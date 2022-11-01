Torquay United 6-1 Aldershot Town

Match ends, Torquay United 6, Aldershot Town 1.
Aaron Jarvis scored a hat-trick as bottom club Torquay ended their wait for a first National League home win of the season in emphatic style with a 6-1 drubbing of Aldershot.
Jarvis opened the scoring with an overhead kick from Dillon De Silva's eighth-minute cross and it was 2-0 11 minutes later when Tom Lapslie fired home after playing a one-two with Jarvis.
Will Goodwin got a third just before the half-hour mark, Jarvis made it 4-0 less than a minute into the second half and Asa Hall got the Gulls' fifth from close range two minutes later.
Although Tommy Willard pulled one back for Aldershot in the 81st minute, the Hampshire side's run of three successive wins was nearing an end and Jarvis completed the scoring and his hat-trick with three minutes remaining.
Torquay's first Plainmoor success of the season, at the eighth attempt, means they are now at the foot of the table only on goal difference behind Gateshead.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Torquay
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Halstead
- 4Lapslie
- 8HallSubstituted forMcGavinat 50'minutes
- 19Goodwin
- 12WearneSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes
- 9Jarvis
- 16Donnellan
- 21MoxeySubstituted forOmarat 58'minutes
- 26Ness
- 27De Silva
- 35Ellis
Substitutes
- 5Omar
- 14McGavin
- 22Lovett
- 23Tomlinson
- 30Thompson
Aldershot
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashby-Hammond
- 2DaviesSubstituted forJordanat 54'minutes
- 3Harfield
- 8Vincent
- 5Cordner
- 4PartingtonSubstituted forDavisat 19'minutes
- 7Amaluzor
- 9Effiong
- 22Phillips
- 23GloverSubstituted forKlassat 66'minutes
- 27Willard
Substitutes
- 12Davis
- 16Jordan
- 17Bettache
- 18Alfa
- 20Klass
- Referee:
- Matthew Russell
- Attendance:
- 1,605
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Torquay United 6, Aldershot Town 1.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 6, Aldershot Town 1. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Cameron Thompson replaces Stephen Wearne.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 5, Aldershot Town 1. Tommy Willard (Aldershot Town).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Michael Klass replaces Ryan Glover.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Ali Omar replaces Dean Moxey.
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Corey Jordan replaces Archie Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Torquay United. Brett McGavin replaces Asa Hall.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 5, Aldershot Town 0. Asa Hall (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 4, Aldershot Town 0. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).
Second Half
Second Half begins Torquay United 3, Aldershot Town 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Torquay United 3, Aldershot Town 0.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 3, Aldershot Town 0. Will Goodwin (Torquay United).
Substitution
Substitution, Aldershot Town. Kenny Davis replaces Joe Partington.
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 2, Aldershot Town 0. Tom Lapslie (Torquay United).
Goal!
Goal! Torquay United 1, Aldershot Town 0. Aaron Jarvis (Torquay United).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
