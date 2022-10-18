Close menu
Scottish League One
ClydeClyde0DunfermlineDunfermline1

Clyde v Dunfermline Athletic



Line-ups

Clyde

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Parry
  • 2Lyon
  • 4McLean
  • 3Grant
  • 5Thicot
  • 22Craig
  • 19Cuddihy
  • 6GrantBooked at 32mins
  • 8GomisBooked at 31mins
  • 10Cunningham
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 11Roberts
  • 15Scullion
  • 16McDonald
  • 17Cameron
  • 21Mullen
  • 23Nyamsi Hendji
  • 25Sula

Dunfermline

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Mehmet
  • 15Fisher
  • 4Benedictus
  • 12Breen
  • 2ComrieBooked at 42mins
  • 26Todd
  • 8ChalmersBooked at 28mins
  • 3Edwards
  • 11Mochrie
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov

Substitutes

  • 5Hamilton
  • 6MacDonald
  • 14McCann
  • 20Little
  • 21Ritchie-Hosler
  • 25Beagley
  • 27Young
  • 28Tod
  • 30Mahon
Referee:
Chris Fordyce

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home4
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

  1. Half Time

    First Half ends, Clyde 0, Dunfermline Athletic 1.

  2. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Sam Fisher (Dunfermline Athletic).

  4. Post update

    Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Booking

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

  7. Post update

    Jon Craig (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic).

  9. Post update

    Jordan Allan (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ross Cunningham (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Jon Craig.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Benedictus (Dunfermline Athletic) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

  13. Booking

    Ray Grant (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

  16. Booking

    Morgaro Gomis (Clyde) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Chris Mochrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Morgaro Gomis (Clyde).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jordan Allan (Clyde) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Clyde. Conceded by Craig Wighton.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline117401641225
2Falkirk1163220101021
3FC Edinburgh117042114721
4Montrose115331710718
5Alloa115151918116
6Airdrieonians114342018215
7Queen of Sth113441717013
8Kelty Hearts11416816-813
9Clyde112181424-107
10Peterhead11128829-215
View full Scottish League One table

