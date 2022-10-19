Close menu
Scottish Championship
ArbroathArbroath0Raith RoversRaith Rovers0

Arbroath v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Arbroath

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Gaston
  • 2Oakley
  • 4Little
  • 5O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 20Bitsindou
  • 15Tait
  • 7Gold
  • 10Jacobs
  • 11Linn
  • 8McKenna

Substitutes

  • 9Hilson
  • 16Shanks
  • 17Corfe
  • 18Hancock
  • 19Isiaka
  • 21Gill
  • 23Allan
  • 27Fosu

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MacDonald
  • 4Millen
  • 6Spencer
  • 14O'Riordan
  • 3Dick
  • 20Brown
  • 16Stanton
  • 7Connolly
  • 47Frederiksen
  • 15Ngwenya
  • 23Easton

Substitutes

  • 5Nolan
  • 8Matthews
  • 11McBride
  • 17Thomson
  • 18Connell
  • 19Mahady
  • 27Coulson
  • 30Masson
Referee:
Alan Muir

Live Text

    Foul by Dylan Easton (Raith Rovers).

    Marcel Oakley (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Foul by Connor O'Riordan (Raith Rovers).

    Bobby Linn (Arbroath) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Hand ball by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

    Foul by Bobby Linn (Arbroath).

    Sam Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    First Half begins.

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Partick Thistle1062223131020
2Inverness CT116231410420
3Ayr105232013717
4Dundee115241916317
5Morton115241513217
6Queen's Park115241519-417
7Raith Rovers114161112-113
8Cove Rangers113261418-411
9Hamilton11245919-1010
10Arbroath11155714-78
View full Scottish Championship table

