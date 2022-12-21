Match ends, Celtic 2, Livingston 1.
Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership after overcoming stubborn Livingston.
Ayo Obileye's own goal and a close-range Kyogo Furuhashi finish put the dominant hosts in control in Glasgow.
But an instant reply through Nicky Devlin seconds before the break threatened an unlikely comeback.
Liel Abada had a third controversially ruled out after a VAR check, but Celtic still closed out the game comfortably.
Ange Postecoglou's side, who enjoyed the vast majority of chances but failed to put the result beyond doubt, have won both matches since returning from the World Cup break, while Livingston remain sixth after their first game in over a month.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 56RalstonSubstituted forBernabeiat 56'minutesBooked at 86mins
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3Taylor
- 33O'RileySubstituted forMooyat 82'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 41HatateSubstituted forTurnbullat 64'minutes
- 11Abada
- 8FuruhashiBooked at 62minsSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 82'minutes
- 17Neves FilipeSubstituted forHaksabanovicat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Jenz
- 7Giakoumakis
- 9Haksabanovic
- 13Mooy
- 14Turnbull
- 25Bernabei
- 31Siegrist
- 38Maeda
- 49Forrest
Livingston
Formation 5-4-1
- 31Konovalov
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6ObileyeSubstituted forBoyesat 45'minutesBooked at 77mins
- 3Longridge
- 11MontañoBooked at 57minsSubstituted forShinnieat 69'minutes
- 17Kelly
- 33OméongaBooked at 47minsSubstituted forPittmanat 70'minutes
- 24KellySubstituted forHoltat 70'minutes
- 29Penrice
- 9AndersonSubstituted forEsmael Gonçalvesat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Bahamboula
- 8Pittman
- 10Esmael Gonçalves
- 15Boyes
- 18Holt
- 19Nouble
- 22Shinnie
- 25Cancar
- 32Hamilton
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home23
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away2
- Corners
- Home10
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away8
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Celtic 2, Livingston 1.
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Morgan Boyes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexandro Bernabei.
Post update
Attempt missed. Sead Haksabanovic (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Foul by Giorgos Giakoumakis (Celtic).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Greg Taylor.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aaron Mooy (Celtic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Giorgos Giakoumakis.
Booking
Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Alexandro Bernabei (Celtic).
Post update
Jason Holt (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Aaron Mooy replaces Matt O'Riley.
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Kyogo Furuhashi.
Post update
Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Jason Holt (Livingston).
Post update
Attempt missed. Liel Abada (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by David Turnbull.
Post update
Attempt saved. Liel Abada (Celtic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sead Haksabanovic with a cross.
Booking
Morgan Boyes (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.