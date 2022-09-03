Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Gary Madine is yet to score in his five appearances for Blackpool this season

Blackpool striker Gary Madine is handed a three-game ban for violent conduct in the match against Blackburn Rovers last Wednesday.

Madine was caught on video appearing to stand on the ankle of Rovers captain Lewis Travis during the 1-0 defeat.

It was missed by referee Matt Donohue, but the 32-year-old was found guilty by an FA disciplinary panel.

Madine will now miss the Seasiders' games against Huddersfield Town, Middlesbrough and Rotherham United.

This comes one day after Blackpool were fined £10,000 by the FA for failing to control their players in the 3-3 draw with Burnley.