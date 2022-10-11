York City v Dagenham & Redbridge

YorkYork City19:45Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|13
|9
|3
|1
|31
|13
|18
|30
|2
|Wrexham
|13
|9
|2
|2
|38
|15
|23
|29
|3
|Boreham Wood
|13
|7
|4
|2
|20
|12
|8
|25
|4
|Chesterfield
|13
|7
|3
|3
|25
|18
|7
|24
|5
|Bromley
|13
|7
|3
|3
|20
|13
|7
|24
|6
|Solihull Moors
|13
|6
|4
|3
|27
|16
|11
|22
|7
|York
|13
|6
|3
|4
|17
|11
|6
|21
|8
|Woking
|13
|6
|2
|5
|22
|14
|8
|20
|9
|Wealdstone
|13
|5
|4
|4
|14
|13
|1
|19
|10
|Eastleigh
|13
|5
|4
|4
|15
|15
|0
|19
|11
|Dag & Red
|13
|5
|3
|5
|23
|29
|-6
|18
|12
|Southend
|13
|4
|5
|4
|12
|11
|1
|17
|13
|Maidenhead United
|13
|5
|2
|6
|13
|16
|-3
|17
|14
|Barnet
|13
|5
|2
|6
|27
|32
|-5
|17
|15
|Dorking
|13
|5
|2
|6
|24
|30
|-6
|17
|16
|Altrincham
|13
|3
|5
|5
|18
|24
|-6
|14
|17
|Yeovil
|13
|2
|7
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|13
|18
|Oldham
|13
|3
|4
|6
|14
|22
|-8
|13
|19
|Gateshead
|13
|2
|6
|5
|16
|20
|-4
|12
|20
|Halifax
|13
|3
|3
|7
|9
|20
|-11
|12
|21
|Maidstone United
|13
|3
|3
|7
|17
|30
|-13
|12
|22
|Aldershot
|13
|3
|2
|8
|17
|22
|-5
|11
|23
|Scunthorpe
|13
|2
|5
|6
|19
|26
|-7
|11
|24
|Torquay
|13
|2
|3
|8
|9
|23
|-14
|9
