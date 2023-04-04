Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ollie Watkins has scored in each of his last six Premier League away appearances for Aston Villa

Managerless Leicester City's relegation worries deepened as in-form Aston Villa secured a dramatic late win at King Power Stadium.

The Foxes looked set to secure a valuable point in their first game since sacking Brendan Rodgers despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's red card.

Ollie Watkins marked his 100th Premier League appearance by slotting Villa ahead with his eighth goal in 10 appearances after being sent through by Emiliano Buendia.

Villa had only conceded once in their previous five games but were undone by Harvey Barnes' excellent finish after he had shrugged off Ashley Young and cut in from the wing following Wout Faes' raking pass.

Dewsbury-Hall was sent off midway through the second half for a second bookable offence but the Foxes held on until substitute Bertrand Traore curled in Villa's 87th-minute winner.

The drama continued when Leicester were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty - only for referee Graham Scott to overturn his decision after looking at a replay on the pitchside monitor.

Foxes slip into further trouble

The alarm bells are ringing at the King Power seven years after Leicester's extraordinary Premier League title triumph.

The Foxes are without a manager and remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, after an agonising defeat.

They looked on course to secure a hard-earned point despite Dewsbury-Hall's red card, only to be undone by Traore's finish from outside the box.

To rub salt into their wound, they thought they had a late penalty after a challenge between Watkins and substitute Patson Daka, only for the decision to be overturned after referee Scott watched the replay.

With just nine games remaining, Leicester's fate remains in their own hands with five matches against teams near the bottom - starting with Saturday's visit of 18th-placed Bournemouth.

Whether they will have appointed a permanent replacement for Rodgers by then remains to be seen, but the Foxes desperately need to start picking up points.

Villa thriving under Emery

Leicester can only hope their new permanent appointment will make as positive an impact as Unai Emery has at Villa.

They were 17th when they sacked Steven Gerrard and replaced him with the former Arsenal boss last October.

Under Emery's guidance, Villa have won 10 of their 16 Premier League games and their latest success lifted them to seventh, with a place in Europe now a real possibility.

Their sixth Premier League away win in eight games under the Spaniard epitomised the spirit flowing through this Villa team, while Watkins continues to impress in front of goal.

He has not appeared for England since March 2022 but was name-checked by Gareth Southgate when he announced his Euro 2024 qualifiers squad and he will be hard to ignore if he carries on his impressive scoring form.

Aston Villa Aston Villa Aston Villa Leicester City Avg Squad number 7 Player name Barnes Average rating 5.90 Squad number 10 Player name Maddison Average rating 5.72 Squad number 15 Player name Souttar Average rating 5.34 Squad number 31 Player name Iversen Average rating 5.31 Squad number 3 Player name Faes Average rating 5.29 Squad number 16 Player name Kristiansen Average rating 5.19 Squad number 27 Player name Castagne Average rating 5.17 Squad number 24 Player name Mendy Average rating 5.16 Squad number 9 Player name Vardy Average rating 4.92 Squad number 25 Player name Ndidi Average rating 4.82 Squad number 22 Player name Dewsbury-Hall Average rating 4.81 Squad number 20 Player name Daka Average rating 4.62 Squad number 21 Player name Ricardo Pereira Average rating 4.32 Aston Villa Avg Squad number 7 Player name McGinn Average rating 8.20 Squad number 9 Player name Traoré Average rating 8.08 Squad number 11 Player name Watkins Average rating 8.03 Squad number 10 Player name Buendía Average rating 7.52 Squad number 1 Player name E Martínez Average rating 7.32 Squad number 5 Player name Mings Average rating 7.30 Squad number 22 Player name Durán Average rating 7.27 Squad number 6 Player name Douglas Luiz Average rating 7.27 Squad number 15 Player name Álex Moreno Average rating 7.26 Squad number 16 Player name Chambers Average rating 7.23 Squad number 41 Player name J Ramsey Average rating 7.07 Squad number 18 Player name Young Average rating 7.06 Squad number 27 Player name Digne Average rating 7.03 Squad number 4 Player name Konsa Average rating 6.97 Squad number 31 Player name Bailey Average rating 6.69

