Chesterfield 2-1 Gateshead

Match ends, Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1.
Liam Mandeville fired a second-half winner to earn Chesterfield a home win against Gateshead.
Greg Olley's long-range first-half effort for Gateshead was quickly cancelled out by Joe Quigley's header before Mandeville curled home a brilliant second for Chesterfield early in the second period.
Gateshead took an 18th-minute lead through forward Olley's thunderbolt from outside the area, but Chesterfield equalised three minutes later when Quigley headed home Mandeville's cross.
The Spireites' Armando Dobra blazed over from three yards out following another Mandeville cross before an off-the-ball incident saw Gateshead defender Carl Magnay escape with a booking after Jeff King went down in the box.
But Mandeville fired the winner soon after the restart following King's free-kick, which had rebounded off the wall.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 35Jones
- 12Williams
- 33Clements
- 26Oldaker
- 27QuigleySubstituted forTshimangaat 74'minutes
- 17DobraSubstituted forCooperat 80'minutes
- 30WhelanSubstituted forAkinolaat 74'minutes
- 20King
- 7Mandeville
- 5Grimes
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 6Maguire
- 9Tshimanga
- 10Cooper
- 11Clarke
Gateshead
Formation 3-5-2
- 31Montgomery
- 8Bailey
- 32MagnayBooked at 41minsSubstituted forMartinat 46'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 33Daley
- 42ContehBooked at 83mins
- 45YussufSubstituted forHarrisat 65'minutes
- 12WardSubstituted forHasaniat 85'minutes
- 10Olley
- 5Richardson
- 11Campbell
- 3Pye
Substitutes
- 1Langley
- 15Martin
- 19Harris
- 20Hasani
- 27Knight
- Referee:
- Gareth Rhodes
- Attendance:
- 6,178
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1.
Booking
Aaron Martin (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Lirak Hasani replaces Daniel Ward.
Booking
Kamil Conteh (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. George Cooper replaces Armando Dobra.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Kabongo Tshimanga replaces Joe Quigley.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Tim Akinola replaces Tom Whelan.
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. William Harris replaces Adi Yussuf.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Gateshead 1. Liam Mandeville (Chesterfield).
Substitution
Substitution, Gateshead. Aaron Martin replaces Carl Magnay.
Second Half
Second Half begins Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1.
Booking
Carl Magnay (Gateshead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 1, Gateshead 1. Joe Quigley (Chesterfield).
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 0, Gateshead 1. Greg Olley (Gateshead).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
