Barnet 0-3 Southend United

Southend made it four wins on the bounce and climbed up to sixth with victory over Barnet at The Hive Stadium.
The Shrimpers opened the scoring three minutes before the break when Callum Powell's cross made its way to Kacper Lopata who nudged it over the line to make it 1-0.
They doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Powell found himself with the ball at his feet inside the area and he slotted under the keeper for his sixth goal of the campaign.
Barnet searched for a route back into the game and almost found it when Sean Shields' powerful effort was kept out by Collin Andeng-Ndi before Nicke Kabamba fired the rebound over the bar.
The visitors put the game to bed in the 81st minute when Jack Bridge was brought down inside the penalty area and he dispatched the resulting penalty to make it four successive wins and clean sheets.
Line-ups
Barnet
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Walker
- 6Okimo
- 4Collinge
- 33De Havilland
- 21Wynter
- 28WoodsSubstituted forBeardat 59'minutes
- 14Pritchard
- 11Kanu
- 32Shields
- 7HallSubstituted forArmstrongat 59'minutes
- 9Kabamba
Substitutes
- 5Armstrong
- 16Flanagan
- 18Smith
- 23Beard
- 31Azaze
Southend
Formation 5-3-2
- 30Andeng-Ndi
- 2Scott-Morriss
- 5Hobson
- 6Kensdale
- 16Taylor
- 22Lopata
- 7Bridge
- 17MileyBooked at 13mins
- 18FonguckSubstituted forHusinat 77'minutes
- 11PowellSubstituted forCosgraveat 69'minutes
- 19WrehSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Lomas
- 8Husin
- 9Murphy
- 20Cosgrave
- 24Demetriou
- Referee:
- Alan Dale
- Attendance:
- 2,704
