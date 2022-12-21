Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic2LivingstonLivingston1

Celtic 2-1 Livingston: League leaders restore nine-point lead at summit

By Martin DowdenBBC Scotland at Celtic Park

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Livingston own goal
Ayo Obileye's own goal opened the scoring after heavy pressure from Celtic

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership after overcoming stubborn Livingston.

Ayo Obileye's own goal and a close-range Kyogo Furuhashi finish put the dominant hosts in control in Glasgow.

But an instant reply through Nicky Devlin seconds before the break threatened an unlikely comeback.

Liel Abada had a third controversially ruled out after a VAR check, but Celtic still closed out the game comfortably.

Ange Postecoglou's side, who enjoyed the vast majority of chances but failed to put the result beyond doubt, have won both matches since returning from the World Cup break, while Livingston remain sixth after their first game in over a month.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 56RalstonSubstituted forBernabeiat 56'minutesBooked at 86mins
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3Taylor
  • 33O'RileySubstituted forMooyat 82'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 64'minutes
  • 11Abada
  • 8FuruhashiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 82'minutes
  • 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 64'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Jenz
  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 9Haksabanovic
  • 13Mooy
  • 14Turnbull
  • 25Bernabei
  • 31Siegrist
  • 38Maeda
  • 49Forrest

Livingston

Formation 5-4-1

  • 31Konovalov
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6ObileyeSubstituted forBoyesat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
  • 3Longridge
  • 11MontañoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forShinnieat 69'minutes
  • 17Kelly
  • 33OméongaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
  • 24KellySubstituted forHoltat 70'minutes
  • 29Penrice
  • 9AndersonSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Bahamboula
  • 8Pittman
  • 10Esmael Gonçalves
  • 15Boyes
  • 18Holt
  • 19Nouble
  • 22Shinnie
  • 25Cancar
  • 32Hamilton
Referee:
Euan Anderson

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home77%
Away23%
Shots
Home23
Away3
Shots on Target
Home10
Away2
Corners
Home10
Away1
Fouls
Home10
Away8

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Celtic 2, Livingston 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Livingston 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.

  4. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandro Bernabei.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).

  7. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Greg Taylor.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis.

  10. Booking

    Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic).

  12. Post update

    Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Matt O'Riley.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.

  15. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross.

  19. Booking

    Morgan Boyes (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  20. Post update

    Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

