Ross County v Motherwell - team news & selectors

Ross County have scored just four goals in eight league outings this season, with William Akio and three others on one apiece

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could reshuffle his team again for the visit of Motherwell after a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

George Harmon, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel remain out for the Dingwall side.

Motherwell, with one point from four league outings, have no fresh injuries, with Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons still missing with hamstring problems.

Callum Slattery could come back into contention after missing two matches.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Ross County winger Owura Edwards: "All we need to focus on is our performance as a team. We don't look at the table that much, just focus on our team, focus on ourselves, focus on really putting in a performance. If we focus on that then we will be all right in the table."

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "I don't overly look at the table just now but it's a massive game in terms of where we want to be in the campaign and the kind of season we want to have. It would put us back into where we want to be."

Did you know? There hasn't been a draw between these two in the last 11 league meetings, with Motherwell ahead six wins to five since a stalemate in Dingwall in April 2018. Last season both sides enjoyed one home victory and one away victory in this fixture.

