Celtic v Livingston - team news & selectors

Scottish Premiership: Celtic v Livingston Venue: Celtic Park Date: Wednesday, 21 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic host Livingston in Wednesday's rearranged fixture.

The champions returned to top-flight action following the World Cup break with Saturday's 1-0 win away to Aberdeen.

Livingston's match with Dundee United was postponed following freezing weather and dropped two places to sixth following the weekend results.

Both teams have two other fixtures scheduled before the end of 2022.

Team news

Celtic will have Sead Haksabanovic back after the winger missed the late win at Pittodrie with a knock.

Croatia right-back Josip Juranovic will return to the club next week following his World Cup exploits, while James McCarthy and Stephen Welsh remain out.

Livingston goalkeeper Shamal George is a doubt with a thigh injury but striker Kurtis Guthrie could return from an ankle problem.

Did you know? Celtic have never lost at home to Livingston in 17 previous meetings in all competitions, although Livingston have managed two 0-0 draws in their past three visits.

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou: "It's always a difficult challenge because the thing with Livingston is that, kind of irrespective of who they play against, they have a certain style and they stick to it, which gives them some form of certainty going into the game."

Livingston manager David Martindale (talking to Sky Sports): "Everybody thinks it's easy to go and set up with a low block. I've gone to Ibrox and Parkhead and played wingers and attacking centre-mids but you fall into a low block because they have that much possession.

"You only need to look back to the Celtic-Real Madrid game (in September) when Celtic had Real Madrid sitting in a mid-to-low-block for about 60 minutes."