Close menu
Scottish League Two
ForfarForfar Athletic0StirlingStirling Albion0

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Forfar

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Nditi
  • 4Whyte
  • 6Hutton
  • 3Brindley
  • 7Thomson
  • 10Slater
  • 12Moore
  • 11McCluskey
  • 9Aitken
  • 17Armour

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 14Ferguson
  • 20Harkins
  • 22Abed
  • 23Irvine
  • 24Hanratty
  • 31Kennedy
  • 33Flanagan

Stirling

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Currie
  • 2McGeachie
  • 4McLean
  • 5McGregor
  • 3Clark
  • 19Fotheringham
  • 10Leitch
  • 12Banner
  • 15Moore
  • 9Carrick
  • 23Thomson

Substitutes

  • 7Dunsmore
  • 8Davidson
  • 11Denholm
  • 14Burns
  • 17Law
  • 18Clark
Referee:
Dan McFarlane

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamStirling
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home2
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic).

  3. Post update

    Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion).

  6. Post update

    Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).

  8. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).

  11. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).

  13. Post update

    Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion).

  15. Post update

    Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton87011761121
2Stenhousemuir84131314-113
3Stirling7322128411
4East Fife83231011-111
5Bonnyrigg Rose731387110
6Stranraer82331217-59
7Annan Athletic7223913-48
8Elgin71421314-17
9Forfar721489-17
10Albion712469-35
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories