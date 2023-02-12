Tottenham Hotspur Women v Manchester United Women

Attempt missed. Leah Galton (Manchester United Women) left footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Ella Toone with a through ball.
Line-ups
Tottenham Women
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Korpela
- 14Ildhusøy
- 4Turner
- 5Bartrip
- 3Zadorsky
- 6Harrop
- 20Iwabuchi
- 25Summanen
- 24Spence
- 29Neville
- 19England
Substitutes
- 9Karczewska
- 13Ale
- 15James
- 18Ubogagu
- 22Spencer
- 23Ayane
Man Utd Women
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 27Earps
- 2Batlle
- 15Le Tissier
- 21Turner
- 6Blundell
- 12Ladd
- 10Zelem
- 22Parris
- 7Toone
- 11Galton
- 23Russo
Substitutes
- 3Thorisdóttir
- 5Mannion
- 8Bøe Risa
- 9Thomas
- 17García
- 20Tounkara
- 28Williams
- 29Cascarino
- 32Baggaley
- Referee:
- Amy Fearns
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Offside, Tottenham Hotspur Women. Celin Ildhusøy tries a through ball, but Ashleigh Neville is caught offside.
Offside, Manchester United Women. Maya Le Tissier tries a through ball, but Nikita Parris is caught offside.
Hannah Blundell (Manchester United Women) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Celin Ildhusøy (Tottenham Hotspur Women).
Foul by Ella Toone (Manchester United Women).
Eveliina Summanen (Tottenham Hotspur Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.