Premier League
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth0BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion2

Bournemouth 0-2 Brighton & Hove Albion: Evan Ferguson flick boosts Seagulls' top-four hopes

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Evan Ferguson scores the opening goal
Evan Ferguson opened the scoring having missed the weekend's game with injury

Brighton are "dreaming of playing in Europe" after a 2-0 victory against Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium boosted their Champions League hopes.

Evan Ferguson opened the scoring with his left heel, before Julio Enciso scored in second-half stoppage time

Brighton are four points off fourth-placed Tottenham with two games in hand - and face Spurs away this Saturday.

Manager Roberto de Zerbi said: "We have to keep mentality and humility, but we want to dream and to achieve Europe."

De Zerbi's side have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League matches and are unbeaten away from home since October.

Another victory on the road at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium could be huge in their pursuit of Champions League football.

"We all know how important Saturday's game is, so we will try our best to win it. We are dreaming of playing in Europe," Enciso said after the game.

They had a worrying moment when midfielder Moises Caicedo was forced off injured in the second half after landing awkwardly on his ankle, although the club tweetedexternal-link that the Ecuadorian will be available to take on Spurs

Bournemouth meanwhile fall back into the bottom three. The Cherries are one of four sides on 27 points in the Premier League, but sit 18th below West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Everton on goal difference.

Manager Gary O'Neil told Match of the Day: "The consequences are if you don't take your chances, you have to push hard and you can get caught. Their boy takes a really difficult chance, we had some good chances we didn't take."

A picture of the top six in the Premier League table, showing Brighton in sixth place on 46 points. Above them Newcaslte (third), Tottenham (fourth) and Manchester United (fifth) are all on 50 points, separated by goal difference. Tottenham have played two more games than the others

Ferguson's fabulous flick

If there was buzz around 18-year-old Ferguson before, it will become more of a roar now after the Irish striker's latest demonstration that he is the real deal.

After 28 minutes, Ferguson was found by a low cross from Kaoru Mitoma after Pervis Estupinan's initial ball was blocked.

The Brighton number 28, finding space 12 yards out, superbly flicked the ball just inside the far post with his left heel, beating Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto with guile and placement.

Having missed the 3-3 draw at home to Brentford on Saturday with an unspecified injury, Brighton manager De Zerbi can only hope to have Ferguson fully fit for the remainder of the season as the Seagulls continue their unlikely tilt at a Champions League spot.

"Evan is an amazing player," Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister said. "He was not having his best evening, but he showed his quality. We are really happy for him, we know how important he is."

Brighton cannot afford to do without Mitoma either - his assist means the Japanese winger has now been directly involved in 11 goals in his last 15 league appearances, scoring seven and creating four.

Were it not for a fine series of second-half saves from Neto, Brighton would have won this game more comfortably before Enciso collected Pascal Gross' fine pass, turned Bournemouth debutant Ilya Zabarnyi and slotted home from six yards.

With now just one defeat in 15 games across all competitions in 2023, Brighton simply cannot be counted out of the top-four race.

Wasteful Bournemouth fall to defeat

Bournemouth have conceded 57 goals in the Premier League this season - the most of any side.

While their issues in defence are well documented, it was wastefulness in front of goal that let Gary O'Neil's side down.

They responded well to going behind, with Dominic Solanke twice denied by Jason Steele before the half-time break before coming close twice shortly after the interval.

Hamad Traore - who alongside teammate Dango Ouattara broke his Ramadan fast in a pause three minutes into this game - poked wide from 15 yards having been played through one-on-one by Jefferson Lerma.

Lerma then had a crisp 25-yard half-volley tipped over the bar by former Middlesbrough keeper Steele on 52 minutes.

Ultimately Bournemouth fell short, fell back into the bottom three, and like Brighton have a potentially season-defining game at the weekend when they travel to fellow strugglers Leicester, who lost 2-1 at home to Midlands rivals Aston Villa.

Neto told Premier League Productions that he believes Bournemouth can stay up.

"If we keep this level, 100%," he said. "Not all teams play like Brighton, and we created chances against a very good team. The situation is not the best but we have a big game Saturday [vs Leicester] and have to play like we did today."

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A Smith
  • 3Stephens
  • 25SenesiSubstituted forZabarnyiat 85'minutes
  • 5Kelly
  • 10ChristieSubstituted forTavernierat 58'minutes
  • 29BillingSubstituted forSemenyoat 85'minutes
  • 8Lerma
  • 11OuattaraSubstituted forL Cookat 85'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 22TraorèSubstituted forBrooksat 72'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 4L Cook
  • 7Brooks
  • 14Rothwell
  • 16Tavernier
  • 18Viña
  • 24Semenyo
  • 27Zabarnyi
  • 32Anthony

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23SteeleBooked at 60mins
  • 34Veltman
  • 4Webster
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13Groß
  • 25CaicedoSubstituted forAyariat 80'minutes
  • 7March
  • 10Mac AllisterSubstituted forEncisoat 73'minutes
  • 22MitomaSubstituted forUndavat 90+3'minutes
  • 28FergusonSubstituted forWelbeckat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Sánchez
  • 6Colwill
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20Enciso
  • 21Undav
  • 26Ayari
  • 27Gilmour
  • 29van Hecke
  • 40Buonanotte
Referee:
Darren Bond
Attendance:
10,266

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home14
Away16
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home11
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.

  3. Booking

    Lewis Cook (Bournemouth) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  4. Post update

    Solly March (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lewis Cook (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Bournemouth. Conceded by Adam Webster.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Deniz Undav replaces Kaoru Mitoma.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 0, Brighton and Hove Albion 2. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pascal Groß.

  9. Post update

    Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jack Stephens (Bournemouth).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kaoru Mitoma (Brighton and Hove Albion) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Adam Smith (Bournemouth).

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. David Brooks (Bournemouth) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Dominic Solanke.

  14. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Illia Zabarnyi replaces Marcos Senesi because of an injury.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Lewis Cook replaces Dango Ouattara.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Antoine Semenyo replaces Philip Billing.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth).

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Danny Welbeck (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Solly March.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yasin Ayari.

Comments

Join the conversation

169 comments

  • Comment posted by BHAFC, at 22:15 4 Apr

    As a lifelong suffering Brighton fan I am beginning to believe that we can stay up this season.

    • Reply posted by john foster, at 22:18 4 Apr

      john foster replied:
      I think you could be right. Up the Albion

  • Comment posted by lawman, at 21:53 4 Apr

    Seagulls are getting even more impressive. A good result away from home. What 3-4 points of top 4, FA cup semi final looming. Happy days for everyone involved with this very well run club. Well played.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, at 22:26 4 Apr

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      It will be nice if Brighton finished in the top four.

      Although, if they do, then many European clubs will look at their CL group table and ask “Who is Brighton”

  • Comment posted by CJ7000, at 21:48 4 Apr

    Brighton and newcastle having blinding season and Brentford to be fair hopefully all get some sort of European football next year we'll deserved

    • Reply posted by SAW, at 21:58 4 Apr

      SAW replied:
      brighton to overtake spursy.

  • Comment posted by Y0U, at 22:13 4 Apr

    Why is this result the 10th story in the list on the sports homepage, but a meaningless draw between two average midtable sideswith nothing to play for was 2nd most important story of the night ? Totally disrespectful to Brighton (and Bournemouth for that matter) Not everyone is a Liverpoo fan. Absolute disgrace of a news organisation.

    • Reply posted by undercover10, at 22:23 4 Apr

      undercover10 replied:
      It’s Bournemouth and Brighton fella, no one cares 👍

  • Comment posted by SLF, at 21:54 4 Apr

    Unlucky Bournemouth but Brighton are a good side and play some great football

    • Reply posted by know your rights, at 23:22 4 Apr

      know your rights replied:
      Finally, a comment without the usual bile or hyperbole.
      Well done!

  • Comment posted by U17526287, at 21:48 4 Apr

    Champions League is truly on for Brighton

    • Reply posted by Jay-RM, at 21:51 4 Apr

      Jay-RM replied:
      I remember when Brighton sacked relegation contender and Championship level coach Chris Hughton nearly every BBC user was furious and told them to be grateful for just being in the league.

      Turns out BBC users were wrong as always, because they went on to a whole new level without rubbish like Hughton as their manager.

  • Comment posted by MadasaRam, at 21:57 4 Apr

    Would love it if Brighton could finish in the top 4 and shake up the money clubs!

    • Reply posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, at 22:30 4 Apr

      Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd replied:
      Yeah, would love to see them in the Champions League.
      Will make a change from the 'usual lot'.

  • Comment posted by ND Know, at 21:51 4 Apr

    Another great win for the Albion with two teenage scorers. A win at Spurs on Saturday will really ignite the European dream. UTA!

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, at 21:51 4 Apr

    Fantastic job Brighton.

  • Comment posted by Paul11, at 22:10 4 Apr

    Great game on Sat and now this! It’s surreal for us older BHA fans. It used to be v Rochdale on a Tuesday night, now it’s PL teams with possibly the likes of Real or Bayern next season. It’s amazing the journey we’ve been on.

    • Reply posted by Wolsey, at 22:34 4 Apr

      Wolsey replied:
      And guess what..before long you'll be playing teams like Rochdale again...enoy you're 15min of fame

  • Comment posted by Y0U, at 22:08 4 Apr

    Brighton are a decent side with decent fans. And most of them come from the area instead of armchair 'fans' of the likes of Liverpoo.

  • Comment posted by sherwood, at 21:55 4 Apr

    Battling performance from Bournemouth, but Albion have some real quality these days. De Zerbi keeping it going nicely. UTA!

  • Comment posted by midtable appreciation society, at 21:53 4 Apr

    Well done Brighton

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, at 21:52 4 Apr

    Two goals by two teenagers.

  • Comment posted by EnzoBrady, at 22:05 4 Apr

    Go on Brighton. Upsetting the establishment. Love it. Man Utd fan.

    • Reply posted by Alfredthegreat, at 22:50 4 Apr

      Alfredthegreat replied:
      Amazing that on these pages we hear such positive messages given the negative 'Jeremy Kyle' culture on social media, love it!

  • Comment posted by strawberry, at 21:55 4 Apr

    A great win and how old are the two scorers? If the cash spaffing clubs leave us alone just for a little while, how good can the team get.
    Hope the injured players are ok.

    • Reply posted by Jamiejamiejaime, at 21:59 4 Apr

      Jamiejamiejaime replied:
      Tony Blooms on a mission to see how much cash he can take off Chelsea

  • Comment posted by DazzleRazzel, at 21:59 4 Apr

    You’ve got to congratulate Brighton, they probably will play in Europe next year a fantastic prize for the club and it’s supporters, kind of envious however we’ve had a brilliant season so maybe next year.

    From a Brentford supporter

    • Reply posted by GoldstoneGhost, at 22:32 4 Apr

      GoldstoneGhost replied:
      Beat Man U tomorrow night and your chances are as good as Brighton’s.

  • Comment posted by BHyea, at 21:55 4 Apr

    Job done Seagulls. 3 points.....keep it rollin' boys!

  • Comment posted by Harry Wilsons Left Foot, at 21:57 4 Apr

    Jason Steele kept us in front in the game in the first half. Controlled the second half and should have scored more than 2 . Bournemouth play some nice stuff and won’t go down

    • Reply posted by richard , at 22:16 4 Apr

      richard replied:
      Oh yes they will

  • Comment posted by Jamiejamiejaime, at 21:58 4 Apr

    Give it up for Tony Blooms Blue & White army

    • Reply posted by know your rights, at 23:31 4 Apr

      know your rights replied:
      Many clubs are.