Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County0MotherwellMotherwell5

Ross County 0-5 Motherwell: Kevin van Veen hat-trick heaps misery on to Highlanders

By Jack HerrallBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Motherwell's Kevin van Veen celebrates after making it 3-0
Motherwell's Kevin van Veen celebrates after making it 3-0

Kevin van Veen's classy hat-trick helped Motherwell demolish a lacklustre Ross County in their first Scottish Premiership win in five attempts.

County were condemned to a third defeat in five games as they also failed to score for the fourth game in their last five.

A scintillating Callum Slattery strike and a neat Joe Efford finish also helped Motherwell climb to seventh.

County continue to sit in 10th, one point above the play-off spot.

Van Veen is the first Motherwell player to score a hat-trick since Christopher Long in January 2020, with the Dutchman now on 10 goals in 12 games this term.

Ross County

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLaidlaw
    Average rating

    4.88

  2. Squad number12Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    4.83

  3. Squad number5Player nameBaldwin
    Average rating

    4.00

  4. Squad number6Player nameIacovitti
    Average rating

    3.94

  5. Squad number3Player namePurrington
    Average rating

    2.71

  6. Squad number24Player namePaton
    Average rating

    3.60

  7. Squad number22Player nameTillson
    Average rating

    3.07

  8. Squad number11Player nameSims
    Average rating

    3.75

  9. Squad number8Player nameCallachan
    Average rating

    3.43

  10. Squad number7Player nameEdwards
    Average rating

    3.76

  11. Squad number26Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    2.29

Substitutes

  1. Squad number4Player nameCancola
    Average rating

    1.70

  2. Squad number9Player nameSamuel
    Average rating

    2.83

  3. Squad number17Player nameOlaigbe
    Average rating

    1.78

  4. Squad number18Player nameAkio
    Average rating

    2.50

  5. Squad number19Player nameHiwula-Mayifuila
    Average rating

    2.25

Motherwell

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    4.28

  2. Squad number16Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    4.13

  3. Squad number15Player nameJohansen
    Average rating

    4.27

  4. Squad number4Player nameLamie
    Average rating

    4.31

  5. Squad number24Player namePenney
    Average rating

    4.34

  6. Squad number8Player nameSlattery
    Average rating

    5.37

  7. Squad number27Player nameGoss
    Average rating

    8.61

  8. Squad number11Player nameEfford
    Average rating

    4.61

  9. Squad number7Player nameSpittal
    Average rating

    4.27

  10. Squad number29Player nameShields
    Average rating

    4.33

  11. Squad number9Player namevan Veen
    Average rating

    6.13

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameO'Donnell
    Average rating

    4.08

  2. Squad number17Player nameMcKinstry
    Average rating

    4.36

  3. Squad number18Player nameCornelius
    Average rating

    4.03

  4. Squad number21Player nameMoult
    Average rating

    4.43

  5. Squad number26Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    4.17

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 12Johnson
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 3Purrington
  • 24PatonSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 45'minutesBooked at 62mins
  • 22Tillson
  • 11SimsSubstituted forAkioat 58'minutes
  • 8CallachanBooked at 25minsSubstituted forCancolaat 58'minutes
  • 7EdwardsSubstituted forOlaigbeat 77'minutes
  • 26WhiteBooked at 13minsSubstituted forSamuelat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 9Samuel
  • 10Dhanda
  • 14Loturi
  • 15Watson
  • 17Olaigbe
  • 18Akio
  • 19Hiwula-Mayifuila
  • 31Eastwood

Motherwell

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1KellyBooked at 28mins
  • 16McGinnBooked at 32minsSubstituted forO'Donnellat 60'minutes
  • 15Johansen
  • 4Lamie
  • 24Penney
  • 8SlatterySubstituted forCorneliusat 79'minutes
  • 27Goss
  • 11EffordSubstituted forMcKinstryat 70'minutes
  • 7SpittalSubstituted forTierneyat 71'minutes
  • 29ShieldsSubstituted forMoultat 70'minutes
  • 9van Veen

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 6Maguire
  • 13Oxborough
  • 17McKinstry
  • 18Cornelius
  • 21Moult
  • 23Morris
  • 26Tierney
Referee:
Chris Graham
Attendance:
2,568

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home9
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 5.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Ross County 0, Motherwell 5.

  3. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ricki Lamie (Motherwell).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stephen O'Donnell.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Jordan Tillson.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Alex Iacovitti.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 0, Motherwell 5. Kevin van Veen (Motherwell) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Matt Penney.

  9. Post update

    Callum Johnson (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Stuart McKinstry (Motherwell).

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kazeem Olaigbe (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  12. Post update

    Dominic Samuel (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Sondre Johansen (Motherwell).

  14. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ben Purrington (Ross County).

  17. Post update

    Louis Moult (Motherwell) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  18. Post update

    David Cancola (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Louis Moult (Motherwell).

  20. Post update

    Jack Baldwin (Ross County) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic87012742321
2Rangers86112081219
3St Mirren8503109115
4Hibernian8422117414
5Aberdeen84131811713
6Motherwell94141311213
7Hearts84131312113
8Livingston8404711-412
9St Johnstone8314911-210
10Ross County9126418-145
11Kilmarnock8116416-124
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
View full Scottish Premiership table

