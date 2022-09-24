Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Forfar
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 4Whyte
- 6Hutton
- 3Brindley
- 7Thomson
- 10Slater
- 12Moore
- 11McCluskey
- 9Aitken
- 17Armour
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 14Ferguson
- 20Harkins
- 22Abed
- 23Irvine
- 24Hanratty
- 31Kennedy
- 33Flanagan
Stirling
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Currie
- 2McGeachie
- 4McLean
- 5McGregor
- 3Clark
- 19Fotheringham
- 10Leitch
- 12Banner
- 15Moore
- 9Carrick
- 23Thomson
Substitutes
- 7Dunsmore
- 8Davidson
- 11Denholm
- 14Burns
- 17Law
- 18Clark
- Referee:
- Dan McFarlane
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ben Armour (Forfar Athletic).
Jack Leitch (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Stefan McCluskey (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion).
Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Callum Moore (Forfar Athletic).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.
Foul by Paul McLean (Stirling Albion).
Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dale Carrick (Stirling Albion).
Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Robert Thomson (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kyle Hutton (Forfar Athletic).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.