Real Madrid continued their perfect start to the new La Liga season by inflicting a first league defeat of the campaign on Real Betis.
Vinicius Jr's sublime early finish was cancelled out 11 minutes later by Betis midfielder Sergio Canales.
Karim Benzema had an effort cleared off the line before Rodrygo prodded Madrid back in front in the second half.
The 21-year-old almost made it 3-1 soon afterwards but struck the post from Luka Modric's cross.
Betis, who had collected maximum points from their opening three league games, were denied another equaliser when Thibaut Courtois tipped Canales' dipping effort around the post with 15 minutes remaining.
Carlo Ancelotti's side have now won four games out of four as they seek to defend their La Liga title, and will begin the defence of their Champions League crown with a trip to Celtic on Tuesday.
Line-ups
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 2CarvajalSubstituted forRüdigerat 90+1'minutes
- 3Militão
- 4Alaba
- 23Mendy
- 10ModricSubstituted forKroosat 80'minutes
- 18Tchouaméni
- 12CamavingaSubstituted forValverdeat 63'minutes
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forCeballosat 80'minutes
- 9Benzema
- 20Vinícius Júnior
Substitutes
- 6Nacho
- 7E Hazard
- 8Kroos
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 15Valverde
- 17Vázquez
- 19Ceballos
- 22Rüdiger
- 24Mariano
- 26López Andúgar
Real Betis
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Dantas da Silva
- 23SabalySubstituted forRuibalat 71'minutes
- 19Ramos Marchi
- 3GonzálezBooked at 25mins
- 15Moreno Lopera
- 5Rodríguez
- 18GuardadoSubstituted forDa Silvaat 70'minutes
- 10Canales
- 8FekirSubstituted forRosa da Silvaat 11'minutes
- 7JuanmiSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 71'minutes
- 9Iglesias
Substitutes
- 1Bravo
- 2Montoya
- 6Ruiz
- 11Rosa da Silva
- 12Da Silva
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 21Morón
- 24Ruibal
- 25Martín Fernández
- 28Sánchez
- 33Miranda
- Referee:
- José María Sánchez Martínez
- Attendance:
- 58,579
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home9
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 2, Real Betis 1.
Foul by Karim Benzema (Real Madrid).
Sergio Canales (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Antonio Rüdiger replaces Daniel Carvajal.
Attempt missed. Éder Militão (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Luiz Felipe.
Foul by Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis).
Éder Militão (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Dani Ceballos.
Attempt blocked. Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Toni Kroos.
Foul by Aitor Ruibal (Real Betis).
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos replaces Luka Modric.
Substitution, Real Madrid. Dani Ceballos replaces Rodrygo.
Offside, Real Betis. Sergio Canales tries a through ball, but Guido Rodríguez is caught offside.
Foul by Ferland Mendy (Real Madrid).
Joaquín (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt saved. Guido Rodríguez (Real Betis) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Canales.