Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock2St JohnstoneSt Johnstone1

Kilmarnock 2-1 St Johnstone: Armstrong brace earns hosts victory

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Armstrong's free-kick was hit with laser accuracy
A Danny Armstrong double handed Kilmarnock victory over St Johnstone despite the threat of a late comeback in the Scottish Premiership.

The winger's 30-yard free-kick gave Derek McInnes' side an early lead before his second, a minute into the second half, put the hosts in firm control.

Theo Bair's late half-volley set up a tense finish at Rugby Park, but it wouldn't be enough for Callum Davidson's side who were in search of their second win in a row.

Armstrong's brace instead secured only a second victory of the season for the Rugby Park outfit, a result which brings Kilmarnock to within three points of their opponents in ninth.

Kilmarnock let their intentions be known early on when Blair Alston got on the end of Armstrong's knock down, but the midfielder could only blaze wide against his former side.

It wasn't long before the hosts struck, though. It was a Hollywood hit, bent with unbelievable precision from distance by Armstrong to leave Remi Matthews with no chance.

St Johnstone weren't far away from an equaliser. Stevie May, superb at the weekend, saw a shot deflect and loop towards Zach Hemming before Ali Crawford and Nicky Clark forced the Killie keeper into good saves.

But the visitors were left to lament their profligacy when Kilmarnock struck immediately after the break.

Alan Power's shot trundled through to Chris Stokes, who rattled the bar from close range. The ball bounced back to the six-yard line where Armstrong threw himself forward to nod home in front of any clearing St Johnstone defender.

The wizard on the wing almost scored a sublime hat-trick on the hour mark. Receiving on the right-hand touchline, he danced past two players on his way to the edge of the box before curling a delicious strike that shaved the outside of the post.

Bair's rasping right-foot half-volley set up an uncomfortable few minutes, but the Saints sub's strike was mere consolation.

Player of the Match - Danny Armstrong

The former Wolves man now has five goals this season, showing his strikers how it should be done.
Astonishing Armstrong makes Killie click - analysis

For the last few weeks, and possibly months, Kilmarnock have been crying out for a creator to provide the strikers with chances.

Armstrong appears the likeliest candidate to do so, but tonight he was more interested in taking the spotlight himself.

A free-kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of, and a poacher's finish to put most strikers to shame.

St Johnstone did threaten occasionally, but as the game went on that lack of confidence crept back in to their play.

Bair's late strike was truly out of the blue, but opening his Saints account will give him, and his manager, a boost.

What's next?

Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday (15:00 BST), as St Johnstone welcome reigning champions Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Saturday (12:30).

Player of the match

ArmstrongDaniel Armstrong

with an average of 7.41

Kilmarnock

  1. Squad number11Player nameArmstrong
    Average rating

    7.41

  2. Squad number5Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.81

  3. Squad number33Player nameChrisene
    Average rating

    6.71

  4. Squad number4Player namePower
    Average rating

    6.68

  5. Squad number1Player nameHemming
    Average rating

    6.62

  6. Squad number2Player nameMayo
    Average rating

    6.62

  7. Squad number6Player nameStokes
    Average rating

    6.51

  8. Squad number8Player nameAlston
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number7Player nameMcKenzie
    Average rating

    6.42

  10. Squad number10Player nameJones
    Average rating

    6.35

  11. Squad number26Player nameDoidge
    Average rating

    5.79

  12. Squad number28Player nameLafferty
    Average rating

    5.36

  13. Squad number9Player nameShaw
    Average rating

    5.19

  14. Squad number17Player nameLyons
    Average rating

    5.12

  15. Squad number19Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.12

St Johnstone

  1. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.30

  2. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    5.84

  3. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.74

  4. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    5.48

  5. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.47

  6. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    5.44

  7. Squad number13Player nameMcGowan
    Average rating

    5.35

  8. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    5.32

  9. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    5.21

  10. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number2Player nameBrown
    Average rating

    5.16

  12. Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyi
    Average rating

    5.14

  13. Squad number21Player nameCrawford
    Average rating

    5.09

  14. Squad number29Player nameMurphy
    Average rating

    4.90

  15. Squad number11Player nameO'Halloran
    Average rating

    4.70

  16. Squad number3Player nameGallacher
    Average rating

    4.60

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Hemming
  • 2Mayo
  • 5Taylor
  • 6Stokes
  • 33Chrisene
  • 4Power
  • 8AlstonSubstituted forLyonsat 65'minutes
  • 11ArmstrongSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
  • 7McKenzie
  • 10JonesSubstituted forShawat 77'minutes
  • 28LaffertySubstituted forDoidgeat 65'minutes

Substitutes

  • 9Shaw
  • 17Lyons
  • 19Wright
  • 20Walker
  • 21McInroy
  • 26Doidge
  • 27Cameron
  • 31Polworth
  • 32Warnock

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14WrightSubstituted forBairat 72'minutes
  • 5MitchellBooked at 52minsSubstituted forGallacherat 57'minutes
  • 6GordonBooked at 34mins
  • 4Considine
  • 2Brown
  • 22Hallberg
  • 13McGowanBooked at 63minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 80'minutes
  • 21CrawfordSubstituted forKucheriavyiat 72'minutes
  • 7MaySubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes
  • 37Clark

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 11O'Halloran
  • 12Parish
  • 16Mahon
  • 17Bair
  • 26McLennan
  • 27Kucheriavyi
  • 29Murphy
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
4,463

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home41%
Away59%
Shots
Home11
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home16
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael O'Halloran.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).

  5. Post update

    Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Daniel Armstrong.

  10. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.

  11. Post update

    Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Chris Stokes.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.

  16. Post update

    Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).

  18. Post update

    Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Lewis Mayo is caught offside.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Ryan McGowan.

  20. Post update

    Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic87012742321
2Rangers86112081219
3St Mirren8503109115
4Hibernian8422117414
5Aberdeen84131811713
6Motherwell94141311213
7Hearts84131312113
8Livingston8404711-412
9St Johnstone93151013-310
10Kilmarnock9216617-117
11Ross County9126418-145
12Dundee Utd8026422-182
View full Scottish Premiership table

