The fate of a £150m broadcast deal between Sky and the SPFL hangs in the balance after Rangers left league chiefs sweating over their final decision. (Daily Mail) external-link

It took taking charge of Rangers to realise how crucial winning the Old Firm derby is, says former manager Graeme Souness. (Daily Mail) external-link

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton asks: "Who would you rather beat this week, Rangers or Real Madrid? Which result would go down in history?" (Daily Record) external-link

Striker Elias Melkersen is being closely monitored after suffering his third concussion in a relatively short period of time, explains Hibs assistant manager Jamie McAllister. (Scotsman) external-link

Dave King, the former Rangers chairman, has questioned the Ibrox club's handling of Alfredo Morelos and urged them to work with the striker on his attitude and sell him only when his market value has increased. (Times) external-link

Manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst explains that free agent Ross Barkley was "never an option" for Rangers. (Scotsman) external-link

Former Ibrox defender Craig Moore reckons there will be huge disappointment among the Rangers supporters that the transfer window shut with no more business done. (Daily Express) external-link

Kemar Roofe and Filip Helander have been left out of Rangers' Champions League squad as they recover from injuries. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Manager Jim Goodwin has told Christian Ramirez he lost his place as the main marksman at Aberdeen because his strike rate wasn't up to scratch. (Daily Record) external-link

Marijan Cabraja felt his Hibs team-mates were crying with him after the death of his father and insists their support has given comfort to his whole family. (Daily Record) external-link