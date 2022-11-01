Close menu
National League
TorquayTorquay United6AldershotAldershot Town1

Torquay United 6-1 Aldershot Town

Aaron Jarvis
Aaron Jarvis had only scored once in his previous nine Torquay appearances this season before his hat-0trick against Aldershot

Aaron Jarvis scored a hat-trick as bottom club Torquay ended their wait for a first National League home win of the season in emphatic style with a 6-1 drubbing of Aldershot.

Jarvis opened the scoring with an overhead kick from Dillon De Silva's eighth-minute cross and it was 2-0 11 minutes later when Tom Lapslie fired home after playing a one-two with Jarvis.

Will Goodwin got a third just before the half-hour mark, Jarvis made it 4-0 less than a minute into the second half and Asa Hall got the Gulls' fifth from close range two minutes later.

Although Tommy Willard pulled one back for Aldershot in the 81st minute, the Hampshire side's run of three successive wins was nearing an end and Jarvis completed the scoring and his hat-trick with three minutes remaining.

Torquay's first Plainmoor success of the season, at the eighth attempt, means they are now at the foot of the table only on goal difference behind Gateshead.

Line-ups

Torquay

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Halstead
  • 4Lapslie
  • 8HallSubstituted forMcGavinat 50'minutes
  • 19Goodwin
  • 12WearneSubstituted forThompsonat 84'minutes
  • 9Jarvis
  • 16Donnellan
  • 21MoxeySubstituted forOmarat 58'minutes
  • 26Ness
  • 27De Silva
  • 35Ellis

Substitutes

  • 5Omar
  • 14McGavin
  • 22Lovett
  • 23Tomlinson
  • 30Thompson

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 2DaviesSubstituted forJordanat 54'minutes
  • 3Harfield
  • 8Vincent
  • 5Cordner
  • 4PartingtonSubstituted forDavisat 19'minutes
  • 7Amaluzor
  • 9Effiong
  • 22Phillips
  • 23GloverSubstituted forKlassat 66'minutes
  • 27Willard

Substitutes

  • 12Davis
  • 16Jordan
  • 17Bettache
  • 18Alfa
  • 20Klass
Referee:
Matthew Russell
Attendance:
1,605

Comments

Join the conversation

7 comments

  • Comment posted by Rudolf hucker, at 23:51 1 Nov

    Plymouth fan but took my son to Plainmoor to watch his first football match tonight. How Torquay are bottom of the league is a mystery as they were excellent in every department tonight - on and off the ball. Richly deserved win and the 6th goal was a joy

    • Reply posted by Solent Grecian, at 23:59 1 Nov

      Solent Grecian replied:
      Grecian fan here....3 Devon league clubs would be great(naturally City on top!)
      Geddon City

  • Comment posted by M5J27, at 23:03 1 Nov

    Blimey !! Brilliant Gulls.

    ECFC

  • Comment posted by Rsuppards, at 22:56 1 Nov

    Wow! where did that come?

  • Comment posted by BarnsleyGull, at 22:48 1 Nov

    Well done lads!! Its been a long time coming!!! 1600 fans isnt bad either for a wet tuesday night. well done to the fans,

  • Comment posted by Redrover4747 , at 22:24 1 Nov

    Well done Torquay hope you kick on from here.

  • Comment posted by basil, at 22:23 1 Nov

    Well played the gulls

