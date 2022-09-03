Close menu

Jordan Pickford: England keeper shows class as Everton begin to take shape

By Phil McNultyChief football writer at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments29

Jordan Pickford making a save against Liverpool
Jordan Pickford made a number of crucial saves during the Merseyside derby

Jordan Pickford's status as England's first choice goalkeeper is unquestioned and fully deserved - most importantly in the eyes of manager Gareth Southgate.

Southgate has never wavered in that belief and the statistics back up his confidence as in 45 England games Pickford has kept 20 clean sheets and never made an error leading to a goal.

And yet there is often a noise surrounding the 28-year-old suggesting he does not merit his current England ranking and should be replaced by either Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale or Newcastle United's Nick Pope.

Ramsdale and Pope are two fine keepers and an illustration of England's strength in depth but there is no concrete evidence to suggest they are serious challengers to Pickford yet.

If anyone was in doubt, Pickford produced an absolute masterclass in the Merseyside derby deadlock against Liverpool.

Just looking at the statistics - a 100% save ratio of eight out of eight - does not do Pickford justice. This was one of the finest performances of his career in the 0-0 draw.

Pickford showed superb athleticism to turn Darwin Nunez's shot on to the bar in the first half then saved three times from Roberto Firmino before his final, and arguably most significant contribution, getting the slightest of vital touches to turn Mohamed Salah's shot on to the woodwork in the dying seconds.

It ensured Everton secured the point they deserved.

The old Pickford passion remains but this is a more measured goalkeeper than the one who was struggling so badly two years ago. He was expertly handled by former Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti to restore his confidence and this is not a sudden run of fine form. Pickford has been performing at a high level for 18 months.

It is reassuring for Everton, Southgate and England to see Pickford at his peak with the World Cup in Qatar starting in November.

"He gets scrutiny because he's England's number one, I understand that but when he delivers like he did today everyone understands why he's England's number one and why we appreciate him so much here," said manager Frank Lampard.

And Pickford's super show was reflected in a mood of optimism around Goodison Park as Lampard's team finally shows signs of taking shape.

Everton may have been helped by the woodwork but defeat would have been very harsh as they caused Liverpool plenty of problems of their own.

Tom Davies hit the woodwork while Alisson saved superbly from debutant Neal Maupay and then Dwight McNeil's late deflected strike.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, currently going through a very indifferent spell, was reduced to a crude challenge on Everton midfield man Amadou Onana that must have been very close to a red card rather than the yellow it received.

There was one moment when Everton thought they might have won it when Conor Coady steered in Maupay's shot but the video assistant referee intervened to rule the former Liverpool defender was marginally offside.

Sadly, it resulted in a pitch invader who had to be taken away by stewards and a plastic bottle thrown from the stands that came perilously close to Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Conor Coady reacts
Conor Coady saw his goal ruled out for offside by VAR in the second half

Lampard's players were applauded off at the final whistle and deservedly so.

Everton are still seeking their first win of the Premier League season but this has still not stopped Goodison Park becoming a more upbeat environment.

It is not because supporters suddenly see their side as top-six material but because, if they add goals to what is developing in other parts of the team, they should not be sucked into the sort of desperate relegation struggle that almost consumed them last season.

They look like a team with fight and organisation. Now Everton must add goals.

Time will tell if the failure to sign a second striker in the summer as replacement for Richarlison following his £60m move to Tottenham and as cover for Dominic Calvert-Lewin will prove expensive but the summer business Everton have conducted currently looks smart.

Coady and James Tarkowski are a battle-hardened and streetwise central defensive pairing while 20-year-old Scotland right-back Nathan Patterson, signed in January, has been a revelation so far this season. Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko is also improving impressively.

And in Onana, Everton look to have signed a midfield player of huge potential - with 'huge' applying to his stature and ability.

The 21-year-old Belgium international was a real presence in this Merseyside derby and has settled in swiftly since his £33m move from Lille.

Everton's midfield and game management will be improved by the return of the popular Idrissa Gueye from Paris St Germain. He wasted no time getting back in the old routine with a calm cameo and several trademark important interceptions.

Of course, all this must be qualified by the fact the Everton are yet to win a league game this season but the manner in which they competed and acquitted themselves against a Liverpool side who pursued an historic quadruple last season suggests the victory will not be long in coming.

"I think we can want more because of the performances, they have deserved more, there's no point harping on about things though the positive side is the way we're going and the new players - we're going to get better," added Lampard.

Everton's fans certainly appreciated what they saw in a typically fevered Goodison Park atmosphere.

Lampard now has an Everton squad more to his liking - but the most important piece of all may just be the England goalkeeper he inherited.

