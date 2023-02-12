Match ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 2.
Manchester United returned to the top of the Women's Super League with victory over Spurs despite Ella Toone being sent off following a fiery encounter at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
In a dramatic and frantic second half, United took the lead through Leah Galton and appeared to take control of the game.
However, shortly afterwards Tottenham's January signing Bethany England scored in a third successive WSL game to make it 1-1, but team-mate Molly Bartrip diverted the ball into her own net less than a minute later.
With United leading 2-1 in a nervy affair, England international Toone reacted shockingly to a tangle of legs on the floor, appearing to hit out at Eveliina Summanen's face, leading to a straight red card.
Despite the wild turn of events after the hour mark, United held on to claim a crucial victory which restores their place at the top of the table and a one-point lead over Chelsea, who have a game in hand.
Meanwhile, pressure mounts on Tottenham and the side's manager Rehanne Skinner as their concerning losing streak extends to seven WSL matches.
Pressure mounts as tensions run high
United dropped points in a 0-0 draw with Everton last weekend and knew they could not afford to do the same in London this week if they were to keep their title hopes on track.
It was a frustrating first half for the visitors as Tottenham worked tirelessly out of possession and grew into the game as the break approached.
England had an excellent chance to score for Spurs when she was played in by Ashleigh Neville, a constant threat for the hosts, and United came close when Galton fired over the bar.
Marc Skinner's United side came out of the blocks with more fluidity in the second half and Toone struck the outside of the post after captain Katie Zelem whipped a free-kick dangerously wide.
A frantic turn of events followed as Galton capitalised on a smart cross from Ona Batlle and, minutes later, England's superb strike nestled into the far corner: 1-1.
Bartrip, who was in tears at full-time, pulled her shirt over her head immediately after poking Batlle's cross into the roof of her own net seconds later.
With the atmosphere in the stadium dialled up and both sets of players lunging into desperate tackles, Toone's shocking reaction to a scramble with Summanen led to angry reactions from the touchline and on the pitch.
She went straight down the tunnel after being sent off but her team-mates quickly composed themselves to see out an important victory.
Tottenham's players were visibility disappointed at full-time but this was a better performance than they have shown in recent weeks and they tested a United side who have been battling at the top all season.
In England, Spurs have a striker capable of turning games around and they will feel they have enough quality to avoid relegation despite being dragged dangerously close to the bottom.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Korpela
- 14IldhusøySubstituted forAyaneat 69'minutes
- 4TurnerSubstituted forJamesat 82'minutes
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 20Iwabuchi
- 25SummanenBooked at 87mins
- 24SpenceBooked at 62mins
- 29Neville
- 19England
Substitutes
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12LaddSubstituted forBøe Risaat 68'minutes
- 10Zelem
- 22ParrisSubstituted forGarcíaat 68'minutes
- 7TooneBooked at 80mins
- 11GaltonSubstituted forThomasat 90+2'minutes
- 23RussoSubstituted forWilliamsat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away6
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur Women 1, Manchester United Women 2.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Conceded by Katie Zelem.
Post update
Attempt missed. Bethany England (Tottenham Hotspur Women) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Mana Iwabuchi.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Martha Thomas replaces Leah Galton.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lucía García (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Katie Zelem.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Vilde Bøe Risa (Manchester United Women) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Post update
Offside, Manchester United Women. Katie Zelem tries a through ball, but Rachel Williams is caught offside.
Post update
Katie Zelem (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Ashleigh Neville (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester United Women. Rachel Williams replaces Alessia Russo.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Angharad James replaces Amy Turner.
Dismissal
Ella Toone (Manchester United Women) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Post update
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Post update
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Rosella Ayane (Tottenham Hotspur Women).