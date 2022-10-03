Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County19:45MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Global Energy Stadium

Ross County v Motherwell - team news & selectors

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Ross County forward William Akio
Ross County have scored just four goals in eight league outings this season, with William Akio and three others on one apiece

Ross County manager Malky Mackay could reshuffle his team again for the visit of Motherwell after a run of five games without a win in all competitions.

George Harmon, Connor Randall and Alex Samuel remain out for the Dingwall side.

Motherwell, with one point from four league outings, have no fresh injuries, with Joe Efford and Rolando Aarons still missing with hamstring problems.

Callum Slattery could come back into contention after missing two matches.

Left-backs Nathan McGinley and Jake Carroll are long-term absentees.

Ross County winger Owura Edwards: "All we need to focus on is our performance as a team. We don't look at the table that much, just focus on our team, focus on ourselves, focus on really putting in a performance. If we focus on that then we will be all right in the table."

Motherwell manager Stevie Hammell: "I don't overly look at the table just now but it's a massive game in terms of where we want to be in the campaign and the kind of season we want to have. It would put us back into where we want to be."

Did you know? There hasn't been a draw between these two in the last 11 league meetings, with Motherwell ahead six wins to five since a stalemate in Dingwall in April 2018. Last season both sides enjoyed one home victory and one away victory in this fixture.

Pick your Ross County XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

Pick your Motherwell XI

Choose your starting XI. It's up to you how to approach it - you could go for the team you WANT the manager to pick or the one you THINK he will.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection
No players found

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic87012742321
2Rangers86112081219
3St Mirren8503109115
4Hibernian8422117414
5Aberdeen84131811713
6Hearts84131312113
7Livingston8404711-412
8St Johnstone8314911-210
9Motherwell8314811-310
10Ross County8125413-95
11Kilmarnock8116416-124
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport