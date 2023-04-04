Match ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2.
Managerless Leicester City's relegation worries deepened as in-form Aston Villa secured a dramatic late win at King Power Stadium.
The Foxes looked set to secure a valuable point in their first game since sacking Brendan Rodgers despite Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's red card.
Ollie Watkins marked his 100th Premier League appearance by slotting Villa ahead with his eighth goal in 10 appearances after being sent through by Emiliano Buendia.
Villa had only conceded once in their previous five games but were undone by Harvey Barnes' excellent finish after he had shrugged off Ashley Young and cut in from the wing following Wout Faes' raking pass.
Dewsbury-Hall was sent off midway through the second half for a second bookable offence but the Foxes held on until substitute Bertrand Traore curled in Villa's 87th-minute winner.
The drama continued when Leicester were awarded a 92nd-minute penalty - only for referee Graham Scott to overturn his decision after looking at a replay on the pitchside monitor.
Foxes slip into further trouble
The alarm bells are ringing at the King Power seven years after Leicester's extraordinary Premier League title triumph.
The Foxes are without a manager and remain in the relegation zone, two points from safety, after an agonising defeat.
They looked on course to secure a hard-earned point despite Dewsbury-Hall's red card, only to be undone by Traore's finish from outside the box.
To rub salt into their wound, they thought they had a late penalty after a challenge between Watkins and substitute Patson Daka, only for the decision to be overturned after referee Scott watched the replay.
With just nine games remaining, Leicester's fate remains in their own hands with five matches against teams near the bottom - starting with Saturday's visit of 18th-placed Bournemouth.
Whether they will have appointed a permanent replacement for Rodgers by then remains to be seen, but the Foxes desperately need to start picking up points.
Villa thriving under Emery
Leicester can only hope their new permanent appointment will make as positive an impact as Unai Emery has at Villa.
They were 17th when they sacked Steven Gerrard and replaced him with the former Arsenal boss last October.
Under Emery's guidance, Villa have won 10 of their 16 Premier League games and their latest success lifted them to seventh, with a place in Europe now a real possibility.
Their sixth Premier League away win in eight games under the Spaniard epitomised the spirit flowing through this Villa team, while Watkins continues to impress in front of goal.
He has not appeared for England since March 2022 but was name-checked by Gareth Southgate when he announced his Euro 2024 qualifiers squad and he will be hard to ignore if he carries on his impressive scoring form.
Player of the match
McGinnJohn McGinn
Leicester City
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameBarnesAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number10Player nameMaddisonAverage rating
5.72
- Squad number15Player nameSouttarAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number31Player nameIversenAverage rating
5.31
- Squad number3Player nameFaesAverage rating
5.29
- Squad number16Player nameKristiansenAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number27Player nameCastagneAverage rating
5.17
- Squad number24Player nameMendyAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number9Player nameVardyAverage rating
4.92
- Squad number25Player nameNdidiAverage rating
4.82
- Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-HallAverage rating
4.81
- Squad number20Player nameDakaAverage rating
4.62
- Squad number21Player nameRicardo PereiraAverage rating
4.32
Aston Villa
Avg
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
8.20
- Squad number9Player nameTraoréAverage rating
8.08
- Squad number11Player nameWatkinsAverage rating
8.03
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
7.52
- Squad number1Player nameE MartínezAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number5Player nameMingsAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number22Player nameDuránAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
7.27
- Squad number15Player nameÁlex MorenoAverage rating
7.26
- Squad number16Player nameChambersAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
7.07
- Squad number18Player nameYoungAverage rating
7.06
- Squad number27Player nameDigneAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
6.97
- Squad number31Player nameBaileyAverage rating
6.69
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Iversen
- 27CastagneBooked at 54mins
- 15Souttar
- 3FaesBooked at 89mins
- 16Kristiansen
- 24Mendy
- 25Ndidi
- 22Dewsbury-HallBooked at 70mins
- 10MaddisonSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 85'minutes
- 9VardySubstituted forDakaat 76'minutes
- 7Barnes
Substitutes
- 1Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 18Amartey
- 20Daka
- 21Ricardo Pereira
- 26Praet
- 33Thomas
- 37Tetê
- 42Soumaré
Aston Villa
Formation 4-4-2
- 1E Martínez
- 18YoungSubstituted forChambersat 85'minutes
- 4Konsa
- 5Mings
- 15Moreno LoperaSubstituted forDigneat 85'minutes
- 41J RamseySubstituted forDuránat 79'minutes
- 7McGinn
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 10Buendía
- 31BaileySubstituted forTraoréat 85'minutes
- 11Watkins
Substitutes
- 3Santos Silva
- 9Traoré
- 16Chambers
- 22Durán
- 25Olsen
- 27Digne
- 32Dendoncker
- 38Sinisalo
- 56Revan
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
- Attendance:
- 32,087
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2.
Post update
Attempt saved. Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the left is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Post update
Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Wilfred Ndidi (Leicester City).
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Ricardo Pereira.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Wout Faes.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Penalty Leicester City.
Post update
Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).
Post update
Timothy Castagne (Leicester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Jhon Durán (Aston Villa).
Post update
Victor Kristiansen (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Wout Faes (Leicester City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Jhon Durán (Aston Villa) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Wout Faes (Leicester City).
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 1, Aston Villa 2. Bertrand Traoré (Aston Villa) left footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Post update
Patson Daka (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Aston Villa. Bertrand Traoré replaces Leon Bailey.
Keep it going lads. Another tough game on Saturday against another side fighting for their lives towards the bottom of the table.
UTV
VAR used perfectly here though as that penalty for Leicester would have been one of the worst decisions of the season.
UTV
A sleeping giant has been awoken.
Spring is sprung.
No turning back now.
Onwards and upwards.
Sniff the roses.
Smell the coffee.
Feel Unai Emery positivity around Villa Park.
UTV!
I don't want to see another midland team go down, hate how many are in the relegation battle, but seeing Villa in 7th is quite...unexpected (even if just temporarily)