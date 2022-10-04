Montrose v Airdrieonians

Match ends, Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2.
Line-ups
Montrose
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Lennox
- 4Allan
- 14Dillon
- 3Steeves
- 12Gardyne
- 20Mackinnon
- 15Whatley
- 24BallantyneSubstituted forWatsonat 76'minutes
- 10MilneSubstituted forBrownat 58'minutes
- 18WrightSubstituted forJohnstonat 62'minutes
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyonsat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Watson
- 11Lyons
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 21Middleton
- 22Brown
Airdrieonians
Formation 4-3-3
- 18Henderson
- 2Ballantyne
- 16Watson
- 6FordyceSubstituted forTaylor-Sinclairat 45'minutes
- 19Deveney
- 10FrizzellSubstituted forJamiesonat 10'minutes
- 21TelferSubstituted forMcMasterat 83'minutes
- 4McCabe
- 17DevennySubstituted forMcGillat 80'minutes
- 9Gallagher
- 11Smith
Substitutes
- 3Taylor-Sinclair
- 14McMaster
- 15Jamieson
- 23McGill
- 43Hutton
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
- Attendance:
- 348
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away24
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Euan Deveney (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Seán Dillon.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Seán Dillon.
Post update
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Aaron Taylor-Sinclair.
Post update
Matthew Allan (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Calum Gallagher (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Foul by Craig Johnston (Montrose).
Post update
Aaron Taylor-Sinclair (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Andrew Steeves.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Dean McMaster (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 4, Airdrieonians 2. Craig Johnston (Montrose) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Craig Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Dean McMaster replaces Charlie Telfer.
Post update
Foul by Euan Deveney (Airdrieonians).
Post update
Blair Lyons (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lewis Jamieson (Airdrieonians) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Gabriel McGill replaces Justin Devenny.
Goal!
Goal! Montrose 3, Airdrieonians 2. Craig Johnston (Montrose) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mark Whatley.