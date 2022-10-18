Close menu
Scottish League One
FalkirkFalkirk3AlloaAlloa Athletic0

Falkirk v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Falkirk

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 31Hogarth
  • 22McKay
  • 6Donaldson
  • 5Henderson
  • 15McCann
  • 11McGuffie
  • 4McGinn
  • 10Nesbitt
  • 7Morrison
  • 18Oliver
  • 9Alegría

Substitutes

  • 8Hetherington
  • 12Martin
  • 14Yeats
  • 16Ross
  • 19Burrell
  • 21Lawal
  • 26Mackie
  • 29Malcolm
  • 73Kennedy

Alloa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Hogarth
  • 2Taggart
  • 23Devine
  • 14Stanger
  • 3Church
  • 7Cawley
  • 8Robertson
  • 15MacIver
  • 11Miller
  • 25Offord
  • 18Sammon

Substitutes

  • 1Muir
  • 4Howie
  • 5Graham
  • 10Rodden
  • 12Scougall
  • 16King
  • 19Buchanan
  • 22McLaren
  • 24Rankin
Referee:
Graham Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamFalkirkAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home71%
Away29%
Shots
Home7
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Liam Henderson (Falkirk).

  2. Post update

    Ross MacIver (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kevin Cawley (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Falkirk 3, Alloa Athletic 0. Juan Alegría (Falkirk) left footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Callumn Morrison.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Gary Oliver (Falkirk).

  8. Post update

    Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Juan Alegría (Falkirk).

  10. Post update

    George Stanger (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Church (Alloa Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Craig McGuffie (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Offord (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Juan Alegría (Falkirk).

  15. Post update

    Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Liam Henderson (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Conor Sammon (Alloa Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Callumn Morrison (Falkirk) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  19. Post update

    Juan Alegría (Falkirk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline117401641225
2Falkirk1163220101021
3FC Edinburgh117042114721
4Montrose115331710718
5Alloa115151918116
6Airdrieonians114342018215
7Queen of Sth113441717013
8Kelty Hearts11416816-813
9Clyde112181424-107
10Peterhead11128829-215
View full Scottish League One table

