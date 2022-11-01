Close menu

FC Halifax Town v Dorking Wanderers postponed because of waterlogged pitch

Tuesday's National League game between FC Halifax Town and Dorking Wanderers has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

The surface at The Shay was inspected by an experienced English Football League referee following heavy rain in West Yorkshire.

Halifax said the match referee accepted their colleague's conclusion that the pitch would not be playable by the 19:45 GMT kick-off.

No rearranged date has yet been set.

Halifax are 18th in the table, three points behind 13th-placed Dorking.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 1st November 2022

  • HalifaxFC Halifax TownPDorkingDorking WanderersP
    Match postponed - Other
  • AltrinchamAltrincham19:45WealdstoneWealdstone
  • BarnetBarnet19:45SouthendSouthend United
  • ChesterfieldChesterfield19:45GatesheadGateshead
  • EastleighEastleigh19:45ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
  • Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United19:45Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • Notts CountyNotts County19:45BromleyBromley
  • TorquayTorquay United19:45AldershotAldershot Town
  • WokingWoking19:45YeovilYeovil Town
  • WrexhamWrexham19:45Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County16123144143039
2Wrexham16113246172936
3Chesterfield1694331211031
4Solihull Moors1685333171629
5Woking1683529181127
6Boreham Wood167632216627
7Southend167542011926
8Bromley167362320324
9Barnet167363335-224
10York176562017323
11Dag & Red176562934-523
12Eastleigh166461619-322
13Dorking166373037-721
14Aldershot166282423120
15Maidenhead United166281520-520
16Wealdstone165471726-919
17Altrincham164662332-918
18Halifax165381424-1018
19Oldham164481725-816
20Scunthorpe163672331-815
21Yeovil162861319-614
22Gateshead162771927-813
23Maidstone United163491837-1913
24Torquay1624101332-1910
View full National League table

