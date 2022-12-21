Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

By Martin Dowden BBC Scotland at Celtic Park

Ayo Obileye's own goal opened the scoring after heavy pressure from Celtic

Celtic restored their nine-point lead at the summit of the Scottish Premiership after overcoming stubborn Livingston.

Ayo Obileye's own goal and a close-range Kyogo Furuhashi finish put the dominant hosts in control in Glasgow.

But an instant reply through Nicky Devlin seconds before the break threatened an unlikely comeback.

Liel Abada had a third controversially ruled out after a VAR check, but Celtic still closed out the game comfortably.

Ange Postecoglou's side, who enjoyed the vast majority of chances but failed to put the result beyond doubt, have won both matches since returning from the World Cup break, while Livingston remain sixth after their first game in over a month.

More to follow.

