Match ends, Fulham 2, Chelsea 1.
Fulham manager Marco Silva hailed "a great night for the club and the fans" as his side beat 10-man Chelsea in a fiery west London derby at Craven Cottage.
Carlos Vinicius headed in a 72nd-minute winner after Portugal winger Joao Felix had been sent off on his Chelsea debut when the score was 1-1.
Willian put the hosts ahead against his former side in the first half, before Kalidou Koulibaly equalised early in the second, but Vinicius' winner saw Fulham move up to sixth in the Premier League.
"Chelsea is a super team, they are a massive club and their budget is completely different to ours, you can't compare," said Silva.
"It was a great night for our fans and they deserved it. For our football club, for our fans it's special and I definitely felt it at the final whistle - the way they celebrated was a really important moment.
"Our players have been brilliant for the season so far but we know we are just in the middle of the season and as a manager there's big room to improve."
Chelsea's defeat increases the pressure on manager Graham Potter with the Blues now having won only twice in 10 matches in all competitions.
Joao Felix, who only joined Chelsea on Wednesday in a £9.7m loan deal until the end of the season from Atletico Madrid, was shown a straight red card for a horrible lunge on defender Kenny Tete after 58 minutes and will now be suspended for three matches.
Felix impresses before his red card changes the match
Potter's Blues side started brightly, but the hosts nearly took the lead when Chelsea lost possession and Vinicius played a pass through to Bobby de Cordova-Reid, who fired against the crossbar with Kepa Arrizabalaga beaten.
But Chelsea fell behind two minutes later in the 25th minute.
It was poor defending from the visitors as teenage left-back Lewis Hall failed to clear, before Trevoh Chalobah should have done better with his clearance.
The ball fell to Willian and the Brazil midfielder, a two-time Premier League winner during a seven-year spell at Chelsea, saw his strike take a big deflection off Chalobah to give Arrizabalaga no chance. Willian did not celebrate against his former team.
But Chelsea equalised within two minutes of the second half as Koulibaly reacted quickest to force the ball over the line from close range after Mason Mount's free-kick had bounced off the left-hand post.
Joao Felix had been the visitors' best player before his dismissal left his side on the back foot and the 10 men duly conceded the winner to Vinicius.
Fulham's excellent season continues
There was a party atmosphere among the home fans at Craven Cottage at the final whistle.
This was only Fulham's fourth win in 53 top-flight matches against Chelsea, and ended a run of 20 Premier League games without a win against the Blues since a 1-0 victory in March 2006.
Fulham now move up to sixth in the Premier League, although they have played two more games than Liverpool, the side they have climbed above.
Nevertheless, this result still continues an incredible season for Marco Silva's Fulham, who won promotion from the Championship earlier this season.
In the build-up to this match, club captain Tom Cairney said the players were not "thinking at all" about the possibility of qualifying for Europe next season, but the Fulham fans will be starting to dream of what could happen in the rest of the campaign.
What made this result even more special for Silva was the fact he was without 11-goal top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic, but Vinicius proved to be an able deputy and his goal sent the Fulham fans home happy.
For Chelsea, European football is already looking a long way off. They have just 25 points from their opening 18 Premier League games this season, their fewest at this stage since 2015-16, the only season since 1996-97 when they have failed to qualify for Europe.
Player of the match
Andreas PereiraAndreas Pereira
Fulham
Avg
- Squad number18Player nameAndreas PereiraAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number20Player nameWillianAverage rating
7.94
- Squad number30Player nameCarlos ViníciusAverage rating
7.54
- Squad number26Player nameJoão PalhinhaAverage rating
7.46
- Squad number8Player nameWilsonAverage rating
7.34
- Squad number17Player nameLenoAverage rating
7.32
- Squad number13Player nameReamAverage rating
7.31
- Squad number14Player nameDe Cordova-ReidAverage rating
7.23
- Squad number6Player nameReedAverage rating
7.19
- Squad number10Player nameCairneyAverage rating
7.13
- Squad number33Player nameRobinsonAverage rating
7.11
- Squad number2Player nameTeteAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number4Player nameTosinAverage rating
7.03
- Squad number21Player nameJamesAverage rating
6.92
- Squad number11Player nameSolomonAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number12Player nameChalobahAverage rating
6.77
Chelsea
Avg
- Squad number6Player nameThiago SilvaAverage rating
4.74
- Squad number11Player nameJoão FélixAverage rating
4.48
- Squad number20Player nameZakariaAverage rating
4.11
- Squad number67Player nameHallAverage rating
3.99
- Squad number26Player nameKoulibalyAverage rating
3.86
- Squad number19Player nameMountAverage rating
3.85
- Squad number8Player nameKovacicAverage rating
3.73
- Squad number30Player nameChukwuemekaAverage rating
3.72
- Squad number28Player nameAzpilicuetaAverage rating
3.71
- Squad number29Player nameHavertzAverage rating
3.70
- Squad number5Player nameJorginhoAverage rating
3.35
- Squad number23Player nameGallagherAverage rating
3.28
- Squad number1Player nameArrizabalagaAverage rating
3.19
- Squad number22Player nameZiyechAverage rating
3.12
- Squad number32Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
3.06
- Squad number14Player nameChalobahAverage rating
2.97
Line-ups
Fulham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 17LenoBooked at 90mins
- 2Tete
- 4TosinBooked at 84mins
- 13Ream
- 33RobinsonBooked at 9mins
- 26João Palhinha
- 6ReedSubstituted forCairneyat 68'minutes
- 14De Cordova-ReidSubstituted forWilsonat 68'minutes
- 18PereiraBooked at 14minsSubstituted forJamesat 90+3'minutes
- 20WillianSubstituted forSolomonat 83'minutes
- 30Alves MoraisSubstituted forChalobahat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Rodák
- 3Kurzawa
- 8Wilson
- 10Cairney
- 11Solomon
- 12Chalobah
- 21James
- 31Diop
- 38Harris
Chelsea
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 14ChalobahBooked at 36minsSubstituted forCucurellaat 79'minutes
- 6Thiago Silva
- 26Koulibaly
- 28Azpilicueta
- 19MountBooked at 76minsSubstituted forZiyechat 80'minutes
- 20ZakariaSubstituted forJorginhoat 56'minutes
- 8KovacicSubstituted forGallagherat 79'minutes
- 67HallBooked at 62minsSubstituted forChukwuemekaat 79'minutes
- 11João FélixBooked at 58mins
- 29Havertz
Substitutes
- 4Badiashile
- 5Jorginho
- 9Aubameyang
- 13Bettinelli
- 22Ziyech
- 23Gallagher
- 27Fofana
- 30Chukwuemeka
- 32Cucurella
- Referee:
- David Coote
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away10
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Chelsea 1.
Booking
Bernd Leno (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Carney Chukwuemeka (Chelsea).
Post update
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Nathaniel Chalobah replaces Carlos Vinícius.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Dan James replaces Andreas Pereira.
Post update
Foul by Kai Havertz (Chelsea).
Post update
Tim Ream (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Kai Havertz (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kalidou Koulibaly.
Post update
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Carlos Vinícius (Fulham).
Post update
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Post update
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Tosin Adarabioyo.
Post update
Offside, Chelsea. Marc Cucurella tries a through ball, but Kai Havertz is caught offside.
Booking
Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Manor Solomon replaces Willian.
Post update
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea).
Post update
Carlos Vinícius (Fulham) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Marc Cucurella (Chelsea) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Carney Chukwuemeka.
A perfect example of The Grass isn't always Greener on the other side.......
Must be rueing the day he left Brighton
You couldn't make it up.
Great team performance, not 11 individuals.
Will Graham Potter get the time to turn this around?!
Agent Jorge Mendes's player Felix is costing Chelsea roughly £525,000 per week plus his wages of £250,000. That's £775,000 a week.
Now he won't be playing at all, possibly for 3 matches. Crazy, a waste of money.
Agents are killing our game, Quickly too..
I recall Chelsea fans making quite a bit of noise on the opening day of the season when Liverpool could only manage a draw at Fulham, well Chelsea fans how are you feeling tonight?
you could have got Aubamayang on a permanent contract for that kind of money...oh wait.
There's panic buying and then there's Chelsea.
With all the money they've spent, who was Chelsea's last quality signing? Serious question.
Now we’ve got the Chelsea Special Crew
Probably the worst current team in London
Well played Fulham!!
“Joao Felix: Why Diego Simeone and Atletico Madrid let forward join Chelsea”
We all saw why they are glad to be shot of him.
Well done Fulham.