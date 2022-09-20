Close menu
Scottish League Two
East FifeEast Fife19:45StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
Venue: Locality Hub Bayview Stadium

East Fife v Stenhousemuir

As It Stands

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dumbarton77001531221
2Stirling7322128411
3East Fife732299011
4Bonnyrigg Rose731387110
5Stenhousemuir73131113-210
6Annan Athletic7223913-48
7Elgin71421314-17
8Forfar721489-17
9Stranraer7133915-66
10Albion712469-35
