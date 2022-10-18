Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical

Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Line-ups
Inverness CT
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Ridgers
- 8Carson
- 15Ram
- 5Deas
- 23Delaney
- 30Boyd
- 16Hyde
- 3Harper
- 17Mackay
- 10Doran
- 14Oakley
Substitutes
- 4Welsh
- 9Mckay
- 21MacKay
- 22Shaw
- 34Strachan
- 35MacKay
- 36Bray
Hamilton
Formation 4-4-1-1
- 1Fulton
- 2Doyle
- 4O'Reilly
- 5Easton
- 3Shiels
- 20Ngandu
- 24Lawson
- 8Martin
- 10Zanatta
- 19Winter
- 9Ryan
Substitutes
- 11Smith
- 16Virtanen
- 17Tiehi
- 18Mimnaugh
- 22Brown
- 25Owens
- 31Smith
- 41One
- 42Newbury
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home4
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Hamilton Academical 1.
Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).
Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Max Ram (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical).
Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Doyle.
Attempt missed. Jonny Ngandu (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.