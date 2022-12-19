Aberdeen v Rangers: Team news, stats & selectors

Anthony Stewart's Aberdeen, who are third, host James Tavernier and second-placed Rangers on Tuesday

Scottish Premiership: Aberdeen v Rangers Venue: Pittodrie Date: Tuesday, 20 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scoltand Extra/DAB/810MW, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Aberdeen host Rangers in Tuesday's rearranged Scottish Premiership match.

Both teams have returned from the World Cup break, with Rangers beating visitors Hibernian and Aberdeen losing at home to Celtic.

The Dons were also beaten the last time they faced Rangers, 4-1 at Ibrox in October.

Rangers have not won at Pittodrie in almost two years while Aberdeen last beat Rangers in 2019. Both teams have two more fixtures to play in 2022.

Team news

Defender Liam Scales returns for Aberdeen after being ineligible against parent club Celtic. Forward Callum Roberts remains out.

Vice-captain Connor Goldson and fellow defender Leon King are available again for Rangers. Defenders John Souttar and Ridvan Yilmaz, midfielders Ianis Hagi, Tom Lawrence and Steven Davis and forwards Antonio Colak and Kemar Roofe are injured while left-back Borna Barisic will not be available following World Cup duty with Croatia until next midweek.

Did you know? Aberdeen are winless in their past 13 league meetings with Rangers, who are unbeaten in their most recent nine league visits to Pittodrie.

Aberdeen winger Matty Kennedy: "We stick to the game plan. Whatever the manager puts out, we stick to the game plan. We're sitting third in the table. Each week we seem to be doing well by sticking to the game plan week in, week out. I'm sure we'll have a game plan and hopefully we can play a bit more attacking football for the fans and, at the end of the day, hopefully we can get more points on the board."

Rangers defender Leon King: "I'm just solely focused on us. That's what training's been this week. If we go there and play the way we know we can play, I'm sure we'll handle that. I think you should always solely focus on yourself. If you know that you can play a certain way and are going to play well on that day then you know that you can get the job done."