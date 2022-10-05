Close menu
Scottish League One
FC EdinburghFC Edinburgh2PeterheadPeterhead0

FC Edinburgh v Peterhead

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

FC Edinburgh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Mutch
  • 28Craigen
  • 4Hamilton
  • 17Fontaine
  • 2MacDonald
  • 23Murray
  • 13JacobsSubstituted forJardineat 70'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 27Delferriere
  • 10Handling
  • 7ShanleySubstituted forRobertsonat 61'minutes
  • 9SeeSubstituted forCraneat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Ramsbottom
  • 3McIntyre
  • 6Jardine
  • 11Robertson
  • 16Brydon
  • 19Johnson
  • 30Crane

Peterhead

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Ritchie
  • 2Gillies
  • 5Brown
  • 4McDonald
  • 6Strachan
  • 15Strachan
  • 26Hewitt
  • 14Scullion
  • 18BrownSubstituted forHefzallaat 85'minutes
  • 12Brown
  • 10Dow

Substitutes

  • 7Asare
  • 11Hefzalla
  • 20McLeod
  • 27Wood
Referee:
Matthew MacDermid
Attendance:
229

Match Stats

Home TeamFC EdinburghAway TeamPeterhead
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home16
Away8
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0.

  3. Post update

    Liam Fontaine (FC Edinburgh) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Michael Hewitt (Peterhead).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! FC Edinburgh 2, Peterhead 0. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by James Craigen following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, FC Edinburgh. Conceded by Tom Ritchie.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Handling (FC Edinburgh).

  10. Post update

    Max Gillies (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Peterhead. Ramez Hefzalla replaces Jordon Brown.

  12. Goal!

    Goal! FC Edinburgh 1, Peterhead 0. Innes Murray (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by James Craigen.

  13. Post update

    Attempt saved. John Robertson (FC Edinburgh) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordon Brown (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

  15. Booking

    Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Daniel Jardine (FC Edinburgh).

  17. Post update

    Michael Hewitt (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Mutch (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from very close range is too high.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Allan Delferriere (FC Edinburgh) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, FC Edinburgh. Callum Crane replaces Ouzy See.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1FC Edinburgh96031913618
2Dunfermline8440114716
3Montrose9423138514
4Airdrieonians94231713414
5Falkirk8422129314
6Alloa84131712513
7Queen of Sth82331213-19
8Clyde82151218-67
9Kelty Hearts8215513-87
10Peterhead9126823-155
View full Scottish League One table

