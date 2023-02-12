Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United made it 2-1 less than a minute after Bethany England had equalised for Tottenham

Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League with victory over Spurs despite Ella Toone being sent off following a fiery encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a dramatic and frantic second half, United took the lead through Leah Galton and appeared to take control of the game.

However, shortly afterwards Tottenham's January signing Bethany England scored in a third successive WSL game to make it 1-1, but team-mate Molly Bartrip diverted the ball into her own net less than a minute later.

With United leading 2-1 in a nervy affair, England international Toone reacted shockingly to a tangle of legs on the floor, appearing to hit out at Eveliina Summanen's face, leading to a straight red card.

Despite the wild turn of events after the hour mark, United held on to claim a crucial victory which restores their place at the top of the table and a one-point lead over Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Tottenham and the side's manager Rehanne Skinner as their concerning losing streak extends to seven WSL matches.

Pressure mounts as tensions run high

Ella Toone was sent off for hitting out at Eveliina Summanen in the second half

United dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend and knew they could not afford to do the same in London this week if they were to keep their title hopes on track.

It was a frustrating first half for the visitors as Tottenham worked tirelessly out of possession and grew into the game as the break approached.

England had an excellent chance to score for Spurs when she was played in by Ashleigh Neville, a constant threat for the hosts, and United came close when Galton fired over the bar.

Marc Skinner's United side came out of the blocks with more fluidity in the second half and Toone struck the outside of the post after captain Katie Zelem whipped a free-kick dangerously wide.

A frantic turn of events followed as Galton capitalised on a smart cross from Ona Batlle and, minutes later, England's superb strike nestled into the far corner: 1-1.

Bartrip, who was in tears at full-time, pulled her shirt over her head immediately after poking Batlle's cross into the roof of her own net seconds later.

With the atmosphere in the stadium dialled up and both sets of players lunging into desperate tackles, Toone's shocking reaction to a scramble with Summanen led to angry reactions from the touchline and on the pitch.

She went straight down the tunnel after being sent off but her team-mates quickly composed themselves to see out an important victory.

Tottenham's players were visibility disappointed at full-time but this was a better performance than they have shown in recent weeks and they tested a United side who have been battling at the top all season.

In England, Spurs have a striker capable of turning games around and they will feel they have enough quality to avoid relegation despite being dragged dangerously close to the bottom.