Scottish Championship
Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle0HamiltonHamilton Academical1

Inverness Caledonian Thistle v Hamilton Academical

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Inverness CT

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Ridgers
  • 8Carson
  • 15Ram
  • 5Deas
  • 23Delaney
  • 30Boyd
  • 16Hyde
  • 3Harper
  • 17Mackay
  • 10Doran
  • 14Oakley

Substitutes

  • 4Welsh
  • 9Mckay
  • 21MacKay
  • 22Shaw
  • 34Strachan
  • 35MacKay
  • 36Bray

Hamilton

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 1Fulton
  • 2Doyle
  • 4O'Reilly
  • 5Easton
  • 3Shiels
  • 20Ngandu
  • 24Lawson
  • 8Martin
  • 10Zanatta
  • 19Winter
  • 9Ryan

Substitutes

  • 11Smith
  • 16Virtanen
  • 17Tiehi
  • 18Mimnaugh
  • 22Brown
  • 25Owens
  • 31Smith
  • 41One
  • 42Newbury
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match Stats

Home TeamInverness CTAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home4
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home4
Away2
Fouls
Home6
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Daniel Mackay (Inverness CT) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).

  3. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  4. Post update

    Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Second Half

    Second Half begins Inverness CT 0, Hamilton Academical 1.

  6. Half Time

    First Half ends, Inverness CT 0, Hamilton Academical 1.

  7. Post update

    Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Michael Doyle (Hamilton Academical).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Aaron Doran (Inverness CT).

  10. Post update

    Steve Lawson (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Max Ram (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

  13. Post update

    Zak Delaney (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Andrew Ryan (Hamilton Academical).

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Andy Winter (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Robbie Deas (Inverness CT) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a set piece situation.

  17. Post update

    Steven Boyd (Inverness CT) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Brian Easton (Hamilton Academical).

  19. Post update

    Corner, Inverness CT. Conceded by Michael Doyle.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jonny Ngandu (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle1062223131020
2Inverness CT116231410420
3Ayr105232013717
4Dundee115241916317
5Morton115241513217
6Queen's Park115241519-417
7Raith Rovers104061112-112
8Cove Rangers113261418-411
9Hamilton11245919-1010
10Arbroath10145714-77
View full Scottish Championship table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport