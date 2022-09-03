Match ends, Nantes 0, Paris Saint Germain 3.
Kylian Mbappe scored twice from Lionel Messi passes as Paris St-Germain saw off ten-man Nantes in Ligue 1.
Mbappe curled a delightful opener into the top corner from a Messi ball to cap a swift break.
The hosts had Fabio sent off after just 24 minutes for a tackle on Vitinha.
Mbappe then scored from six yards from a Messi pass across the box, a goal given by VAR after being ruled out for offside initially, before Nuno Mendes hammered in a third.
Ten of Mbappe's 26 league goals in 2022 have been set up by Messi - the most of any duo in Europe's top five leagues.
Defending champions PSG are top of Ligue 1 with five wins and a draw from six games.
Line-ups
Nantes
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lafont
- 21CastellettoSubstituted forCorchiaat 66'minutes
- 3Girotto
- 4PalloisBooked at 33mins
- 2Pereira da SilvaBooked at 24mins
- 8MoutoussamySubstituted forDoucetat 80'minutes
- 5Chirivella
- 12Appiah
- 10BlasSubstituted forAchiat 85'minutes
- 31Ahmed AbdallahSubstituted forCocoat 80'minutes
- 7GuessandSubstituted forGanagoat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Coco
- 14Ganago
- 16Descamps
- 19Achi
- 20Doucet
- 24Corchia
- 30Petric
- 55Bamba
- 63Diaz
PSG
Formation 3-4-3
- 99G Donnarumma
- 15Danilo
- 5Marquinhos
- 3Kimpembe
- 2Hakimi
- 6VerrattiBooked at 50minsSubstituted forRamosat 63'minutesBooked at 69mins
- 17VitinhaSubstituted forRenato Sanchesat 33'minutes
- 14BernatBooked at 45minsSubstituted forTavares Mendesat 45'minutes
- 19SarabiaSubstituted forEkitikeat 70'minutes
- 30Messi
- 7MbappéBooked at 58minsSubstituted forNeymarat 63'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 4Ramos
- 10Neymar
- 18Renato Sanches
- 25Tavares Mendes
- 26Mukiele
- 28Soler
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 44Ekitike
- Referee:
- Pierre Gaillouste
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away7
- Corners
- Home1
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away12
