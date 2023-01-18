Last updated on .From the section Premier League

'We've been in this position before' - Guardiola focusing on next game

TEAM NEWS

Manchester City defenders John Stones and Ruben Dias have returned to training and are available on Thursday.

Kevin De Bruyne is also back in contention for Pep Guardiola's side following a personal issue.

Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur may feature after recovering from an injury sustained during the World Cup.

Forward Richarlison is pushing for a start after coming off the bench during the North London derby defeat to Arsenal, while Lucas Moura remains out.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City have lost four of their past five Premier League fixtures against Tottenham, as many defeats as in the previous 19 meetings.

Tottenham, along with Chelsea, have earned an unsurpassed 27 victories against Manchester City in the Premier League.

Spurs could become the first team to win three consecutive league matches against a side managed by Pep Guardiola.

Manchester City

Manchester City could go three successive home league games without a win for just the second time under Pep Guardiola, previously doing so in 2016.

Guardiola's side last lost two Premier League matches in a row in December 2018.

City have kept just three clean sheets in their last 11 outings in all competitions, all coming against Chelsea.

Their tally of three league defeats this campaign has already equalled their total from last season.

Guardiola has lost three of his previous five meetings against Antonio Conte in all competitions, making him the only manager he has faced five times or more to have better than a 50% win record against him.

Erling Haaland has gone consecutive Premier League appearances without a goal for the first time - he last went three league games without finding the back of the net between March and April last season for Borussia Dortmund.

Jack Grealish has one goal and three assists in his four league appearances since the World Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham are looking to win consecutive away league games for the first time this season.

Spurs have lost all four of their Premier League matches this campaign against teams currently above them in the table.

Antonio Conte's side have one first-half goal in their last 14 games in all competitions, including none in each of their last six away.

They have conceded two or more goals in 11 Premier League fixtures this season - only Bournemouth have a worse record.

Harry Kane needs one more goal to equal Jimmy Greaves club record of 266 in all competitions.

Kane is two short of becoming just the third player to reach the milestone of 200 Premier League goals, emulating both Alan Shearer and Wayne Rooney.

