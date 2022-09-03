Close menu
French Ligue 1
NantesNantes0PSGParis Saint Germain3

Nantes 0-3 Paris St-Germain: Lionel Messi assists Kylian Mbappe twice as PSG see off ten-man hosts

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals in his past seven Ligue 1 away games

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi passes as Paris St-Germain saw off ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.

Mbappe curled a delightful opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap a swift break.

The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.

Mbappe then scored from six yards from a Messi pass across the box, a goal given by VAR after being ruled out for offside initially, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.

Ten of Mbappe's 26 league goals in 2022 have been set up by Messi - the most of any duo in Europe's top five leagues.

Defending champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 with five wins and a draw from six games.

Line-ups

Nantes

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lafont
  • 21CastellettoSubstituted forCorchiaat 66'minutes
  • 3Girotto
  • 4PalloisBooked at 33mins
  • 2Pereira da SilvaBooked at 24mins
  • 8MoutoussamySubstituted forDoucetat 80'minutes
  • 5Chirivella
  • 12Appiah
  • 10BlasSubstituted forAchiat 85'minutes
  • 31Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forCocoat 80'minutes
  • 7GuessandSubstituted forGanagoat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 11Coco
  • 14Ganago
  • 16Descamps
  • 19Achi
  • 20Doucet
  • 24Corchia
  • 30Petric
  • 55Bamba
  • 63Diaz

PSG

Formation 3-4-3

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 15Danilo
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 2Hakimi
  • 6VerrattiBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRamosat 63'minutesBooked at 69mins
  • 17VitinhaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 33'minutes
  • 14BernatBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 45'minutes
  • 19SarabiaSubstituted forEkitikeat 70'minutes
  • 30Messi
  • 7MbappéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNeymarat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 4Ramos
  • 10Neymar
  • 18Renato Sanches
  • 25Tavares Mendes
  • 26Mukiele
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 44Ekitike
Referee:
Pierre Gaillouste

Match Stats

Home TeamNantesAway TeamPSG
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home10
Away19
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Coco (Nantes) right footed shot from long range on the left is too high. Assisted by Dennis Appiah.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dennis Appiah (Nantes) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Mohamed Achi.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain).

  6. Post update

    Marcus Coco (Nantes) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Renato Sanches (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lionel Messi.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Andrei Girotto.

  9. Post update

    Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Sébastien Corchia (Nantes).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Mohamed Achi replaces Ludovic Blas.

  12. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Lohann Doucet (Nantes).

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ludovic Blas (Nantes) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Marcus Coco.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Neymar.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Marcus Coco replaces Mostafa Mohamed.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Nantes. Lohann Doucet replaces Samuel Moutoussamy.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Lionel Messi (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nuno Mendes.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain).

  20. Post update

    Mostafa Mohamed (Nantes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

