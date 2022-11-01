Close menu
National League
Notts CountyNotts County1BromleyBromley1

Notts County 1-1 Bromley

Last updated on .From the section National League

Notts County had their lead at the top of the National League cut to a point after they were held to an entertaining 1-1 draw at home to Bromley.

The visitors thought they had taken a 13th-minute lead when striker Michael Cheek went around Sam Slocombe and sent the ball goalwards, but defender Aden Baldwin made a superb block.

Notts responded by opening the scoring four minutes later when Ruben Rodrigues' low cross was turned in at the back post by Adam Chicksen.

Magpies' 17-goal striker Macaulay Longstaff cleared the crossbar with another good chance shortly afterwards before Cedwyn Scott saw a fierce drive tipped onto a post.

Home keeper Slocombe denied Harry Forster, Billy Bingham and Cheek again as Bromley enjoyed a strong spell, before Notts came agonisingly close to a second before the break when a 20-yard shot from Rodrigues came back off a post.

Langstaff was denied first by Tom Smith then the woodwork as the home side threatened at the start of the second half, but it was Bromley who levelled on the hour when Cheek headed in a Reece Hannam cross.

Substitute Quevin Castro came close to a winner for Notts, but they had to settle for a point, allowing second-placed Wrexham to move closer after their 1-0 home win over Maidenhead.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Notts County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Slocombe
  • 4Cameron
  • 15Baldwin
  • 16Bajrami
  • 23Chicksen
  • 5RawlinsonSubstituted forBrindleyat 76'minutes
  • 11Nemane
  • 18Palmer
  • 20Rodrigues
  • 19ScottSubstituted forDe Castroat 76'minutes
  • 9Langstaff

Substitutes

  • 2Brindley
  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Austin
  • 10De Castro
  • 21Adebayo-Rowling

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 2Reynolds
  • 3HannamBooked at 29mins
  • 9Cheek
  • 5BushBooked at 10mins
  • 4Bingham
  • 8Coleman
  • 17Webster
  • 18WhitelyBooked at 84mins
  • 19ForsterSubstituted forArthursat 77'minutes
  • 21Vennings

Substitutes

  • 7Clayden
  • 8Arthurs
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Enigbokan-Bloomfield
  • 39Adaja
Referee:
Lewis Smith
Attendance:
6,389

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Notts County 1, Bromley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Notts County 1, Bromley 1.

  3. Booking

    Corey Whitely (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Bromley. Jude Arthurs replaces Harry Forster.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Richard Brindley replaces Connell Rawlinson.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Notts County. Quevin De Castro replaces Cedwyn Scott.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Bromley 1. Michael Cheek (Bromley).

  8. Second Half

    Second Half begins Notts County 1, Bromley 0.

  9. Half Time

    First Half ends, Notts County 1, Bromley 0.

  10. Booking

    Reece Hannam (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Notts County 1, Bromley 0. Adam Chicksen (Notts County).

  12. Booking

    Chris Bush (Bromley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr Kipling, at 23:11 1 Nov

    We are coming for you. Love Wrexham FC.

    • Reply posted by Andy, at 23:50 1 Nov

      Andy replied:
      And here was I… thinking that Wrexham were going to walk this league.

      Mind the gap, taffy

  • Comment posted by golf bandit, at 22:54 1 Nov

    Why did the ref only give away team yellow cards?

    • Reply posted by Andy, at 23:49 1 Nov

      Andy replied:
      Derrrr…because they deserved them. Bromley are an anti-football team.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

