Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh2ScunthorpeScunthorpe United0

Eastleigh 2-0 Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National Leaguecomments0

Eastleigh substitute Vincent Harper scored both goals to help extend his side's unbeaten home record to eight matches with victory over Scunthorpe United.

Harper struck within a minute of stepping off the bench in the second half, then added another in the last minute to help lift the Spitfires up to ninth in the table.

After a goalless first half, Eastleigh twice went close to breaking the deadlock just before the hour when Andrew Boyce's header skimmed the crossbar and Michael Kelly's effort from a tight angle was saved.

But the home side's pressure told in the 68th minute, when Harper drove forward into space before taking aim and curling a superb effort into the top corner.

Scunthorpe pressed forward in search of an equaliser, but Harper got on the end of a swift counter-attack for his second to seal Eastleigh's victory and extend the Iron's winless run on the road this season.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 2Camp
  • 3Kelly
  • 10HeskethSubstituted forHarperat 67'minutes
  • 7CarterBooked at 84mins
  • 5Martin
  • 8Cissé
  • 12Langston
  • 14Abrahams
  • 16McKiernan
  • 21Rutherford

Substitutes

  • 4Atangana
  • 17Harper
  • 20Oyenuga
  • 25Willson
  • 30Ebanks

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Dewhurst
  • 2OgleSubstituted forPughat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 3O'Malley
  • 12Rowe
  • 8Beestin
  • 6Boyce
  • 9Nuttall
  • 13Lavery
  • 19Butterfield
  • 24Ntlhe
  • 25Apter

Substitutes

  • 15Taft
  • 16Foster
  • 20Wilson
  • 30Pugh
  • 37Poulter
Referee:
Elliot Swallow
Attendance:
1,916

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0.

  3. Booking

    Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).

  5. Booking

    Charlie Carter (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Pugh replaces Reagan Ogle.

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Eastleigh 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Jake Hesketh.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Scunthorpe United 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Scunthorpe United 0.

  11. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  12. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC