TEAM NEWS
Southampton will monitor Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who missed Sunday's draw at Manchester United with a minor injury.
Juan Larios and Tino Livramento remain sidelined by injuries.
Brentford will assess Mads Roerslev, who sat out Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Everton with a hamstring problem.
Keane Lewis-Potter and Thomas Strakosha are still absent with respective knee and ankle issues.
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Brentford are vying to complete a league double against Southampton for the first time since the 1958-59 season.
- Saints won this fixture 4-1 last term but that is their only victory in five competitive meetings at St Mary's.
Southampton
- Victory would ensure Southampton end the day outside of the relegation zone for the first time since 5 November.
- Saints have kept three clean sheets in four Premier League matches under Ruben Selles, as many as in their previous 35 top-flight games.
- The only players to have scored league goals for Southampton since the World Cup are James Ward-Prowse and Carlos Alcaraz, with five and two respectively.
- Saints are vying to go three league matches unbeaten for just the second time this season, having done so in October.
- Three of Southampton's six league wins this season have come after conceding the opening goal.
Brentford
- The Bees are in danger of losing consecutive league matches for the first time since February 2022.
- Brentford have won two of 12 top-flight away fixtures this season (D6, L4).
- Thomas Frank's team are winless in all four Premier League games they have played on a Wednesday, losing three and scoring just once.
- The Londoners are unbeaten in all 22 Premier League matches in which they have scored the opening goal, winning 18 times.
