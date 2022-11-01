Close menu
National League
WokingWoking1YeovilYeovil Town0

Woking 1-0 Yeovil Town

National League

Woking kept up their National League play-off bid with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil.

After a goalless and largely uneventful first half, Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith saved well from Padraig Amond early in the second.

Smith then thwarted the Irishman from an even better chance moments later, diving low to his left to save his poor penalty after Jermain Anderson was brought down.

Amond finally got the reward for his persistence with six minutes remaining, finishing at the far post after good work from substitute Jack Roles.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Woking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Ross
  • 12Moss
  • 4Cuthbert
  • 23Anderson
  • 3Casey
  • 5McNerney
  • 24Ince
  • 17Kellerman
  • 7KorboaBooked at 86minsSubstituted forVokinsat 90'minutes
  • 19ClarkeSubstituted forRolesat 69'minutes
  • 10AmondSubstituted forBilongoat 90+3'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Wady
  • 15Bilongo
  • 18Roles
  • 29Vokins
  • 30Roberts

Yeovil

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Smith
  • 17JohnsonSubstituted forToureat 62'minutes
  • 26BevanBooked at 82mins
  • 32Staunton
  • 6Richards-EvertonBooked at 40mins
  • 5Hunt
  • 3ReckordBooked at 61mins
  • 18AndrewsBooked at 30mins
  • 14LintonSubstituted forDawesat 62'minutes
  • 9Fisher
  • 23ClarkBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPerryat 82'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Toure
  • 16Perry
  • 20Buse
  • 22Hulbert
  • 25Dawes
Referee:
Lloyd Wood
Attendance:
1,981

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Bryant Bilongo replaces Padraig Amond.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jake Vokins replaces Ricky Korboa.

  5. Booking

    Ricky Korboa (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0. Padraig Amond (Woking).

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Perry replaces Ewan Clark.

  8. Booking

    Owen Bevan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Woking. Jack Roles replaces Jahmari Clarke.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Will Dawes replaces Malachi Linton.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gime Toure replaces Chiori Johnson.

  12. Booking

    Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  13. Second Half

    Second Half begins Woking 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  14. Half Time

    First Half ends, Woking 0, Yeovil Town 0.

  15. Booking

    Ewan Clark (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Booking

    Ben Richards-Everton (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Booking

    Jamie Andrews (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  19. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

League Table

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413


