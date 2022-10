Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Australian defender Aziz Behich scored his second goal in two games

Dundee United climbed off the bottom of the Scottish Premiership as they recorded only their second league win of the season in a captivating, chance-laden encounter with Hibernian.

Aziz Behich poked the home side ahead after a fine move before Mykola Kuharevich's headed goal was disallowed for the visitors in an action-packed 90 minutes, in which a glut of chances were passed up by both sides.

United edge above Ross County on goal difference, while Hibs remain in third their first defeat in five games.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Dundee Utd Dundee United Dundee United

Hibernian Hibernian Hibernian Dundee United Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Eriksson Average rating 7.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Smith Average rating 7.12 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Edwards Average rating 7.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name McMann Average rating 7.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Freeman Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Sibbald Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Levitt Average rating 7.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Behich Average rating 7.95 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name McGrath Average rating 7.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Middleton Average rating 7.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Watt Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 20 Player name Anaku Average rating 6.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Harkes Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Hibernian Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Marshall Average rating 6.41 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Cadden Average rating 5.84 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Porteous Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Hanlon Average rating 5.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cabraja Average rating 5.74 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Kenneh Average rating 5.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 77 Player name Boyle Average rating 5.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Newell Average rating 5.47 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Campbell Average rating 5.86 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Youan Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 99 Player name Kukharevych Average rating 6.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 7 Player name Magennis Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Jair Tavares Average rating 4.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Henderson Average rating 5.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name McKirdy Average rating 5.11 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Fish Average rating 5.23 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10