The FA Women's Super League
Tottenham WomenTottenham Hotspur Women0Man Utd WomenManchester United Women0

Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Line-ups

Tottenham Women

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Korpela
  • 14Ildhusøy
  • 4Turner
  • 5Bartrip
  • 3Zadorsky
  • 6Harrop
  • 20Iwabuchi
  • 25Summanen
  • 24Spence
  • 29Neville
  • 19England

Substitutes

  • 9Karczewska
  • 13Ale
  • 15James
  • 18Ubogagu
  • 22Spencer
  • 23Ayane

Man Utd Women

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 27Earps
  • 2Batlle
  • 15Le Tissier
  • 21Turner
  • 6Blundell
  • 12Ladd
  • 10Zelem
  • 22Parris
  • 7Toone
  • 11Galton
  • 23Russo

Substitutes

  • 3Thorisdóttir
  • 5Mannion
  • 8Bøe Risa
  • 9Thomas
  • 17García
  • 20Tounkara
  • 28Williams
  • 29Cascarino
  • 32Baggaley
Referee:
Amy Fearns

Match Stats

Home TeamTottenham WomenAway TeamMan Utd Women
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ella Toone with a through ball.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Celin Ildhusøy tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).

  7. Post update

    Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  9. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal Women00000000
2Aston Villa Women00000000
3Brighton Women00000000
4Chelsea Women00000000
5Everton Women00000000
6Leicester City Women00000000
7Liverpool Women00000000
8Man City Women00000000
9Man Utd Women00000000
10Reading Women00000000
11Tottenham Women00000000
12West Ham Women00000000
View full The FA Women's Super League table

