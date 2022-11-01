Altrincham v Wealdstone

AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Byrne
- 22Barrows
- 23Cooper
- 8Lundstram
- 26Jones
- 10Osborne
- 2Jones
- 11Colclough
- 33Kaja
- 16Conn-Clarke
- 9Hulme
Substitutes
- 6Baines
- 17Jackson
- 18Pringle
- 30Dinanga
- 31Malone
Wealdstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 13Howes
- 2Cook
- 5Elerewe
- 28Habergham
- 24Barker
- 3Kinsella
- 7Allarakhia
- 12McGregor
- 9Olomola
- 14Obiero
- 18Dyer
Substitutes
- 11Sesay
- 17Hutchinson
- 21Mongoy
- 23Mundle-Smith
- 25Matthews
- Referee:
- Greg Rollason
Match details to follow.