National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Solihull Moors

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Sandford
  • 2Hoyte
  • 3Galvin
  • 16Fawole
  • 14Odusanya
  • 4Ellul
  • 15Booty
  • 17Pattison
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 20Greenidge
  • 21Deacon

Substitutes

  • 7Alabi
  • 10Barham
  • 12Mensah
  • 29Gurung
  • 30Mersin

Solihull Moors

Formation 4-4-2

  • 18Moulden
  • 2Clarke
  • 3Coker
  • 14Kelly
  • 8Maycock
  • 4Storer
  • 9Dallas
  • 15Kelleher
  • 20Whelan
  • 22Jones
  • 27Parsons

Substitutes

  • 6Gudger
  • 7Sbarra
  • 11Barnett
  • 16Vaughan
  • 19Reid
Referee:
Scott Tallis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16123144143039
2Wrexham16113246172936
3Chesterfield1694331211031
4Solihull Moors1685333171629
5Woking1683529181127
6Boreham Wood167632216627
7Southend167542011926
8Bromley167362320324
9Barnet167363335-224
10York176562017323
11Dag & Red176562934-523
12Eastleigh166461619-322
13Dorking166373037-721
14Aldershot166282423120
15Maidenhead United166281520-520
16Wealdstone165471726-919
17Altrincham164662332-918
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe163672331-815
21Yeovil162861319-614
22Gateshead162771927-813
23Maidstone United163491837-1913
24Torquay1624101332-1910
