National League
BarnetBarnet0SouthendSouthend United3

Barnet 0-3 Southend United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Southend made it four wins on the bounce and climbed up to sixth with victory over Barnet at The Hive Stadium.

The Shrimpers opened the scoring three minutes before the break when Callum Powell's cross made its way to Kacper Lopata who nudged it over the line to make it 1-0.

They doubled their advantage in the 55th minute when Powell found himself with the ball at his feet inside the area and he slotted under the keeper for his sixth goal of the campaign.

Barnet searched for a route back into the game and almost found it when Sean Shields' powerful effort was kept out by Collin Andeng-Ndi before Nicke Kabamba fired the rebound over the bar.

The visitors put the game to bed in the 81st minute when Jack Bridge was brought down inside the penalty area and he dispatched the resulting penalty to make it four successive wins and clean sheets.

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 6Okimo
  • 4Collinge
  • 33De Havilland
  • 21Wynter
  • 28WoodsSubstituted forBeardat 59'minutes
  • 14Pritchard
  • 11Kanu
  • 32Shields
  • 7HallSubstituted forArmstrongat 59'minutes
  • 9Kabamba

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 16Flanagan
  • 18Smith
  • 23Beard
  • 31Azaze

Southend

Formation 5-3-2

  • 30Andeng-Ndi
  • 2Scott-Morriss
  • 5Hobson
  • 6Kensdale
  • 16Taylor
  • 22Lopata
  • 7Bridge
  • 17MileyBooked at 13mins
  • 18FonguckSubstituted forHusinat 77'minutes
  • 11PowellSubstituted forCosgraveat 69'minutes
  • 19WrehSubstituted forMurphyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Lomas
  • 8Husin
  • 9Murphy
  • 20Cosgrave
  • 24Demetriou
Referee:
Alan Dale
Attendance:
2,704

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by Tele Santana 1992-93, at 23:11 1 Nov

    3 silly goals... Barnet should have done better... Home fans need to show up... Away fans were outstanding

  • Comment posted by Southendandy, at 22:42 1 Nov

    And the Southend fans out numbers the home support.

  • Comment posted by Dean, at 22:32 1 Nov

    Get in you Blue boys, the Shrimpers are on fire. Transfer embargo has turned into a blessing!

    • Reply posted by Rsuppards, at 22:48 1 Nov

      Rsuppards replied:
      What a turn around from early season form! Go Blues!

