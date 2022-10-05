Match ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.
A Danny Armstrong double handed Kilmarnock victory over St Johnstone despite the threat of a late comeback in the Scottish Premiership.
The winger's 30-yard free-kick gave Derek McInnes' side an early lead before his second, a minute into the second half, put the hosts in firm control.
Theo Bair's late half-volley set up a tense finish at Rugby Park, but it wouldn't be enough for Callum Davidson's side who were in search of their second win in a row.
Armstrong's brace instead secured only a second victory of the season for the Rugby Park outfit, a result which brings Kilmarnock to within three points of their opponents in ninth.
Kilmarnock let their intentions be known early on when Blair Alston got on the end of Armstrong's knock down, but the midfielder could only blaze wide against his former side.
It wasn't long before the hosts struck, though. It was a Hollywood hit, bent with unbelievable precision from distance by Armstrong to leave Remi Matthews with no chance.
St Johnstone weren't far away from an equaliser. Stevie May, superb at the weekend, saw a shot deflect and loop towards Zach Hemming before Ali Crawford and Nicky Clark forced the Killie keeper into good saves.
But the visitors were left to lament their profligacy when Kilmarnock struck immediately after the break.
Alan Power's shot trundled through to Chris Stokes, who rattled the bar from close range. The ball bounced back to the six-yard line where Armstrong threw himself forward to nod home in front of any clearing St Johnstone defender.
The wizard on the wing almost scored a sublime hat-trick on the hour mark. Receiving on the right-hand touchline, he danced past two players on his way to the edge of the box before curling a delicious strike that shaved the outside of the post.
Bair's rasping right-foot half-volley set up an uncomfortable few minutes, but the Saints sub's strike was mere consolation.
Player of the Match - Danny Armstrong
Astonishing Armstrong makes Killie click - analysis
For the last few weeks, and possibly months, Kilmarnock have been crying out for a creator to provide the strikers with chances.
Armstrong appears the likeliest candidate to do so, but tonight he was more interested in taking the spotlight himself.
A free-kick that Trent Alexander-Arnold would have been proud of, and a poacher's finish to put most strikers to shame.
St Johnstone did threaten occasionally, but as the game went on that lack of confidence crept back in to their play.
Bair's late strike was truly out of the blue, but opening his Saints account will give him, and his manager, a boost.
What's next?
Kilmarnock host Hearts on Sunday (15:00 BST), as St Johnstone welcome reigning champions Celtic at McDiarmid Park on Saturday (12:30).
Player of the match
ArmstrongDaniel Armstrong
Kilmarnock
Avg
- Squad number11Player nameArmstrongAverage rating
7.41
- Squad number5Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.81
- Squad number33Player nameChriseneAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number4Player namePowerAverage rating
6.68
- Squad number1Player nameHemmingAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number2Player nameMayoAverage rating
6.62
- Squad number6Player nameStokesAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number8Player nameAlstonAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number7Player nameMcKenzieAverage rating
6.42
- Squad number10Player nameJonesAverage rating
6.35
- Squad number26Player nameDoidgeAverage rating
5.79
- Squad number28Player nameLaffertyAverage rating
5.36
- Squad number9Player nameShawAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number17Player nameLyonsAverage rating
5.12
- Squad number19Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.12
St Johnstone
Avg
- Squad number5Player nameMitchellAverage rating
7.30
- Squad number7Player nameMayAverage rating
5.84
- Squad number6Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.74
- Squad number17Player nameBairAverage rating
5.48
- Squad number14Player nameWrightAverage rating
5.47
- Squad number1Player nameMatthewsAverage rating
5.44
- Squad number13Player nameMcGowanAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number37Player nameClarkAverage rating
5.32
- Squad number4Player nameConsidineAverage rating
5.21
- Squad number22Player nameHallbergAverage rating
5.19
- Squad number2Player nameBrownAverage rating
5.16
- Squad number27Player nameKucheriavyiAverage rating
5.14
- Squad number21Player nameCrawfordAverage rating
5.09
- Squad number29Player nameMurphyAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number11Player nameO'HalloranAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number3Player nameGallacherAverage rating
4.60
Line-ups
Kilmarnock
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Hemming
- 2Mayo
- 5Taylor
- 6Stokes
- 33Chrisene
- 4Power
- 8AlstonSubstituted forLyonsat 65'minutes
- 11ArmstrongSubstituted forWrightat 89'minutes
- 7McKenzie
- 10JonesSubstituted forShawat 77'minutes
- 28LaffertySubstituted forDoidgeat 65'minutes
Substitutes
- 9Shaw
- 17Lyons
- 19Wright
- 20Walker
- 21McInroy
- 26Doidge
- 27Cameron
- 31Polworth
- 32Warnock
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14WrightSubstituted forBairat 72'minutes
- 5MitchellBooked at 52minsSubstituted forGallacherat 57'minutes
- 6GordonBooked at 34mins
- 4Considine
- 2Brown
- 22Hallberg
- 13McGowanBooked at 63minsSubstituted forO'Halloranat 80'minutes
- 21CrawfordSubstituted forKucheriavyiat 72'minutes
- 7MaySubstituted forMurphyat 57'minutes
- 37Clark
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 11O'Halloran
- 12Parish
- 16Mahon
- 17Bair
- 26McLennan
- 27Kucheriavyi
- 29Murphy
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
- Attendance:
- 4,463
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home41%
- Away59%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Michael O'Halloran.
Post update
Foul by Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Alan Power (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Brad Lyons (Kilmarnock).
Goal!
Goal! Kilmarnock 2, St. Johnstone 1. Theo Bair (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Kilmarnock. Joe Wright replaces Daniel Armstrong.
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Daniel Armstrong.
Post update
Maksym Kucheriavyi (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Chris Stokes.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Melker Hallberg (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Melker Hallberg.
Post update
Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ash Taylor (Kilmarnock).
Post update
Offside, Kilmarnock. Rory McKenzie tries a through ball, but Lewis Mayo is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Michael O'Halloran replaces Ryan McGowan.
Post update
Jamie Murphy (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.