SouthamptonSouthampton0BrentfordBrentford2

Southampton 0-2 Brentford: Ivan Toney scores in win at Premier League strugglers

By Joe RindlBBC Sport

Ivan Toney celebrates his goal for Brentford against Southampton
Ivan Toney has scored 17 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brentford this season

Ivan Toney scored one and assisted another as Brentford boosted their European hopes and heaped further misery on bottom club Southampton with a win at St Mary's.

Toney tapped in Christian Norgaard's flick-on after a Bryan Mbeumo corner in the 32nd minute.

And in second-half injury-time his header sent through Yoane Wissa who calmly doubled the visitors' lead.

Victory saw the Bees move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

Southampton stay 20th, two points off safety having played one game more than most of their relegation rivals.

Saints' best opportunity for an equaliser came shortly after the restart with Brentford defender Aaron Hickey blocking a Che Adams effort when keeper David Raya was beaten.

Toney impresses on eve of England squad announcement

Toney produced a match-winning performance less than 24 hours before England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for two European Championship qualifiers this month.

Uncapped Toney, 26, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season, having scored four fewer than Tottenham's Harry Kane and two more than Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

His opener was a true striker's finish, meeting a header at the back post to poke the ball into an empty net.

It was just what Brentford deserved, rounding off a first half where Kevin Schade had gone close with a looping header.

The Bees sat back after the restart, adding another in the closing stages to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1958-59 season.

Victory saw them move to within one point of the top six, leapfrogging west London rivals Fulham up to eighth.

Drab Saints stay rock bottom

Such is the tightness of this season's Premier League relegation battle, victory would have ensured Southampton ended the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.

Instead they looked flat in the first half, unable to follow up their goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday with another positive result.

Adams' effort following a Kyle Walker-Peters cutback was one of very few clear-cut chances for Ruben Selles' side.

Southampton's loss was their 17th in the league this season, having only tasted defeat 16 times last campaign.

They host Tottenham in their next match on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Brentford are at home to Leicester City at the same time.

Player of the match

ToneyIvan Toney

with an average of 7.86

Southampton

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthamptonAway TeamBrentford
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home7
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home14
Away10

