Hampshire side Blackfield & Langley FC, who play in the ninth-tier Wessex League.

The incident occurred in the 76th minute of their 0-0 draw with Somerset side Shepton Mallet FC in Saturday's FA Cup first qualifying round tie.

"The ball went out for a goal kick," Blackfield & Langley FC co-manager Conor McCarthy told BBC Sport.

"He needed to go to the toilet so he went up against a hedge and their players started shouting saying 'what's he doing?' to the ref. The ref went up to him and decided to send him off.

"He (Maseko) protected himself. He was inside the hedge. Sometimes when you have to go you have to go.

"I was gobsmacked. I didn't expect that [sending-off].

"We're all pretty shocked by the decision."

At the time, a post on Shepton's Twitter account said: "Blackfield keeper is sent off for urinating in the hedge! Never seen it before."

The game will be replayed and Blackfield tweeted: "See you Tuesday evening (hopefully get plenty of toilet breaks en route)."