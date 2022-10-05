FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Match ends, FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0.
Line-ups
FC Edinburgh
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Mutch
- 28Craigen
- 4Hamilton
- 17Fontaine
- 2MacDonald
- 23Murray
- 13JacobsSubstituted forJardineat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 27Delferriere
- 10Handling
- 7ShanleySubstituted forRobertsonat 61'minutes
- 9SeeSubstituted forCraneat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Ramsbottom
- 3McIntyre
- 6Jardine
- 11Robertson
- 16Brydon
- 19Johnson
- 30Crane
Peterhead
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Ritchie
- 2Gillies
- 5Brown
- 4McDonald
- 6Strachan
- 15Strachan
- 26Hewitt
- 14Scullion
- 18BrownSubstituted forHefzallaat 85'minutes
- 12Brown
- 10Dow
Substitutes
- 7Asare
- 11Hefzalla
- 20McLeod
- 27Wood
- Referee:
- Matthew MacDermid
- Attendance:
- 229
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0.
Post update
Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Hewitt (Peterhead).
Post update
Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Craigen following a corner.
Post update
Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Tom Ritchie.
Post update
Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Max Gillies (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Ramez Hefzalla replaces Jordon Brown.
Goal!
Goal! FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0. Innes Murray (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Craigen.
Post update
Attempt saved. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh).
Post update
Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Robbie Mutch (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from very close range is too high.
Post update
Attempt saved. Allan Delferriere (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Callum Crane replaces Ouzy See.