Match ends, Manchester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Manchester City overpowered Tottenham with a stunning comeback at Etihad Stadium to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal to five points.
Spurs looked to be doing bitter north London rivals Arsenal a huge favour when they scored twice in the closing moments of the first half to leave Pep Guardiola's side staring at a third successive loss.
Dejan Kulusevski gave Spurs the lead seconds before the break after Rodrigo Bentancur robbed Rodri following Ederson's poor clearance, then Emerson Royal headed a second after the City keeper could only push out Harry Kane's shot.
Most inside the Etihad Stadium were frustrated but City, inspired by the outstanding Riyad Mahrez, came flying out after the interval to turn the game on its head with three goals in 12 minutes.
Julian Alvarez scored from close range after Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris could not claim Mahrez's cross in the 51st minute, then Erling Haaland headed in from close range two minutes later to draw City level.
Spurs almost regained the lead when Ivan Perisic's shot was deflected onto the woodwork by Rico Lewis before Mahrez completed City's comeback, winning a challenge before beating Lloris at his near post.
France veteran Lloris was at fault once again after his own goal set Arsenal on their way to victory in the derby on Sunday.
Mahrez completed a brilliant individual display when he raced clear in stoppage time to lift a clever finish over the keeper for City's fourth.
- Manchester City v Tottenham as it happened, plus reaction and analysis
- Go straight to all the best Manchester City content
- Visit our Tottenham page
City show champion class
Manchester City left the pitch at half-time with heads bowed and their jeering supporters frustrated, mainly by what they felt was referee Simon Hooper's failure to punish Spurs for a succession of fouls as well as a two-goal deficit.
What followed was a devastating show of power from City, who came out after the break and simply refused to be denied as Spurs were unable to cope with their attacking variety.
Mahrez was magnificent, scoring two goals and being involved in the others and he continues his rich vein of form.
City have also uncovered another gem in 18-year-old Rico Lewis, who was heavily involved before and after the double strike from Spurs that made Etihad Stadium such an anxious place during the interval.
History tells us that City, as they were in that decisive title victory against Aston Villa on the final day of last season and against Crystal Palace here earlier this season, can never be counted out at two goals down and Alvarez's strike so early in the second half had a galvanizing effect on the champions and a demoralising impact on Spurs.
Time running out for Lloris?
A World Cup winner with France in 2018, Lloris has been a fine servant for Spurs since signing from Lyon - but it is looking increasingly like time for change.
The 36-year-old has been at Spurs for more than a decade but now looks increasingly fallible, his game increasingly error-ridden and uncertain.
Lloris was badly at fault when he fumbled Bukayo Saka's cross into his own net for Arsenal's opening goal in Spurs' north London derby defeat on Sunday, and he blundered again as they subsided against rampant City.
He did not show enough conviction when trying to claim Mahrez's cross for City's first goal - the ball dropping for Alvarez to score - then he was badly beaten at his near post as Spurs went behind for the first time in the game. Mahrez's shot carried power but Lloris had to do better.
Spurs have been linked with Brentford keeper David Raya and Everton's Jordan Pickford, which comes as no surprise as this position looks increasingly like a problem manager Antonio Conte will have to address as a matter of urgency.
Player of the match
MahrezRiyad Mahrez
Manchester City
Avg
- Squad number26Player nameMahrezAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number19Player nameÁlvarezAverage rating
7.44
- Squad number82Player nameLewisAverage rating
7.20
- Squad number10Player nameGrealishAverage rating
7.16
- Squad number9Player nameHaalandAverage rating
7.02
- Squad number6Player nameAkéAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number5Player nameStonesAverage rating
6.75
- Squad number8Player nameGündoganAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number20Player nameBernardo SilvaAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number16Player nameRodriAverage rating
6.54
- Squad number25Player nameAkanjiAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number2Player nameWalkerAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number3Player nameRúben DiasAverage rating
6.27
- Squad number31Player nameEdersonAverage rating
5.53
Tottenham Hotspur
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameKulusevskiAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number30Player nameBentancurAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number10Player nameKaneAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number12Player nameEmerson RoyalAverage rating
4.45
- Squad number17Player nameRomeroAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number5Player nameHøjbjergAverage rating
4.26
- Squad number33Player nameDaviesAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number15Player nameDierAverage rating
3.84
- Squad number14Player namePerisicAverage rating
3.78
- Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-minAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number38Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
3.54
- Squad number19Player nameRyan SessegnonAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number9Player nameRicharlisonAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number34Player nameLengletAverage rating
2.65
- Squad number1Player nameLlorisAverage rating
2.28
Line-ups
Man City
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Ederson
- 82LewisSubstituted forWalkerat 83'minutes
- 5Stones
- 25Akanji
- 6Aké
- 16Rodri
- 8GündoganSubstituted forBernardo Silvaat 81'minutes
- 26MahrezBooked at 21mins
- 19Álvarez
- 10Grealish
- 9HaalandSubstituted forRúben Diasat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 3Rúben Dias
- 4Phillips
- 7Cancelo
- 14Laporte
- 17De Bruyne
- 18Ortega
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 47Foden
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Lloris
- 17RomeroBooked at 23mins
- 15Dier
- 33DaviesSubstituted forLengletat 78'minutes
- 12Emerson RoyalSubstituted forRicharlisonat 78'minutes
- 5HøjbjergBooked at 31mins
- 30BentancurSubstituted forBissoumaat 75'minutes
- 14PerisicSubstituted forR Sessegnonat 69'minutes
- 21Kulusevski
- 7Son Heung-min
- 10Kane
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 6D Sánchez
- 9Richarlison
- 19R Sessegnon
- 20Forster
- 25Tanganga
- 29Sarr
- 34Lenglet
- 38Bissouma
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 53,088
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Manchester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 2.
Post update
Foul by Julián Álvarez (Manchester City).
Post update
Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julián Álvarez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jack Grealish.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Rúben Dias replaces Erling Haaland.
Goal!
Goal! Manchester City 4, Tottenham Hotspur 2. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces Rico Lewis because of an injury.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Rico Lewis (Manchester City).
Post update
Delay in match (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Manchester City.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rodri (Manchester City) header from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Riyad Mahrez with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Ryan Sessegnon.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Bernardo Silva replaces Ilkay Gündogan.
Post update
Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Yves Bissouma (Tottenham Hotspur).
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Clément Lenglet replaces Ben Davies.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Richarlison replaces Emerson Royal.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Conte: do you really want Arsenal to win the league?
🏀
How SPURSY was that? Credit to City, but the Trophy Dodgers absolutely BOTTLED it!
What a SPINELESS little team they are!
End to end, goals galore and not a moment both teams went for it.
Well done City, worthy winners!
Spurs and their fans must be shell shocked tonight. Spurs need to pull themselves together by Monday, otherwise Fulham will have tear them apart.
Mouthiest Fans, Yet Serial Trophy Dodgers 🤣
Spoilt rich kids.