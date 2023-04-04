Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City1Aston VillaAston Villa2

Leicester City 1-2 Aston Villa: Foxes lose after Dewsbury-Hall red card

By Neil JohnstonBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins scores for Aston Villa against Leicester City in the Premier League
Ollie Watkins has scored in each of his last six Premier League away appearances for Aston Villa

Managerless Leicester City's relegation worries deepened as in-form Aston Villa secured a dramatic late win at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes looked set to secure a valuable point in their first game since sacking Brendan Rodgers despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's red card.

Ollie Watkins marked his 100th Premier League appearance by slotting Villa ahead with his eighth goal in 10 appearances after being sent through by Emiliano Buendia.

Villa had only conceded once in their previous five games but were undone by Harvey Barnes' excellent finish after he had shrugged off Ashley Young and cut in from the wing following Wout Faes' raking pass.

Dewsbury-Hall was sent off midway through the second half for a second bookable offence but the Foxes held on until substitute Bertrand Traore curled in Villa's 87th-minute winner.

The drama continued when Leicester were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty - only for referee Graham Scott to overturn his decision after looking at a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Foxes slip into further trouble

The alarm bells are ringing at the King Power seven years after Leicester's extraordinary Premier League title triumph.

The Foxes are without a manager and remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, after an agonising defeat.

They looked on course to secure a hard-earned point despite Dewsbury-Hall's red card, only to be undone by Traore's finish from outside the box.

To rub salt into their wound, they thought they had a late penalty after a challenge between Watkins and substitute Patson Daka, only for the decision to be overturned after referee Scott watched the replay.

With just nine games remaining, Leicester's fate remains in their own hands with five matches against teams near the bottom - starting with Saturday's visit of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Whether they will have appointed a permanent replacement for Rodgers by then remains to be seen, but the Foxes desperately need to start picking up points.

Villa thriving under Emery

Leicester can only hope their new permanent appointment will make as positive an impact as Unai Emery has at Villa.

They were 17th when they sacked Steven Gerrard and replaced him with the former Arsenal boss last October.

Under Emery's guidance, Villa have won 10 of their 16 Premier League games and their latest success lifted them to seventh, with a place in Europe now a real possibility.

Their sixth Premier League away win in eight games under the Spaniard epitomised the spirit flowing through this Villa team, while Watkins continues to impress in front of goal.

He has not appeared for England since March 2022 but was name-checked by Gareth Southgate when he announced his Euro 2024 qualifiers squad and he will be hard to ignore if he carries on his impressive scoring form.

Player of the match

McGinnJohn McGinn

with an average of 8.20

Leicester City

  1. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.90

  2. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    5.72

  3. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    5.34

  4. Squad number31Player nameIversen
    Average rating

    5.31

  5. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.29

  6. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.19

  7. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.17

  8. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    5.16

  9. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    4.92

  10. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    4.82

  11. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    4.81

  12. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    4.62

  13. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.32

Aston Villa

  1. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    8.20

  2. Squad number9Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    8.08

  3. Squad number11Player nameWatkins
    Average rating

    8.03

  4. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    7.52

  5. Squad number1Player nameE Martínez
    Average rating

    7.32

  6. Squad number5Player nameMings
    Average rating

    7.30

  7. Squad number22Player nameDurán
    Average rating

    7.27

  8. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    7.27

  9. Squad number15Player nameÁlex Moreno
    Average rating

    7.26

  10. Squad number16Player nameChambers
    Average rating

    7.23

  11. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    7.07

  12. Squad number18Player nameYoung
    Average rating

    7.06

  13. Squad number27Player nameDigne
    Average rating

    7.03

  14. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    6.97

  15. Squad number31Player nameBailey
    Average rating

    6.69

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Iversen
  • 27CastagneBooked at 54mins
  • 15Souttar
  • 3FaesBooked at 89mins
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 24Mendy
  • 25Ndidi
  • 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 70mins
  • 10MaddisonSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 85'minutes
  • 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 76'minutes
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 1Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 26Praet
  • 33Thomas
  • 37Tetê
  • 42Soumaré

Aston Villa

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1E Martínez
  • 18YoungSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
  • 4Konsa
  • 5Mings
  • 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 85'minutes
  • 41J RamseySubstituted forDuránat 79'minutes
  • 7McGinn
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 10Buendía
  • 31BaileySubstituted forTraoréat 85'minutes
  • 11Watkins

Substitutes

  • 3Santos Silva
  • 9Traoré
  • 16Chambers
  • 22Durán
  • 25Olsen
  • 27Digne
  • 32Dendoncker
  • 38Sinisalo
  • 56Revan
Referee:
Graham Scott
Attendance:
32,087

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home9
Away15
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.

  4. Post update

    Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).

  6. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Wout Faes.

  8. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  9. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  11. Post update

    Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).

  13. Post update

    Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Booking

    Wout Faes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).

  17. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré replaces Leon Bailey.

Comments

Join the conversation

265 comments

  • Comment posted by Ayeyerma, today at 21:47

    Wow. 7th. With practically the same squad Gerrard had. Emery is phenomenal.

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 21:55

      UBT replied:
      Sad that some great PL players (now retired) *think* they can manage a PL team when actually experienced managers know how to get teh best out of players. Witness Roy Hodgson, Eddie Howe and Emery, both "parachuted in" to save a teams PL status and doing well at it too (so far).

  • Comment posted by BMK, today at 21:49

    What a transformation under Unai Emery…. Probably the best change of manager this season!!👍🏻

    • Reply posted by SAW, today at 22:00

      SAW replied:
      The right call getting rid of slippy G.

  • Comment posted by ObjectOne, today at 21:49

    Weird to hear Leicester fans chanting champions of England you'll never sing that when Villa have one it 7 times and they've only won it once. UTV.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 21:52

      pete replied:
      YOU FORGOT TO MENTION ,,VILLA CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE

  • Comment posted by Nicky, today at 21:55

    What a transformation after Stevie G's woeful reign.

    • Reply posted by bencat, today at 21:58

      bencat replied:
      No one talks about this but its so evident.

  • Comment posted by Finnish Villan, today at 21:51

    I feel like a kid at Christmas & a lucky one as Unai joined Villa on my birthday 😂 UTV!

    • Reply posted by Hoddy, today at 22:06

      Hoddy replied:
      Welcome to NATO! UTV

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 21:49

    Wow. Another win. Going from strength to strength. Forgotten the last time I felt this positive about Villa.
    Keep it going lads. Another tough game on Saturday against another side fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the table.
    UTV

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:59

    Foxes fan here.. We know we're down... aurevoir Premier league for a little while... But, in the darkness, a slight flicker of hope that makes me feel better.. I watched Neverton v Spuds on Monday, and appreciate what we've achieved. Better to have loved & lost (and we certainly did love ❤️) than to never find love at all.. Neverton hang around in the Premier league every year and achieve Zilch..

    • Reply posted by amor fati, today at 22:02

      amor fati replied:
      The memories will last forever Pete. Fair play to you fella.

  • Comment posted by nimo, today at 21:56

    This just keeps getting better. We're in dreamland. What a super goal from our super sub. Take a bow Traore, that was one hell off a goal. Unai has been a blessing for us and it's sure been a long time coming. At last Villa have a class manager who knows what he's doing. Leicester unlucky lads, you nearly snatched a point in the end we don't beat you guys, and you have the quality to stay up. UTV

    • Reply posted by 9ja_scorpion, today at 21:59

      9ja_scorpion replied:
      Well said !

  • Comment posted by Nevermind, today at 21:47

    Good to see Villa doing well.

    • Reply posted by StrictlyPompey, today at 22:16

      StrictlyPompey replied:
      and helping to keep the top 7 or 8 close and exciting! May it continue again next season......and the next........Great for neutrals, great for the Prem and for football!

  • Comment posted by Jay-RM, today at 21:47

    The clueless people who whinge about VAR all the time will be silent tonight. They don't realize that VAR is fine, its the humans who use it to make mistakes.

    VAR used perfectly here though as that penalty for Leicester would have been one of the worst decisions of the season.

    • Reply posted by Towers, today at 22:08

      Towers replied:
      Refereeing was a joke all night. Just before the ridiculous penalty decision that was rightly overturned he gave a free kick. Blew the whistle and just stood there, then gave it to Villa, waited a few seconds then changed his mind. Bizarre. Yet another ref who may as well give Ashley Young the whistle before the start as he seems to want to and succeeds in reffing every game

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 21:53

    If it carries on like this, Emery will be a candidate for manager of the year for the turnaround since Gerrard was sacked.
    UTV

    • Reply posted by Andy, today at 22:09

      Andy replied:
      He has done a brilliant job, without doubt, however he will have to get in the queue behind Howe and Arteta.

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 21:51

    Good to see Villa seem to have emerged from the carnage and won this seasons game of managerial musical chairs! UTV!

    • Reply posted by yasuaki, today at 21:58

      yasuaki replied:
      But given the precedent (one sacked after we played them and one right before), I'm worried a little about Steve Cooper...don't want to make it a hat trick.

  • Comment posted by Sterdles, today at 21:48

    Beautiful win for the Villa boys. Leicester playing counter attack at home got what they deserved.

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 21:58

    At last, Villa are on the rise.
    A sleeping giant has been awoken.
    Spring is sprung.
    No turning back now.
    Onwards and upwards.
    Sniff the roses.
    Smell the coffee.
    Feel Unai Emery positivity around Villa Park.
    UTV!

  • Comment posted by no1 ss, today at 21:46

    UTV. Deserved win for Villa. Leicester look doomed.

    • Reply posted by Lee holloway, today at 22:23

      Lee holloway replied:
      Hope so

  • Comment posted by yasuaki, today at 21:49

    Well, this is interesting. I don't really know where this season is going, but it's definitely interesting.
    I don't want to see another midland team go down, hate how many are in the relegation battle, but seeing Villa in 7th is quite...unexpected (even if just temporarily)

    • Reply posted by UBT, today at 21:52

      UBT replied:
      Southampton and Bournemouth are not in the Midlands and they will, likely as not, be relegated. That leaves one spot for another team? Maybe Everton or West Ham?

  • Comment posted by A Carr-Driver, today at 21:59

    Ollie Watkins = top Man !

    • Reply posted by SesReay, today at 22:01

      SesReay replied:
      GS are you watching?

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 21:52

    Are Emerys Villa lucky, or have they got an absolute genius as a manager.

    • Reply posted by amor fati, today at 21:55

      amor fati replied:
      Genius manager.

  • Comment posted by MosesMcNeil, today at 21:47

    Bring back Rodgers

    • Reply posted by uncomfortableTruths, today at 22:06

      uncomfortableTruths replied:
      Ted Rogers, so we can chuck this team in the Dusty Bin?

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 21:49

    leicester and lineker heading for champoinship,good riddance UTV

    • Reply posted by Psychobabble, today at 21:51

      Psychobabble replied:
      Focus on the Villa win mate