Woking 1-0 Yeovil Town

Match ends, Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0.
Woking kept up their National League play-off bid with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Yeovil.
After a goalless and largely uneventful first half, Glovers goalkeeper Grant Smith saved well from Padraig Amond early in the second.
Smith then thwarted the Irishman from an even better chance moments later, diving low to his left to save his poor penalty after Jermain Anderson was brought down.
Amond finally got the reward for his persistence with six minutes remaining, finishing at the far post after good work from substitute Jack Roles.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Woking
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Ross
- 12Moss
- 4Cuthbert
- 23Anderson
- 3Casey
- 5McNerney
- 24Ince
- 17Kellerman
- 7KorboaBooked at 86minsSubstituted forVokinsat 90'minutes
- 19ClarkeSubstituted forRolesat 69'minutes
- 10AmondSubstituted forBilongoat 90+3'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Wady
- 15Bilongo
- 18Roles
- 29Vokins
- 30Roberts
Yeovil
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Smith
- 17JohnsonSubstituted forToureat 62'minutes
- 26BevanBooked at 82mins
- 32Staunton
- 6Richards-EvertonBooked at 40mins
- 5Hunt
- 3ReckordBooked at 61mins
- 18AndrewsBooked at 30mins
- 14LintonSubstituted forDawesat 62'minutes
- 9Fisher
- 23ClarkBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPerryat 82'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Toure
- 16Perry
- 20Buse
- 22Hulbert
- 25Dawes
- Referee:
- Lloyd Wood
- Attendance:
- 1,981
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Bryant Bilongo replaces Padraig Amond.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jake Vokins replaces Ricky Korboa.
Booking
Ricky Korboa (Woking) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Woking 1, Yeovil Town 0. Padraig Amond (Woking).
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Sam Perry replaces Ewan Clark.
Booking
Owen Bevan (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Woking. Jack Roles replaces Jahmari Clarke.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Will Dawes replaces Malachi Linton.
Substitution
Substitution, Yeovil Town. Gime Toure replaces Chiori Johnson.
Booking
Jamie Reckord (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Second Half
Second Half begins Woking 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Woking 0, Yeovil Town 0.
Booking
Ewan Clark (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Ben Richards-Everton (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Booking
Jamie Andrews (Yeovil Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.