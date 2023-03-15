Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney has scored 17 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions for Brentford this season

Ivan Toney scored one and assisted another as Brentford boosted their European hopes and heaped further misery on bottom club Southampton with a win at St Mary's.

Toney tapped in Christian Norgaard's flick-on after a Bryan Mbeumo corner in the 32nd minute.

And in second-half injury-time his header sent through Yoane Wissa who calmly doubled the visitors' lead.

Victory saw the Bees move up to eighth in the Premier League table.

Southampton stay 20th, two points off safety having played one game more than most of their relegation rivals.

Saints' best opportunity for an equaliser came shortly after the restart with Brentford defender Aaron Hickey blocking a Che Adams effort when keeper David Raya was beaten.

Toney impresses on eve of England squad announcement

Toney produced a match-winning performance less than 24 hours before England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for two European Championship qualifiers this month.

Uncapped Toney, 26, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season, having scored four fewer than Tottenham's Harry Kane and two more than Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.

His opener was a true striker's finish, meeting a header at the back post to poke the ball into an empty net.

It was just what Brentford deserved, rounding off a first half where Kevin Schade had gone close with a looping header.

The Bees sat back after the restart, adding another in the closing stages to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1958-59 season.

Victory saw them move to within one point of the top six, leapfrogging west London rivals Fulham up to eighth.

Drab Saints stay rock bottom

Such is the tightness of this season's Premier League relegation battle, victory would have ensured Southampton ended the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.

Instead they looked flat in the first half, unable to follow up their goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday with another positive result.

Adams' effort following a Kyle Walker-Peters cutback was one of very few clear-cut chances for Ruben Selles' side.

Southampton's loss was their 17th in the league this season, having only tasted defeat 16 times last campaign.

They host Tottenham in their next match on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Brentford are at home to Leicester City at the same time.

Brentford Brentford Brentford Southampton Avg Squad number 8 Player name Ward-Prowse Average rating 5.66 Squad number 31 Player name Bazunu Average rating 5.54 Squad number 2 Player name Walker-Peters Average rating 5.46 Squad number 10 Player name Adams Average rating 5.11 Squad number 26 Player name Alcaraz Average rating 5.10 Squad number 15 Player name Perraud Average rating 4.99 Squad number 37 Player name Bella-Kotchap Average rating 4.93 Squad number 20 Player name Sulemana Average rating 4.84 Squad number 35 Player name Bednarek Average rating 4.83 Squad number 27 Player name Diallo Average rating 4.42 Squad number 24 Player name Elyounoussi Average rating 4.34 Squad number 45 Player name Lavia Average rating 4.16 Squad number 32 Player name Walcott Average rating 4.00 Squad number 12 Player name Onuachu Average rating 3.73 Squad number 14 Player name Bree Average rating 3.54 Brentford Avg Squad number 17 Player name Toney Average rating 7.86 Squad number 24 Player name Damsgaard Average rating 7.85 Squad number 11 Player name Wissa Average rating 7.74 Squad number 2 Player name Hickey Average rating 7.60 Squad number 18 Player name Jansson Average rating 7.46 Squad number 1 Player name Raya Average rating 7.31 Squad number 6 Player name Nørgaard Average rating 7.31 Squad number 16 Player name Mee Average rating 7.17 Squad number 8 Player name Jensen Average rating 7.16 Squad number 3 Player name Henry Average rating 7.07 Squad number 15 Player name Onyeka Average rating 7.03 Squad number 5 Player name Pinnock Average rating 6.98 Squad number 9 Player name Schade Average rating 6.96 Squad number 19 Player name Mbeumo Average rating 6.95 Squad number 27 Player name Janelt Average rating 6.81

