National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield2GatesheadGateshead1

Chesterfield 2-1 Gateshead

Liam Mandeville fired a second-half winner to earn Chesterfield a home win against Gateshead.

Greg Olley's long-range first-half effort for Gateshead was quickly cancelled out by Joe Quigley's header before Mandeville curled home a brilliant second for Chesterfield early in the second period.

Gateshead took an 18th-minute lead through forward Olley's thunderbolt from outside the area, but Chesterfield equalised three minutes later when Quigley headed home Mandeville's cross.

The Spireites' Armando Dobra blazed over from three yards out following another Mandeville cross before an off-the-ball incident saw Gateshead defender Carl Magnay escape with a booking after Jeff King went down in the box.

But Mandeville fired the winner soon after the restart following King's free-kick, which had rebounded off the wall.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 35Jones
  • 12Williams
  • 33Clements
  • 26Oldaker
  • 27QuigleySubstituted forTshimangaat 74'minutes
  • 17DobraSubstituted forCooperat 80'minutes
  • 30WhelanSubstituted forAkinolaat 74'minutes
  • 20King
  • 7Mandeville
  • 5Grimes

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 6Maguire
  • 9Tshimanga
  • 10Cooper
  • 11Clarke

Gateshead

Formation 3-5-2

  • 31Montgomery
  • 8Bailey
  • 32MagnayBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartinat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 33Daley
  • 42ContehBooked at 83mins
  • 45YussufSubstituted forHarrisat 65'minutes
  • 12WardSubstituted forHasaniat 85'minutes
  • 10Olley
  • 5Richardson
  • 11Campbell
  • 3Pye

Substitutes

  • 1Langley
  • 15Martin
  • 19Harris
  • 20Hasani
  • 27Knight
Referee:
Gareth Rhodes
Attendance:
6,178

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1.

  3. Booking

    Aaron Martin (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Lirak Hasani replaces Daniel Ward.

  5. Booking

    Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. George Cooper replaces Armando Dobra.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Kabongo Tshimanga replaces Joe Quigley.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Chesterfield. Tim Akinola replaces Tom Whelan.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. William Harris replaces Adi Yussuf.

  10. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Gateshead. Aaron Martin replaces Carl Magnay.

  12. Second Half

    Second Half begins Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1.

  13. Half Time

    First Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1.

  14. Booking

    Carl Magnay (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Chesterfield 0, Gateshead 1. Greg Olley (Gateshead).

  17. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  18. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County17124145153040
2Wrexham17123247173039
3Chesterfield17104333221134
4Solihull Moors1786333171630
5Woking1793530181230
6Southend1785423111229
7Boreham Wood167632216627
8Bromley177462421325
9Eastleigh177461819-125
10Barnet177373338-524
11York176562017323
12Dag & Red176562934-523
13Wealdstone176471826-822
14Dorking166373037-721
15Aldershot176292529-420
16Maidenhead United176291521-620
17Altrincham174672333-1018
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe173682333-1015
21Yeovil172871320-714
22Maidstone United173591837-1914
23Gateshead172782029-913
24Torquay1734101933-1413
View full National League table

Top Stories

