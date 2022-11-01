Eastleigh 2-0 Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Eastleigh substitute Vincent Harper scored both goals to help extend his side's unbeaten home record to eight matches with victory over Scunthorpe United.

Harper struck within a minute of stepping off the bench in the second half, then added another in the last minute to help lift the Spitfires up to ninth in the table.

After a goalless first half, Eastleigh twice went close to breaking the deadlock just before the hour when Andrew Boyce's header skimmed the crossbar and Michael Kelly's effort from a tight angle was saved.

But the home side's pressure told in the 68th minute, when Harper drove forward into space before taking aim and curling a superb effort into the top corner.

Scunthorpe pressed forward in search of an equaliser, but Harper got on the end of a swift counter-attack for his second to seal Eastleigh's victory and extend the Iron's winless run on the road this season.

Match report supplied by PA Media.