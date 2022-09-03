McKenna strike gives NI victory over Luxembourg

Rebecca McKenna has urged Northern Ireland players offered the opportunity to play for English or Scottish clubs to "take it with both hands".

McKenna, who hit Northern Ireland's winner in the 2-1 win in Luxembourg on Friday, moved from Linfield to FA Championship club Lewes last year.

"When I got the opportunity I was scared about leaving home because it's such a big move," said McKenna, 21.

"But if you get the opportunity, you should take it."

McKenna added: "When you go away, it shows you can become a better player."

McKenna's late winner in Friday's World Cup qualifier came after the hosts had threatened to snatch a draw as Amy Thompson 80th-minute strike cancelled out Sarah McFadden's first-half Northern Ireland goal before the Luxembourg goalscorer was immediately sent off for her celebration after briefly taking her shift off, which led to a second booking.

McKenna winner a rehearsed move

The Northern Ireland matchwinner revealed that her goal, as she was played in by Julie Nelson, had been a rehearsed training-ground move.

"Practising throughout the week and when it's going well in training, you bring that into the game and it gives you confidence and that's what it did for me last night," said the former Linfield player.

"We've been working on different patterns throughout the week and I saw my chance and thought 'why not?' and thankfully it paid off.

"It's always a special feeling scoring for your country but to get the winner and contribute towards getting the three points was quite special," added McKenna after Northern Ireland had earned victory in their first game since the Euro 2022 Finals in England.

Kenny Shiels' side misfired in the first half as the match was goalless at the break before McFadden headed the visitors into the lead on 52 minutes.

"In the first half, we just got frustrated with ourselves because we knew things weren't going as well as they should have," continued the Lewes defender.

"But we made a good response in the second half and all the subs that came on made an impact and changed the game."

Sarah McFadden opened the scoring as Northern Ireland laboured to victory in Luxembourg

Despite that, McKenna said there was a sense of disappointment within the squad at their display.

"That shows how far we've come as a group. This time last year we probably would have been celebrating those three points but we know we can perform a lot better."

While Northern Ireland's hopes of qualification for the World Cup Finals were ended earlier this year, McKenna says the squad will be determined to end their campaign on a winning note by beating Group D's bottom side Latvia away on Tuesday.

"We just have to come together as a squad and finish the group on a high and hopefully get another three points."

While Tuesday's game could be Northern Ireland's last competitive contest for some time, the Irish FA said on Saturday that the squad will have a training campaign in either late October or early November which is likely to include a friendly game, with another Spring camp also planned.