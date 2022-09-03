Last updated on .From the section European Football

Kylian Mbappe has scored 13 goals in his past seven Ligue 1 away games

Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi passes as Paris St-Germain saw off ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.

Mbappe curled a delightful opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap a swift break.

The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.

Mbappe then scored from six yards from a Messi pass across the box, a goal given by VAR after being ruled out for offside initially, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.

Ten of Mbappe's 26 league goals in 2022 have been set up by Messi - the most of any duo in Europe's top five leagues.

Defending champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 with five wins and a draw from six games.