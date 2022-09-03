Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Celtic outstanding from start to finish - Postecoglou

Manager Ange Postecoglou says his Celtic side will be "hard to stop" if they continue their current run of relentless free-scoring form.

The Scottish Premiership champions roared to a 4-0 derby success over Rangers, stretching their winning start to the league season to six games.

The only negatives clouding the victory were injuries to Kyogo Furuhashi (shoulder) and Carl Starfelt (knee).

"It's a bit of blow," Postecoglou said. "Kyogo has been in brilliant form."

The early injury to Japan forward Kyogo, who has six goals in his opening six games this term, did not derail the hosts' attacking flow as they raced into a three-goal first-half lead.

Liel Abada netted either side of a delicate Jota finish, before David Turnbull capitalised on a Jon McLaughlin error to seal a scintillating win at a rocking Celtic Park.

"It was a big game, we knew that," Postecoglou told BBC Sportsound. "The boys were outstanding from start to finish.

"We know what this game means to our supporters. We've given them another memorable day and the players deserve all the credit for that."

The victory means Postecoglou's side have not tasted defeat in the Premiership in 38 games, with their last league loss coming 12 months ago at Livingston.

The Parkhead club have continued the imperious form that was key in reclaiming the Scottish top flight last term, by scoring 25 goals in their opening six league games.

The Celtic boss was coy, however, in being drawn on the fact his side now sit five points clear at the summit.

"What's more important to me is how we're playing," the Australian said. "That's a better indicator. You can win games in many ways, but our form has been outstanding.

"We've been getting better every week. If we keep going like that, we're going to be hard to stop."