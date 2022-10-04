Match ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 5.
Kevin van Veen's classy hat-trick helped Motherwell demolish a lacklustre Ross County in their first Scottish Premiership win in five attempts.
County were condemned to a third defeat in five games as they also failed to score for the fourth game in their last five.
A scintillating Callum Slattery strike and a neat Joe Efford finish also helped Motherwell climb to seventh.
County continue to sit in 10th, one point above the play-off spot.
Van Veen is the first Motherwell player to score a hat-trick since Christopher Long in January 2020, with the Dutchman now on 10 goals in 12 games this term.
More to follow.
Ross County
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameLaidlawAverage rating
4.88
- Squad number12Player nameJohnsonAverage rating
4.83
- Squad number5Player nameBaldwinAverage rating
4.00
- Squad number6Player nameIacovittiAverage rating
3.94
- Squad number3Player namePurringtonAverage rating
2.71
- Squad number24Player namePatonAverage rating
3.60
- Squad number22Player nameTillsonAverage rating
3.07
- Squad number11Player nameSimsAverage rating
3.75
- Squad number8Player nameCallachanAverage rating
3.43
- Squad number7Player nameEdwardsAverage rating
3.76
- Squad number26Player nameWhiteAverage rating
2.29
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number4Player nameCancolaAverage rating
1.70
- Squad number9Player nameSamuelAverage rating
2.83
- Squad number17Player nameOlaigbeAverage rating
1.78
- Squad number18Player nameAkioAverage rating
2.50
- Squad number19Player nameHiwula-MayifuilaAverage rating
2.25
Motherwell
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameKellyAverage rating
4.28
- Squad number16Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
4.13
- Squad number15Player nameJohansenAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number4Player nameLamieAverage rating
4.31
- Squad number24Player namePenneyAverage rating
4.34
- Squad number8Player nameSlatteryAverage rating
5.37
- Squad number27Player nameGossAverage rating
8.61
- Squad number11Player nameEffordAverage rating
4.61
- Squad number7Player nameSpittalAverage rating
4.27
- Squad number29Player nameShieldsAverage rating
4.33
- Squad number9Player namevan VeenAverage rating
6.13
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameO'DonnellAverage rating
4.08
- Squad number17Player nameMcKinstryAverage rating
4.36
- Squad number18Player nameCorneliusAverage rating
4.03
- Squad number21Player nameMoultAverage rating
4.43
- Squad number26Player nameTierneyAverage rating
4.17
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Laidlaw
- 12Johnson
- 5Baldwin
- 6Iacovitti
- 3Purrington
- 24PatonSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
- 22Tillson
- 11SimsSubstituted forAkioat 58'minutes
- 8CallachanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forCancolaat 58'minutes
- 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 77'minutes
- 26WhiteBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSamuelat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 9Samuel
- 10Dhanda
- 14Loturi
- 15Watson
- 17Olaigbe
- 18Akio
- 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
- 31Eastwood
Motherwell
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1KellyBooked at 28mins
- 16McGinnBooked at 32minsSubstituted forO'Donnellat 60'minutes
- 15Johansen
- 4Lamie
- 24Penney
- 8SlatterySubstituted forCorneliusat 79'minutes
- 27Goss
- 11EffordSubstituted forMcKinstryat 70'minutes
- 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 71'minutes
- 29ShieldsSubstituted forMoultat 70'minutes
- 9van Veen
Substitutes
- 2O'Donnell
- 5Mugabi
- 6Maguire
- 13Oxborough
- 17McKinstry
- 18Cornelius
- 21Moult
- 23Morris
- 26Tierney
- Referee:
- Chris Graham
- Attendance:
- 2,568
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away13
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 5.
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.
Post update
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 0, Motherwell 5. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Penney.
Post update
Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).
Post update
Attempt missed. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).
Post update
Foul by Ben Purrington (Ross County).
Post update
Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).
Post update
Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.