Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen celebrates after making it 3-0

Kevin van Veen's classy hat-trick helped Motherwell demolish a lacklustre Ross County in their first Scottish Premiership win in five attempts.

County were condemned to a third defeat in five games as they also failed to score for the fourth game in their last five.

A scintillating Callum Slattery strike and a neat Joe Efford finish also helped Motherwell climb to seventh.

County continue to sit in 10th, one point above the play-off spot.

Van Veen is the first Motherwell player to score a hat-trick since Christopher Long in January 2020, with the Dutchman now on 10 goals in 12 games this term.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Ross County Ross County Ross County

Motherwell Motherwell Motherwell Ross County Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Laidlaw Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Johnson Average rating 4.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Baldwin Average rating 4.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Iacovitti Average rating 3.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Purrington Average rating 2.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Paton Average rating 3.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Tillson Average rating 3.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Sims Average rating 3.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Callachan Average rating 3.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Edwards Average rating 3.76 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name White Average rating 2.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 4 Player name Cancola Average rating 1.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Samuel Average rating 2.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name Olaigbe Average rating 1.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Akio Average rating 2.50 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Hiwula-Mayifuila Average rating 2.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Motherwell Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Kelly Average rating 4.28 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name McGinn Average rating 4.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Johansen Average rating 4.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Lamie Average rating 4.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Penney Average rating 4.34 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Slattery Average rating 5.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Goss Average rating 8.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Efford Average rating 4.61 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Spittal Average rating 4.27 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Shields Average rating 4.33 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name van Veen Average rating 6.13 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name O'Donnell Average rating 4.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 17 Player name McKinstry Average rating 4.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Cornelius Average rating 4.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Moult Average rating 4.43 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Tierney Average rating 4.17 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10