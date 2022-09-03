Close menu
German Bundesliga
Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1

Union Berlin 1-1 Bayern Munich: Visitors miss chance to return to top of Bundesliga

Last updated on .From the section Bundesliga

Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich, Union Berlin
Joshua Kimmich's crisp finish earned Bayern a point at Union Berlin - but it was not enough to send the visitors back to the top of the Bundesliga

Bayern Munich missed the chance to return to the top of the Bundesliga after being held to a draw by Union Berlin.

Sheraldo Becker gave the home side a shock lead when he volleyed Christopher Tremmel's free-kick into the far corner.

But Joshua Kimmich equalised three minutes later with a crisp finish from the edge of the box.

The draw leaves Bayern in third place in the Bundesliga table.

Borussia Dortmund had claimed top spot on Friday with a 1-0 victory over Hoffenheim, before a 3-2 win at Bayer Leverkusen saw Freiburg move above Dortmund into first place on Saturday.

Frederik Ronnow denied Jamal Musiala with an excellent save in the first half, but only a strong one-handed stop from Manuel Neuer prevented Bayern from falling behind again in the closing stages.

Julian Nagelsmann's side open their Champions League campaign with a trip to Inter Milan on Wednesday.

Line-ups

Union Berlin

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Rønnow
  • 5Doekhi
  • 3Jaeckel
  • 31Knoche
  • 28Trimmel
  • 2ThorsbySubstituted forHaraguchiat 85'minutes
  • 8KhediraBooked at 87mins
  • 13SchäferSubstituted forSeguinat 85'minutes
  • 6RyersonSubstituted forGießelmannat 80'minutes
  • 27BeckerSubstituted forLewelingat 62'minutes
  • 17BehrensSubstituted forMichelat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Öztunali
  • 11Michel
  • 14Seguin
  • 23Gießelmann
  • 24Haraguchi
  • 26Puchacz
  • 32Pantovic
  • 37Grill
  • 40Leweling

Bayern Munich

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Neuer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2Upamecano
  • 4de Ligt
  • 19DaviesSubstituted forGoretzkaat 85'minutes
  • 6KimmichBooked at 26minsSubstituted forGravenberchat 62'minutesBooked at 72mins
  • 18Sabitzer
  • 11ComanSubstituted forGnabryat 73'minutes
  • 42MusialaSubstituted forMüllerat 62'minutes
  • 10Sané
  • 17Mané

Substitutes

  • 7Gnabry
  • 8Goretzka
  • 13Choupo-Moting
  • 21Hernández
  • 25Müller
  • 26Ulreich
  • 38Gravenberch
  • 40Mazraoui
  • 44Stanisic
Referee:
Frank Willenborg
Attendance:
22,012

Match Stats

Home TeamUnion BerlinAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home7
Away21
Shots on Target
Home2
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home19
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, 1. FC Union Berlin 1, FC Bayern München 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern München).

  5. Post update

    Niko Gießelmann (1. FC Union Berlin) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Genki Haraguchi (1. FC Union Berlin) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Frederik Rønnow.

  9. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sadio Mané (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Dayot Upamecano.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcel Sabitzer (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Serge Gnabry following a corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Christopher Trimmel.

  12. Post update

    Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Robin Knoche.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

  14. Booking

    Rani Khedira (1. FC Union Berlin) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Ryan Gravenberch (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Rani Khedira (1. FC Union Berlin).

  17. Post update

    Offside, FC Bayern München. Marcel Sabitzer tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Genki Haraguchi replaces Morten Thorsby.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, 1. FC Union Berlin. Paul Seguin replaces András Schäfer.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Bayern München. Leon Goretzka replaces Alphonso Davies.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 3rd September 2022

  • Union Berlin1. FC Union Berlin1Bayern MunichBayern Munich1
  • B LeverkusenBayer 04 Leverkusen2FreiburgSC Freiburg3
  • StuttgartVfB Stuttgart1SchalkeFC Schalke 041
  • VfL BochumVfL Bochum 18480Werder BremenWerder Bremen2
  • WolfsburgVfL Wolfsburg2Köln1. FC Köln4
  • FrankfurtEintracht Frankfurt4RB LeipzigRB Leipzig0

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Freiburg5401105512
2B Dortmund540184412
3Bayern Munich53201731411
4Union Berlin5320124811
5Köln523010649
6Hoffenheim53028629
7B Mgladbach42207438
8Werder Bremen5221121028
9Frankfurt5221111108
10Mainz421145-17
11RB Leipzig512269-35
12Stuttgart504145-14
13B Leverkusen510469-33
14Augsburg410338-53
15Schalke5032512-73
16Wolfsburg5023410-62
17Hertha Berlin401326-41
18VfL Bochum5005315-120
View full German Bundesliga table

Top Stories