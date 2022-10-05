Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Armstrong's free-kick was hit with laser accuracy

A Danny Armstrong double handed Kilmarnock victory over St Johnstone despite the threat of a late comeback in the Scottish Premiership.

The winger's 30-yard free-kick gave Derek McInnes' side an early lead before his second, a minute into the second half, put the hosts in firm control.

Theo Bair's late half-volley set up a tense finish at Rugby Park, but it wouldn't be enough for Callum Davidson's side who were in search of their second win in a row.

Armstrong's brace instead secured only a second victory of the season for the Rugby Park outfit, a result which brings Kilmarnock to within three points of their opponents in ninth.

Kilmarnock let their intentions be known early on when Blair Alston got on the end of Armstrong's knock down, but the midfielder could only blaze wide against his former side.

It wasn't long before the hosts struck, though. It was a Hollywood hit, bent with unbelievable precision from distance by Armstrong to leave Remi Matthews with no chance.

St Johnstone weren't far away from an equaliser. Stevie May, superb at the weekend, saw a shot deflect and loop towards Zach Hemming before Ali Crawford and Nicky Clark forced the Killie keeper into good saves.

But the visitors were left to lament their profligacy when Kilmarnock struck immediately after the break.

Alan Power's shot trundled through to Chris Stokes, who rattled the bar from close range. The ball bounced back to the six-yard line where Armstrong threw himself forward to nod home in front of any clearing St Johnstone defender.

The wizard on the wing almost scored a sublime hat-trick on the hour mark. Receiving on the right-hand touchline, he danced past two players on his way to the edge of the box before curling a delicious strike that shaved the outside of the post.

Bair's rasping right-foot half-volley set up an uncomfortable few minutes, but the Saints sub's strike was mere consolation.

Player of the Match - Danny Armstrong

The former Wolves man now has five goals this season, showing his strikers how it should be done.

Astonishing Armstrong makes Killie click - analysis

For the last few weeks, and possibly months, Kilmarnock have been crying out for a creator to provide the strikers with chances.

Armstrong appears the likeliest candidate to do so, but tonight he was more interested in taking the spotlight himself.

A free-kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of, and a poacher's finish to put most strikers to shame.

St Johnstone did threaten occasionally, but as the game went on that lack of confidence crept back in to their play.

Bair's late strike was truly out of the blue, but opening his Saints account will give him, and his manager, a boost.

What's next?

Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday (15:00 BST), as St Johnstone welcome reigning champions Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Saturday (12:30).

Player of the match Armstrong Daniel Armstrong with an average of 7.41 Kilmarnock Kilmarnock Kilmarnock

St Johnstone St Johnstone St Johnstone Kilmarnock Avg Squad number 11 Player name Armstrong Average rating 7.41 Squad number 5 Player name Taylor Average rating 6.81 Squad number 33 Player name Chrisene Average rating 6.71 Squad number 4 Player name Power Average rating 6.68 Squad number 1 Player name Hemming Average rating 6.62 Squad number 2 Player name Mayo Average rating 6.62 Squad number 6 Player name Stokes Average rating 6.51 Squad number 8 Player name Alston Average rating 6.50 Squad number 7 Player name McKenzie Average rating 6.42 Squad number 10 Player name Jones Average rating 6.35 Squad number 26 Player name Doidge Average rating 5.79 Squad number 28 Player name Lafferty Average rating 5.36 Squad number 9 Player name Shaw Average rating 5.19 Squad number 17 Player name Lyons Average rating 5.12 Squad number 19 Player name Wright Average rating 5.12 St Johnstone Avg Squad number 5 Player name Mitchell Average rating 7.30 Squad number 7 Player name May Average rating 5.84 Squad number 6 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.74 Squad number 17 Player name Bair Average rating 5.48 Squad number 14 Player name Wright Average rating 5.47 Squad number 1 Player name Matthews Average rating 5.44 Squad number 13 Player name McGowan Average rating 5.35 Squad number 37 Player name Clark Average rating 5.32 Squad number 4 Player name Considine Average rating 5.21 Squad number 22 Player name Hallberg Average rating 5.19 Squad number 2 Player name Brown Average rating 5.16 Squad number 27 Player name Kucheriavyi Average rating 5.14 Squad number 21 Player name Crawford Average rating 5.09 Squad number 29 Player name Murphy Average rating 4.90 Squad number 11 Player name O'Halloran Average rating 4.70 Squad number 3 Player name Gallacher Average rating 4.60