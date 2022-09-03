Close menu
Spanish La Liga
SevillaSevilla0BarcelonaBarcelona3

Sevilla 0-3 Barcelona: Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski and Erik Garcia score

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments22

Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski scored his fifth goal of the season for Barcelona

Barcelona moved up to second in La Liga after maintaining their unbeaten start to the season with victory at Sevilla.

Raphinha was in the right place to head home his first Barcelona goal following his £60m summer move from Leeds.

The visitors doubled their lead before half-time when Robert Lewandowski took the ball on his chest and volleyed in for his fifth goal of the campaign.

Former Manchester City defender Erik Garcia nodded in the third, as Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla remain winless.

Sevilla's wretched run against Barca continued, now winning just one of their last 31 league games against their opponents, a run which stretches back to the 2007-08 season.

The home supporters expressed their dissatisfaction at full-time with loud jeers as their side have just one point from their opening four league games.

Former Leeds winger Raphinha set Barca on their way with an opportunistic header after Lewandowski's dinked effort was cleared off the line.

The Brazil international almost scored a quickfire second but his curling strike drifted narrowly over.

Fellow summer signing Jules Kounde, playing against his old club after a £42m move, could have scored in the first half, but mistimed his header from six yards out.

But the France international did provide the assist for the next two goals - a superb, raking pass finished off by Lewandowski while centre-back Garcia headed in from Kounde's nod back.

Barca are two points behind champions Real Madrid, who kept up their 100% winning start with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis.

Xavi's men are back in action on Wednesday, when they begin their Champions League campaign against Viktoria Plzen.

Sevilla, meanwhile, were made to pay for their missed chances as Ivan Rakitic's effort was cleared off the line by Ronald Araujo and Youssef En-Nesyri's low shot tipped was wide by Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Line-ups

Sevilla

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Bono
  • 2MontielSubstituted forFernández Sáez de la Torreat 64'minutes
  • 20Reges
  • 14Nianzou
  • 19Acuña
  • 8JordánBooked at 33minsSubstituted forDelaneyat 45'minutes
  • 6GudeljSubstituted forCarmonaat 45'minutesBooked at 66mins
  • 10Rakitic
  • 17Lamela
  • 15En-NesyriSubstituted forDolbergat 57'minutes
  • 22IscoSubstituted forGómezat 70'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dmitrovic
  • 3Telles
  • 5Dolberg
  • 7Fernández Sáez de la Torre
  • 12Mir
  • 16Navas
  • 18Delaney
  • 21Torres
  • 24Gómez
  • 29Salas Valiente
  • 30Carmona
  • 31Flores

Barcelona

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1ter Stegen
  • 23Koundé
  • 4AraújoBooked at 75mins
  • 24GarcíaSubstituted forRobertoat 55'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 28Balde MartínezBooked at 28minsSubstituted forAlbaat 64'minutes
  • 30Páez Gavira
  • 5Busquets
  • 8GonzálezSubstituted forde Jongat 63'minutes
  • 22Raphinha
  • 9LewandowskiSubstituted forFati Vieiraat 74'minutes
  • 7DembéléBooked at 9minsSubstituted forTorresat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Piqué
  • 10Fati Vieira
  • 11Torres
  • 14Depay
  • 15Christensen
  • 16Pjanic
  • 18Alba
  • 19Kessié
  • 20Roberto
  • 21de Jong
  • 26Peña Sotorres
  • 36Tenas
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
40,233

Match Stats

Home TeamSevillaAway TeamBarcelona
Possession
Home46%
Away54%
Shots
Home9
Away18
Shots on Target
Home4
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away4
Fouls
Home15
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sevilla 0, Barcelona 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Raphinha (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sevilla).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Ferran Torres.

  7. Booking

    Sergi Roberto (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Sergi Roberto (Barcelona).

  9. Post update

    Kasper Dolberg (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla).

  12. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ivan Rakitic (Sevilla) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Erik Lamela.

  13. Post update

    Raphinha (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ferran Torres (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jordi Alba.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Frenkie de Jong (Barcelona) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Sergi Roberto.

  17. Post update

    Gavi (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Erik Lamela (Sevilla).

  19. Post update

    Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).

  20. Post update

    José Ángel Carmona (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 22:45

    Sevilla are a real badly run club. Where they put all the money they earn from European football and transfers I do not know. They get a good crowd at the home games too. You do wonder.

  • Comment posted by pors198125, today at 22:41

    You lot are moaning but yet some rich Arab buys a British club and nothing is said. One rule for one and one rule for another. Good job I support a championship club. Barca have tried to obey the rules others have tried to brake them. Good result I say.

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 22:39

    Barca deserve a much more sevilla punishment for their financial mismanagement.

    Sorry.

  • Comment posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 22:17

    Who cares?

  • Comment posted by RedHotRegal, today at 22:17

    Absolute joke these lot are allowed to be playing, 8 clubs fined for FFP and Barca aren't one of them, how is that??

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 22:13

    How are the Spanish Government and Catalan Government able to break EU Law. Which states Government must not give state aid.

  • Comment posted by zlatan_86, today at 22:11

    Sad to see, can’t wait for this to fall apart for them

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 22:07

    May be the worst run soccer club in the world

  • Comment posted by You, today at 22:07

    Unbeaten by opponents perhaps.

    But when the banks come knocking Barcelona football club will be history.

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 22:14

      Common Sense replied:
      The Catalan Government will never allow that even though its classed as State Aid under EU Rules

  • Comment posted by dms, today at 22:06

    When will FFP apply to Real and Farcelona?

    • Reply posted by Common Sense, today at 22:15

      Common Sense replied:
      Never other clubs would be declared bankrupt by now

  • Comment posted by Tom Chelski, today at 22:05

    Love Lewandowski, he is top top athlete! And absolute all round striker and poacher. He can easily play beyond his 40ties

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 22:04

    Barcelona and Real Madrid fans are so plastic they couldn't even point to where Barcelona or Madrid is on a map. It's the same way that no Rangers or Celtic fan could point to Glasgow on one.

    • Reply posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 22:43

      Woodzy knows his stuff replied:
      Why are you having a go at Celtic and Rangers? And what is your issue with the supporters of all four teams?

  • Comment posted by ACW, today at 22:04

    Personally I think every article should have the right to comment. The BBC shouldn't be able to pick and choose which article uses the HYS feature

    • Reply posted by IsKiRoJo69, today at 22:19

      IsKiRoJo69 replied:
      They usually add a HYS to every Man U 'story' because they are the BBC's favourite team.

  • Comment posted by brackensmammy, today at 22:04

    Great win for Barca, hopefully Xavi wins the title, the corruption at Madrid is enough to make ya sick!!

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:16

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      Pot, kettle

  • Comment posted by Cosmasb, today at 21:59

    uummnm and the comment section why is it open for this match? Oh right we must comment about bbc's favorite child also

    • Reply posted by brackensmammy, today at 22:03

      brackensmammy replied:
      United are playing tomorrow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid4400114712
2Barcelona43101111010
3Real Betis43017349
4Ath Bilbao32105057
5Villarreal32105057
6Atl Madrid42115327
7Celta Vigo42117617
8Real Sociedad421145-17
9Osasuna32014226
10Mallorca41214315
11Girona41124404
12Almería31114404
13Rayo Vallecano31112204
14Valencia310212-13
15Espanyol301237-41
16Elche301215-41
17Sevilla401338-51
18Getafe301216-51
19Real Valladolid301218-71
20Cádiz4004010-100
View full Spanish La Liga table

