Eastleigh 2-0 Scunthorpe United

Match ends, Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0.
Eastleigh substitute Vincent Harper scored both goals to help extend his side's unbeaten home record to eight matches with victory over Scunthorpe United.
Harper struck within a minute of stepping off the bench in the second half, then added another in the last minute to help lift the Spitfires up to ninth in the table.
After a goalless first half, Eastleigh twice went close to breaking the deadlock just before the hour when Andrew Boyce's header skimmed the crossbar and Michael Kelly's effort from a tight angle was saved.
But the home side's pressure told in the 68th minute, when Harper drove forward into space before taking aim and curling a superb effort into the top corner.
Scunthorpe pressed forward in search of an equaliser, but Harper got on the end of a swift counter-attack for his second to seal Eastleigh's victory and extend the Iron's winless run on the road this season.
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 2Camp
- 3Kelly
- 10HeskethSubstituted forHarperat 67'minutes
- 7CarterBooked at 84mins
- 5Martin
- 8Cissé
- 12Langston
- 14Abrahams
- 16McKiernan
- 21Rutherford
Substitutes
- 4Atangana
- 17Harper
- 20Oyenuga
- 25Willson
- 30Ebanks
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Dewhurst
- 2OgleSubstituted forPughat 80'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 3O'Malley
- 12Rowe
- 8Beestin
- 6Boyce
- 9Nuttall
- 13Lavery
- 19Butterfield
- 24Ntlhe
- 25Apter
Substitutes
- 15Taft
- 16Foster
- 20Wilson
- 30Pugh
- 37Poulter
- Referee:
- Elliot Swallow
- Attendance:
- 1,916
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0.
Booking
Tom Pugh (Scunthorpe United) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 2, Scunthorpe United 0. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).
Booking
Charlie Carter (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Scunthorpe United. Tom Pugh replaces Reagan Ogle.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Scunthorpe United 0. Vincent Harper (Eastleigh).
Substitution
Substitution, Eastleigh. Vincent Harper replaces Jake Hesketh.
Second Half
Second Half begins Eastleigh 0, Scunthorpe United 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Eastleigh 0, Scunthorpe United 0.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
