Match ends, Southampton 0, Brentford 2.
Ivan Toney scored one and assisted another as Brentford boosted their European hopes and heaped further misery on bottom club Southampton with a win at St Mary's.
Toney tapped in Christian Norgaard's flick-on after a Bryan Mbeumo corner in the 32nd minute.
And in second-half injury-time his header sent through Yoane Wissa who calmly doubled the visitors' lead.
Victory saw the Bees move up to eighth in the Premier League table.
Southampton stay 20th, two points off safety having played one game more than most of their relegation rivals.
Saints' best opportunity for an equaliser came shortly after the restart with Brentford defender Aaron Hickey blocking a Che Adams effort when keeper David Raya was beaten.
Toney impresses on eve of England squad announcement
Toney produced a match-winning performance less than 24 hours before England manager Gareth Southgate will announce his squad for two European Championship qualifiers this month.
Uncapped Toney, 26, is the second-highest English goalscorer in the Premier League this season, having scored four fewer than Tottenham's Harry Kane and two more than Manchester United's Marcus Rashford.
His opener was a true striker's finish, meeting a header at the back post to poke the ball into an empty net.
It was just what Brentford deserved, rounding off a first half where Kevin Schade had gone close with a looping header.
The Bees sat back after the restart, adding another in the closing stages to complete a league double over Southampton for the first time since the 1958-59 season.
Victory saw them move to within one point of the top six, leapfrogging west London rivals Fulham up to eighth.
Drab Saints stay rock bottom
Such is the tightness of this season's Premier League relegation battle, victory would have ensured Southampton ended the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.
Instead they looked flat in the first half, unable to follow up their goalless draw with Manchester United on Sunday with another positive result.
Adams' effort following a Kyle Walker-Peters cutback was one of very few clear-cut chances for Ruben Selles' side.
Southampton's loss was their 17th in the league this season, having only tasted defeat 16 times last campaign.
They host Tottenham in their next match on Saturday (15:00 GMT), while Brentford are at home to Leicester City at the same time.
Line-ups
Southampton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 31Bazunu
- 2Walker-PetersSubstituted forBreeat 59'minutes
- 35BednarekBooked at 90mins
- 37Bella-Kotchap
- 15Perraud
- 8Ward-Prowse
- 27DialloSubstituted forLaviaat 58'minutes
- 24ElyounoussiSubstituted forWalcottat 58'minutes
- 26AlcarazSubstituted forOnuachuat 66'minutes
- 20Sulemana
- 10Adams
Substitutes
- 9A Armstrong
- 12Onuachu
- 13Caballero
- 14Bree
- 17S Armstrong
- 18Mara
- 22Salisu
- 32Walcott
- 45Lavia
Brentford
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Raya
- 2HickeyBooked at 79mins
- 5Pinnock
- 16Mee
- 3Henry
- 8JensenSubstituted forDamsgaardat 79'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 27JaneltSubstituted forOnyekaat 45+1'minutes
- 19MbeumoSubstituted forJanssonat 78'minutes
- 17ToneyBooked at 90mins
- 9SchadeSubstituted forWissaat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Dasilva
- 11Wissa
- 13M Jorgensen
- 14Ghoddos
- 15Onyeka
- 18Jansson
- 24Damsgaard
- 26Baptiste
- 34Cox
- Referee:
- Michael Salisbury
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home67%
- Away33%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away10
The whole country would be proud 😄
Firing Ralph, was a huge mistake…. He was not the problem, the problem was never holding onto your best players.
Southampton as a club have imploded and deserve nothing more than relegation.
It's not hard. Oil teams will buy your best. You need to prepare for that.