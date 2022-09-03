Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Michael Obafemi joined Swansea City from Southampton in August 2021

Striker Michael Obafemi was left out of Swansea's squad to face Queens Park Rangers because he "wasn't in the right frame of mind" says head coach Russell Martin.

Obafemi, 22, was the subject of three unsuccessful bids by Burnley in the week.

Martin said the Republic of Ireland player was given the weekend off but must "knuckle down" on his return.

"People react differently to speculation," Martin said.

"There was a bit of transfer deadline day chaos shall we call it, with late bids from another club.

"So Michael just wasn't in the right frame of mind.

"We had a chat about it, we spoke what we thought would be best for the group and what would be best for him.

"We decided together that it would be best for him to have the weekend off, come in on Monday.

"We'll have a conversation and take it from there. Where he's at, we'll find out on Monday.

Martin had confirmed Burnley had made an initial approach for Obafemi after Wednesday's 1-1 draw at Stoke City.

That offer was understood to be £3m, but Swans stood firm on a second offer from the Clarets believed to be in the region of £8m and a late third offer.

Martin said Dublin-born Obafemi would have to battle for his place in the team after Joel Piroe's goal secured a 1-0 over QPR on Saturday,

"He has no choice but to really knuckle down and try and get back in the team," Martin said of Obafemi.

"Joel Piroe's scored three in three now. He's playing in his preferred position after being out of it for a long time because of Michael.

"So now Michael's got a real fight to get back into the team and he has to show that willingness when he comes back in and I'm sure he will."