Close menu
The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women1Man Utd WomenManchester United Women2

Tottenham 1-2 Man Utd: United return to WSL helm despite Ella Toone red card

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Manchester United celebrate scoring the second goal over Tottenham
Manchester United made it 2-1 less than a minute after Bethany England had equalised for Tottenham

Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League with victory over Spurs despite Ella Toone being sent off following a fiery encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

In a dramatic and frantic second half, United took the lead through Leah Galton and appeared to take control of the game.

However, shortly afterwards Tottenham's January signing Bethany England scored in a third successive WSL game to make it 1-1, but team-mate Molly Bartrip diverted the ball into her own net less than a minute later.

With United leading 2-1 in a nervy affair, England international Toone reacted shockingly to a tangle of legs on the floor, appearing to hit out at Eveliina Summanen's face, leading to a straight red card.

Despite the wild turn of events after the hour mark, United held on to claim a crucial victory which restores their place at the top of the table and a one-point lead over Chelsea, who have a game in hand.

Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Tottenham and the side's manager Rehanne Skinner as their concerning losing streak extends to seven WSL matches.

Pressure mounts as tensions run high

Ella Toone hits out at Eveliina Summanen
Ella Toone was sent off for hitting out at Eveliina Summanen in the second half

United dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend and knew they could not afford to do the same in London this week if they were to keep their title hopes on track.

It was a frustrating first half for the visitors as Tottenham worked tirelessly out of possession and grew into the game as the break approached.

England had an excellent chance to score for Spurs when she was played in by Ashleigh Neville, a constant threat for the hosts, and United came close when Galton fired over the bar.

Marc Skinner's United side came out of the blocks with more fluidity in the second half and Toone struck the outside of the post after captain Katie Zelem whipped a free-kick dangerously wide.

A frantic turn of events followed as Galton capitalised on a smart cross from Ona Batlle and, minutes later, England's superb strike nestled into the far corner: 1-1.

Bartrip, who was in tears at full-time, pulled her shirt over her head immediately after poking Batlle's cross into the roof of her own net seconds later.

With the atmosphere in the stadium dialled up and both sets of players lunging into desperate tackles, Toone's shocking reaction to a scramble with Summanen led to angry reactions from the touchline and on the pitch.

She went straight down the tunnel after being sent off but her team-mates quickly composed themselves to see out an important victory.

Tottenham's players were visibility disappointed at full-time but this was a better performance than they have shown in recent weeks and they tested a United side who have been battling at the top all season.

In England, Spurs have a striker capable of turning games around and they will feel they have enough quality to avoid relegation despite being dragged dangerously close to the bottom.

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 14IldhusøySubstituted forAyaneat 69'minutes
  • 4TurnerSubstituted forJamesat 82'minutes
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 25SummanenBooked at 87mins
  • 24SpenceBooked at 62mins
  • 29Neville
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12LaddSubstituted forBøe Risaat 68'minutes
  • 10Zelem
  • 22ParrisSubstituted forGarcíaat 68'minutes
  • 7TooneBooked at 80mins
  • 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 90+2'minutes
  • 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home5
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home13
Away6

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 2.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Katie Zelem.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Leah Galton.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  8. Booking

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  11. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Rachel Williams is caught offside.

  12. Post update

    Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Alessia Russo.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angharad James replaces Amy Turner.

  16. Dismissal

    Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  18. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women00000000
3Brighton Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Man Utd Women00000000
10Reading Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport