Close menu
Premier League
FulhamFulham2ChelseaChelsea1

Fulham 2-1 Chelsea: Joao Felix sent off on debut as pressure increases on boss Graham Potter

By Michael EmonsBBC Sport at Craven Cottage

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments1061

Joao Felix (left)
Joao Felix (left) became the 22nd player to be sent off on their Premier League debut

Fulham manager Marco Silva hailed "a great night for the club and the fans" as his side beat 10-man Chelsea in a fiery west London derby at Craven Cottage.

Carlos Vinicius headed in a 72nd-minute winner after Portugal winger Joao Felix had been sent off on his Chelsea debut when the score was 1-1.

Willian put the hosts ahead against his former side in the first half, before Kalidou Koulibaly equalised early in the second, but Vinicius' winner saw Fulham move up to sixth in the Premier League.

"Chelsea is a super team, they are a massive club and their budget is completely different to ours, you can't compare," said Silva.

"It was a great night for our fans and they deserved it. For our football club, for our fans it's special and I definitely felt it at the final whistle - the way they celebrated was a really important moment.

"Our players have been brilliant for the season so far but we know we are just in the middle of the season and as a manager there's big room to improve."

Chelsea's defeat increases the pressure on manager Graham Potter with the Blues now having won only twice in 10 matches in all competitions.

Joao Felix, who only joined Chelsea on Wednesday in a £9.7m loan deal until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, was shown a straight red card for a horrible lunge on defender Kenny Tete after 58 minutes and will now be suspended for three matches.

Felix impresses before his red card changes the match

Potter's Blues side started brightly, but the hosts nearly took the lead when Chelsea lost possession and Vinicius played a pass through to Bobby de Cordova-Reid, who fired against the crossbar with Kepa Arrizabalaga beaten.

But Chelsea fell behind two minutes later in the 25th minute.

It was poor defending from the visitors as teenage left-back Lewis Hall failed to clear, before Trevoh Chalobah should have done better with his clearance.

The ball fell to Willian and the Brazil midfielder, a two-time Premier League winner during a seven-year spell at Chelsea, saw his strike take a big deflection off Chalobah to give Arrizabalaga no chance. Willian did not celebrate against his former team.

But Chelsea equalised within two minutes of the second half as Koulibaly reacted quickest to force the ball over the line from close range after Mason Mount's free-kick had bounced off the left-hand post.

Joao Felix had been the visitors' best player before his dismissal left his side on the back foot and the 10 men duly conceded the winner to Vinicius.

Fulham's excellent season continues

There was a party atmosphere among the home fans at Craven Cottage at the final whistle.

This was only Fulham's fourth win in 53 top-flight matches against Chelsea, and ended a run of 20 Premier League games without a win against the Blues since a 1-0 victory in March 2006.

Fulham now move up to sixth in the Premier League, although they have played two more games than Liverpool, the side they have climbed above.

Nevertheless, this result still continues an incredible season for Marco Silva's Fulham, who won promotion from the Championship earlier this season.

In the build-up to this match, club captain Tom Cairney said the players were not "thinking at all" about the possibility of qualifying for Europe next season, but the Fulham fans will be starting to dream of what could happen in the rest of the campaign.

What made this result even more special for Silva was the fact he was without 11-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Vinicius proved to be an able deputy and his goal sent the Fulham fans home happy.

For Chelsea, European football is already looking a long way off. They have just 25 points from their opening 18 Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage since 2015-16, the only season since 1996-97 when they have failed to qualify for Europe.

Player of the match

Andreas PereiraAndreas Pereira

with an average of 8.00

Fulham

  1. Squad number18Player nameAndreas Pereira
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number20Player nameWillian
    Average rating

    7.94

  3. Squad number30Player nameCarlos Vinícius
    Average rating

    7.54

  4. Squad number26Player nameJoão Palhinha
    Average rating

    7.46

  5. Squad number8Player nameWilson
    Average rating

    7.34

  6. Squad number17Player nameLeno
    Average rating

    7.32

  7. Squad number13Player nameReam
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-Reid
    Average rating

    7.23

  9. Squad number6Player nameReed
    Average rating

    7.19

  10. Squad number10Player nameCairney
    Average rating

    7.13

  11. Squad number33Player nameRobinson
    Average rating

    7.11

  12. Squad number2Player nameTete
    Average rating

    7.09

  13. Squad number4Player nameTosin
    Average rating

    7.03

  14. Squad number21Player nameJames
    Average rating

    6.92

  15. Squad number11Player nameSolomon
    Average rating

    6.82

  16. Squad number12Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    6.77

Chelsea

  1. Squad number6Player nameThiago Silva
    Average rating

    4.74

  2. Squad number11Player nameJoão Félix
    Average rating

    4.48

  3. Squad number20Player nameZakaria
    Average rating

    4.11

  4. Squad number67Player nameHall
    Average rating

    3.99

  5. Squad number26Player nameKoulibaly
    Average rating

    3.86

  6. Squad number19Player nameMount
    Average rating

    3.85

  7. Squad number8Player nameKovacic
    Average rating

    3.73

  8. Squad number30Player nameChukwuemeka
    Average rating

    3.72

  9. Squad number28Player nameAzpilicueta
    Average rating

    3.71

  10. Squad number29Player nameHavertz
    Average rating

    3.70

  11. Squad number5Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    3.35

  12. Squad number23Player nameGallagher
    Average rating

    3.28

  13. Squad number1Player nameArrizabalaga
    Average rating

    3.19

  14. Squad number22Player nameZiyech
    Average rating

    3.12

  15. Squad number32Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    3.06

  16. Squad number14Player nameChalobah
    Average rating

    2.97

Line-ups

Fulham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 17LenoBooked at 90mins
  • 2Tete
  • 4TosinBooked at 84mins
  • 13Ream
  • 33RobinsonBooked at 9mins
  • 26João Palhinha
  • 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 68'minutes
  • 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 68'minutes
  • 18PereiraBooked at 14minsSubstituted forJamesat 90+3'minutes
  • 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 83'minutes
  • 30Alves MoraisSubstituted forChalobahat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rodák
  • 3Kurzawa
  • 8Wilson
  • 10Cairney
  • 11Solomon
  • 12Chalobah
  • 21James
  • 31Diop
  • 38Harris

Chelsea

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Arrizabalaga
  • 14ChalobahBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCucurellaat 79'minutes
  • 6Thiago Silva
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 19MountBooked at 76minsSubstituted forZiyechat 80'minutes
  • 20ZakariaSubstituted forJorginhoat 56'minutes
  • 8KovacicSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
  • 67HallBooked at 62minsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 79'minutes
  • 11João FélixBooked at 58mins
  • 29Havertz

Substitutes

  • 4Badiashile
  • 5Jorginho
  • 9Aubameyang
  • 13Bettinelli
  • 22Ziyech
  • 23Gallagher
  • 27Fofana
  • 30Chukwuemeka
  • 32Cucurella
Referee:
David Coote

Match Stats

Home TeamFulhamAway TeamChelsea
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home8
Away20
Shots on Target
Home3
Away10
Corners
Home5
Away7
Fouls
Home12
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Fulham 2, Chelsea 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Chelsea 1.

  3. Booking

    Bernd Leno (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea).

  5. Post update

    Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Carlos Vinícius.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Andreas Pereira.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).

  9. Post update

    Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.

  11. Post update

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Fulham. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.

  15. Post update

    Offside, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.

  16. Booking

    Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Willian.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea).

  19. Post update

    Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.

Page 1 of 7
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

1065 comments

  • Comment posted by link2metroid, today at 22:01

    What an inspired signing by Chelsea. Felix sent off on his debut, lose to Fulham for only the second time in 44 years. Felix now suspended for the next 3 Premier League games. 🤣 I feel sorry for Graham Potter, I don't feel sorry for Chelsea. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    • Reply posted by red on my sleeve , today at 22:10

      red on my sleeve replied:
      I know right. absolutely hilarious 😂.

  • Comment posted by Psychoarsenalysis, today at 22:00

    Chelsea not the best team in Fulham, who would have thought?

    • Reply posted by Humble Chelsea Fan, today at 22:05

      Humble Chelsea Fan replied:
      chelsea is in chelsea

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 22:01

    For Fulham to be just four points of a Champions league place at the half way point of the season is simply amazing. Fulham and their fans should be proud.

  • Comment posted by big nolte, today at 22:00

    You can take the player out of Athletico Madrid but you can't take the Athletico Madrid out of the player 😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 22:06

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      Horrendous tackle. Deserves a jail sentence!!!! 😂🤣😂🤣

  • Comment posted by Yoshimi, today at 22:01

    Great start for Felix. Real value for money

    • Reply posted by just a game, today at 22:05

      just a game replied:
      20 mil for half a season and now banned for three games. Love it

  • Comment posted by IdlingAstrologer, today at 22:02

    Everyone talking about how bad Chelsea are , but what about Fulham? They’re in sixth ! Amazing achievement and I wish them luck.

    • Reply posted by kbcfc1965, today at 22:12

      kbcfc1965 replied:
      Its all downhill from here..mark my words.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 22:02

    Graham Potter to Chelsea.
    A perfect example of The Grass isn't always Greener on the other side.......
    Must be rueing the day he left Brighton

    • Reply posted by teez, today at 22:11

      teez replied:
      More like chelsea rueing the day he arrived, I have never seen the team play worse..... and why so many injuries, how is he training these players

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 22:01

    Great work from Athletico, Loan a player out for half a season, get £millions for him in the process and get him to miss 3 games straight away.
    You couldn't make it up.

    • Reply posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:05

      Specialist_in_tailoring replied:
      Briliant

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:01

    I'm a Brighton fan. Thank you Chelsea - we're better and richer now

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 22:27

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Dive by the Fulham player, watch the replay, his leg didn’t move backwards or spin him around. Felix has pulled back. He clutched his leg and slapped the ground until Felix was sent off. Then he jumped up and ran like a gazelle. If he’d got a yellow for ‘simulation’ it would’ve been justice.
      Shocking Red

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:00

    Fulham got a good win tonight, as for Chelsea, they played ok for a mid table side.

    • Reply posted by OmNom, today at 22:11

      OmNom replied:
      I know people will overlook this, but Fulham were outstanding. Pereira in particular put in about 8 world-class crosses from the right. You can see why he was so highly rated in Man Utd's youth setup.

  • Comment posted by lawman, today at 22:03

    Fulham just go from strength to strength.
    Great team performance, not 11 individuals.

    Will Graham Potter get the time to turn this around?!

    Agent Jorge Mendes's player Felix is costing Chelsea roughly £525,000 per week plus his wages of £250,000. That's £775,000 a week.
    Now he won't be playing at all, possibly for 3 matches. Crazy, a waste of money.
    Agents are killing our game,  Quickly too..

    • Reply posted by Poshweare, today at 22:09

      Poshweare replied:
      Totally agree mate. That's why it's nice to see Fulham and Brentford doing so well on limited budgets

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 22:02

    Well played Fulham, you deserved this win.
    I recall Chelsea fans making quite a bit of noise on the opening day of the season when Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham, well Chelsea fans how are you feeling tonight?

    • Reply posted by disgustedofwells, today at 22:27

      disgustedofwells replied:
      Dive by the Fulham player, watch the replay, his leg didn’t move backwards or spin him around. Felix has pulled back. He clutched his leg and slapped the ground until Felix was sent off. Then he jumped up and ran like a gazelle. If he’d got a yellow for ‘simulation’ it would’ve been justice.
      Shocking Red

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 22:01

    Nearly 10 million to loan and further 6 million in wages just to have a player until the end of the season and he gets sent off and misses the next 3 games. 🤣🤣🤣
    you could have got Aubamayang on a permanent contract for that kind of money...oh wait.
    There's panic buying and then there's Chelsea.
    With all the money they've spent, who was Chelsea's last quality signing? Serious question.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 22:08

      Dan replied:
      Tammy Abraham

  • Comment posted by Specialist_in_tailoring, today at 22:00

    We all know of Carlsberg’s famous slogan

    Now we’ve got the Chelsea Special Crew
    Probably the worst current team in London

    Well played Fulham!!

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 22:15

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Chelsea, London’s Finest Club? Don’t think so, maybe seventh or eight finest at best.

  • Comment posted by Galloping Foxley, today at 22:01

    Today I read an article on here entitled:

    “Joao Felix: Why Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid let forward join Chelsea”

    We all saw why they are glad to be shot of him.

    Well done Fulham.

    • Reply posted by Mate, today at 22:07

      Mate replied:
      from what I heard on the radio this morning about Felix, I am expecting Felix to get more cards, he's a hot head!

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 22:00

    43 years is a long time to wait for a win against Chelsea, but now Fulham have achieved it, hope it is more of a regular occurrence going forward.

    • Reply posted by bodisgod, today at 22:11

      bodisgod replied:
      I thought Fulham beat Chelsea in 2006

  • Comment posted by Hum, today at 22:00

    hahaha Hilarious! we are all laughing at you chelsea. what a terrible run comedy club

    • Reply posted by LondonIsBlue not Red, today at 22:05

      LondonIsBlue not Red replied:
      He did his best . That pass was terrible from that fraud koulibaly

  • Comment posted by 1882 Loyal Spurs, today at 22:02

    Fantastic to see these frauds go down the pan. Relegation next please ha ha ha ha

    • Reply posted by bridgeboy, today at 22:12

      bridgeboy replied:
      Keep going winning your trophies Spurs.
      Joke club !