Dundee Utd v Hibernian team news, quotes & stats

Scottish Premiership: Dundee United v Hibernian Venue: Tannadice Park, Dundee Date: Tuesday, 11 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland Extra/DAB/810MW & the BBC Sport website & app

Charlie Mulgrew and Steven Fletcher are battling to be fit for Dundee United's Scottish Premiership match with Hibernian on Tuesday evening.

Veteran defender Mulgrew has had a thigh injury while striker Fletcher picked up a knock in the recent defeat by St Johnstone.

Hibs could have defender Rocky Bushiri and winger Demi Mitchell back following recent injury lay-offs.

Jake Doyle-Hayes and Momo Bojang both face several weeks out.

Kevin Dabrowski, Kevin Nisbet and Aiden McGeady are also out long-term.

Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards: "We've got a good run of games coming up where we can pick up points and we need the points to cut the gap and get back to where we want to be."

Hibernian coach David Gray: "We're in a real good place at the moment. The wins have been great, we've always believed we could do it, and we've got real competition for places now. There's still a lot of scope for this team to grow."

Did you know? Dundee United have only won two of their past 11 top-flight league meetings with Hibernian, who have won each of their past three away games against the Tangerines in the Scottish Premiership.