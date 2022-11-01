Close menu
National League
AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
Venue: J. Davidson Stadium, England

Altrincham v Wealdstone

Last updated on .

Line-ups

Altrincham

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Byrne
  • 22Barrows
  • 23Cooper
  • 8Lundstram
  • 26Jones
  • 10Osborne
  • 2Jones
  • 11Colclough
  • 33Kaja
  • 16Conn-Clarke
  • 9Hulme

Substitutes

  • 6Baines
  • 17Jackson
  • 18Pringle
  • 30Dinanga
  • 31Malone

Wealdstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 13Howes
  • 2Cook
  • 5Elerewe
  • 28Habergham
  • 24Barker
  • 3Kinsella
  • 7Allarakhia
  • 12McGregor
  • 9Olomola
  • 14Obiero
  • 18Dyer

Substitutes

  • 11Sesay
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 21Mongoy
  • 23Mundle-Smith
  • 25Matthews
Referee:
Greg Rollason

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16123144143039
2Wrexham16113246172936
3Chesterfield1694331211031
4Solihull Moors1685333171629
5Woking1683529181127
6Boreham Wood167632216627
7Southend167542011926
8Bromley167362320324
9Barnet167363335-224
10York176562017323
11Dag & Red176562934-523
12Eastleigh166461619-322
13Dorking166373037-721
14Aldershot166282423120
15Maidenhead United166281520-520
16Wealdstone165471726-919
17Altrincham164662332-918
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe163672331-815
21Yeovil162861319-614
22Gateshead162771927-813
23Maidstone United163491837-1913
24Torquay1624101332-1910
View full National League table

