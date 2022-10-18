Clyde v Dunfermline Athletic

First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.
Line-ups
Clyde
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Parry
- 2Lyon
- 4McLean
- 3Grant
- 5Thicot
- 22Craig
- 19Cuddihy
- 6GrantBooked at 32mins
- 8GomisBooked at 31mins
- 10Cunningham
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 11Roberts
- 15Scullion
- 16McDonald
- 17Cameron
- 21Mullen
- 23Nyamsi Hendji
- 25Sula
Dunfermline
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Mehmet
- 15Fisher
- 4Benedictus
- 12Breen
- 2ComrieBooked at 42mins
- 26Todd
- 8ChalmersBooked at 28mins
- 3Edwards
- 11Mochrie
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
Substitutes
- 5Hamilton
- 6MacDonald
- 14McCann
- 20Little
- 21Ritchie-Hosler
- 25Beagley
- 27Young
- 28Tod
- 30Mahon
- Referee:
- Chris Fordyce
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Foul by Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jon Craig.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Booking
Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Booking
Morgaro Gomis (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Clyde).
Post update
Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Wighton.